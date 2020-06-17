All apartments in Atlanta
1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest

1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
LARGE AND SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house in Home Park! Pricing includes 2 bedrooms (you can make it 3 bedrooms because there are 2 individual rooms) & 2 bath (1 private bathroom with master bedroom). Brand new carpet, Floor, paint, bathroom. Updated kitchen with all appliances and washer and dryer connections. This house is located in the west district of midtown convenient to Atlantic Station, Midtown restaurants, bars, and GA TECH campus, and minutes from public transit. Convenient and Centrally located

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1014-hemphill-ave-nw-atlanta-ga-30318-usa/ac4ed28b-a196-4c55-8327-ec9664f99687

(RLNE5747451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest have any available units?
1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest does offer parking.
Does 1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 Hemphill Avenue Northwest has units with dishwashers.
