Town 'n' Country, FL
/
5010 Shetland AVE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM
5010 Shetland AVE
5010 Shetland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5010 Shetland Avenue, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Crest Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2/1 Single Family Home. Nice sized yard for your pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5010 Shetland AVE have any available units?
Town 'n' Country, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
.
Is 5010 Shetland AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5010 Shetland AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 Shetland AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5010 Shetland AVE is pet friendly.
Does 5010 Shetland AVE offer parking?
No, 5010 Shetland AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5010 Shetland AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5010 Shetland AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 Shetland AVE have a pool?
No, 5010 Shetland AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5010 Shetland AVE have accessible units?
No, 5010 Shetland AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 Shetland AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5010 Shetland AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5010 Shetland AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5010 Shetland AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
