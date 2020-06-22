4914 North River Shore Drive

Amenities

Available Now! Price Negotiable. This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, single story home has 2,500 square feet of living space on Cul-de-sac, near St. Joes Hospital and is nestled between Wellswood and the Hillsborough River. Spacious floor plan includes a bonus family room along with a large workshop- Music Studio- Art Studio, utility and storage area allowing for plenty of room for projects & hobbies. This home features wood floors and tile in the wet areas. Updated kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counters, tiled back splash, stainless appliances, and a L-shaped bar open to the dinning and living rooms. Gracious master suite has a large divided walk-in closet and en suite bath has double vanity and glass enclosed shower. Sizable backyard with raised deck area for outdoor enjoyment. Lawn care included in rent.*****If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



