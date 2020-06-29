All apartments in Atlanta
1107 McLynn Avenue NE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

1107 McLynn Avenue NE

1107 Mclynn Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1107 Mclynn Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available for lease through March 30, 2021. This charming Morningside home is ready for immediate occupancy. Lovingly maintained and updated, it features a beautiful fireside Living Room, separate Dining Room, and the best front porch in town! Spacious bedrooms, renovated Bathrooms. Two car detached garage. Large eat-in Kitchen with custom made cabinets and stone countertops. Wonderful backyard. Tons of storage. Pets allowed w landlord approval and pet deposit. Walkable, quiet street, close to shops, dining, schools and all Morningside/VAHI has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 McLynn Avenue NE have any available units?
1107 McLynn Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 McLynn Avenue NE have?
Some of 1107 McLynn Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 McLynn Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1107 McLynn Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 McLynn Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 McLynn Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 1107 McLynn Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1107 McLynn Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 1107 McLynn Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 McLynn Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 McLynn Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1107 McLynn Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1107 McLynn Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1107 McLynn Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 McLynn Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 McLynn Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
