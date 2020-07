Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Channel Club, where you will experience a life of luxury and a view from the top! Our Channelside apartments are uniquely designed with your lifestyle in mind and include access to exceptional resident amenities and conveniences. Elegantly designed interiors showcase designer finishes and modern touches like premium stainless-steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, and stylish lighting fixtures. Bright open living rooms offer unparalleled views of the Downtown Tampa skyline while fresh bay breezes can be enjoyed each day from your expansive private balcony. It’s all here for you at Channel Club - you deserve to Live in and Above it All!



Our luxurious high-rise masterpiece in the heart of downtown Tampa offers you unique resident perks and amenities. Residents will enjoy the convenience of our covered parking garage with controlled access. Conveniently retrieve your packages at our Luxer One package lockers and rest easy inside our gated community with 24-hour surve