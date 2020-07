Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed accessible business center internet access key fob access new construction online portal

In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment Azola West Palm Beach is an ultra-luxury apartment community, located just a short distance from fine dining, shopping and entertainment in Downtown West Palm Beach and City Place. Experience modern living with resort-style amenities that include an open air sundeck with fire-pit, lounge seating, grill stations and pool. Enjoy the convenience of the e-lounge, 24/7 gym, coffee bar and bark park.