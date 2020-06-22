All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4914 North River Shore Drive

4914 North River Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4914 North River Shore Drive, Tampa, FL 33603
Wellswood

Amenities

Available Now! Price Negotiable. This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, single story home has 2,500 square feet of living space on Cul-de-sac, near St. Joes Hospital and is nestled between Wellswood and the Hillsborough River. Spacious floor plan includes a bonus family room along with a large workshop- Music Studio- Art Studio, utility and storage area allowing for plenty of room for projects & hobbies. This home features wood floors and tile in the wet areas. Updated kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counters, tiled back splash, stainless appliances, and a L-shaped bar open to the dinning and living rooms. Gracious master suite has a large divided walk-in closet and en suite bath has double vanity and glass enclosed shower. Sizable backyard with raised deck area for outdoor enjoyment. Lawn care included in rent.*****If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 North River Shore Drive have any available units?
4914 North River Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4914 North River Shore Drive have?
Some of 4914 North River Shore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4914 North River Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4914 North River Shore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 North River Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4914 North River Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4914 North River Shore Drive offer parking?
No, 4914 North River Shore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4914 North River Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 North River Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 North River Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 4914 North River Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4914 North River Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 4914 North River Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 North River Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4914 North River Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
