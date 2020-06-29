1107 McLynn Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available for lease through March 30, 2021. This charming Morningside home is ready for immediate occupancy. Lovingly maintained and updated, it features a beautiful fireside Living Room, separate Dining Room, and the best front porch in town! Spacious bedrooms, renovated Bathrooms. Two car detached garage. Large eat-in Kitchen with custom made cabinets and stone countertops. Wonderful backyard. Tons of storage. Pets allowed w landlord approval and pet deposit. Walkable, quiet street, close to shops, dining, schools and all Morningside/VAHI has to offer.