1107 McLynn Avenue NE

Amenities
Available for lease through March 30, 2021. This charming Morningside home is ready for immediate occupancy. Lovingly maintained and updated, it features a beautiful fireside Living Room, separate Dining Room, and the best front porch in town! Spacious bedrooms, renovated Bathrooms. Two car detached garage. Large eat-in Kitchen with custom made cabinets and stone countertops. Wonderful backyard. Tons of storage. Pets allowed w landlord approval and pet deposit. Walkable, quiet street, close to shops, dining, schools and all Morningside/VAHI has to offer.