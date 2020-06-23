All apartments in Atlanta
1319 2450 Camella Ln Ne

2450 Camellia Lane NE · No Longer Available
Location

2450 Camellia Lane NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
Corporate apartment homes available for a month and up lease terms. All luxury homes come complete with stylish furnishings and utilities. Simply call us to schedule a tour or make your reservation, pick up your key with the front desk attendant and move in. We take care of everything for you.

You apartment will include 10 foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen, hardwood floors, seperate shower and garden style tub, and a large balcony.

On site you will have a front desk attendant, 24 hour emergency maintenance, 24 hour fitness center, cyber cafe with internet access, two salt water pools, and a rentable club house.

You will enjoy your home away from home! Let you take care of things for you.

WE HAVE MORE APARTMENT HOMES AVAILABLE IF NEEDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 2450 Camella Ln Ne have any available units?
1319 2450 Camella Ln Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 2450 Camella Ln Ne have?
Some of 1319 2450 Camella Ln Ne's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 2450 Camella Ln Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1319 2450 Camella Ln Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 2450 Camella Ln Ne pet-friendly?
No, 1319 2450 Camella Ln Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1319 2450 Camella Ln Ne offer parking?
No, 1319 2450 Camella Ln Ne does not offer parking.
Does 1319 2450 Camella Ln Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 2450 Camella Ln Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 2450 Camella Ln Ne have a pool?
Yes, 1319 2450 Camella Ln Ne has a pool.
Does 1319 2450 Camella Ln Ne have accessible units?
No, 1319 2450 Camella Ln Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 2450 Camella Ln Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 1319 2450 Camella Ln Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
