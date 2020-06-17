1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest

Amenities

LARGE AND SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house in Home Park! Pricing includes 2 bedrooms (you can make it 3 bedrooms because there are 2 individual rooms) & 2 bath (1 private bathroom with master bedroom). Brand new carpet, Floor, paint, bathroom. Updated kitchen with all appliances and washer and dryer connections. This house is located in the west district of midtown convenient to Atlantic Station, Midtown restaurants, bars, and GA TECH campus, and minutes from public transit. Convenient and Centrally located



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1014-hemphill-ave-nw-atlanta-ga-30318-usa/ac4ed28b-a196-4c55-8327-ec9664f99687



(RLNE5747451)