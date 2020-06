1805 N Flagler Drive

Amenities

Enjoy the comfort of this fantastic renovated one bedroom , one bathroom cozy condo. It has been freshly painted from top to bottom using updated Sherwin-Williams colors, crown molding in the living room, new ceiling fans with light fixtures , new toilet, vanity and mirror , new floor throughout .Unit has pantry, linen closets and more.FLAGLER POINTE IS A FANTASTIC WATERFRONT PROPERTY RESTING ON FLAGLER DRIVE ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE INSTRACOASTAL. THE DEVELOPMENT FEATURES RESORT-LIKE AMENITIES INCLUDING OLYMPIC SIZE POOL, HOT TUB, RENOVATED FITNESS CENTER, GREAT CLUBHOUSE WITH A LARGE SCREEN TV, LIBRARY AND A POOL TABLE, BUSINESS CENTER AND OUTSIDE PICNIC / BAR AREA. THERE IS A CONVENIENT ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE IN THE GATED BUILDING GARAGE, 24 HOUR SECURITY AND CONCIERGE SERVICES .