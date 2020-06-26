All apartments in Town 'n' Country
7593 Abonado Road - 1
7593 Abonado Road - 1

7593 Abonado Road · No Longer Available
Location

7593 Abonado Road, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
***Application fee will credited to all approved tenants!!
WOW!! Available is a very nice 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms department in the first floor, It is freshly painted. Laundry room washer and dryer hookups included. This place is located in a HOA (application fee is $100 up to 3 applicants, water, sewer and trash are included, also pool, tennis court, clubhouse, fitness center and laundry facility access ) Pets are allowed only one dog or one cat 20 lbs max.
Time frame to move in MAX 21 days. Every adult (over 18) living in the property need to submit an individual application and complete all the rental process in the same time. Security Deposit is required in 24 hours after application approval, in order to hold the property after this time the application is cancel. -Renter's insurance required This home is professionally managed and maintained by 5 Stars Plus Real Estate Services. You deserve rental living at its best! Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis. - Non-refundable application fee: $50 per occupant of age 18 or older - One-year lease minimum - Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: deposit amount - If Animals are accepted an additional deposit & renters insurance will be required throughout lease term (liability is required) - Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics. - Maximum two animals allowed - Equal Housing Opportunity - Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy. - Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month s rent plus 100$. - Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes. - Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Binder and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the terms. This requirement is applicable to all Approved Applicants, even if they have not seen the inside of the home. - If this home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details. Please visit us at www.5starsbrokerage.com.
***application fees for management company only. You are still in charge of condo association fees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7593 Abonado Road - 1 have any available units?
7593 Abonado Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7593 Abonado Road - 1 have?
Some of 7593 Abonado Road - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7593 Abonado Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7593 Abonado Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7593 Abonado Road - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7593 Abonado Road - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 7593 Abonado Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 7593 Abonado Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 7593 Abonado Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7593 Abonado Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7593 Abonado Road - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 7593 Abonado Road - 1 has a pool.
Does 7593 Abonado Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7593 Abonado Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7593 Abonado Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7593 Abonado Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7593 Abonado Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7593 Abonado Road - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
