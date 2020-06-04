3318 W PEARL AVENUE

Amenities

*OUTSTANDING SOUTH TAMPA Location*NO HOA*Right Off of South Dale Mabry Hwy with Schools, Recreation, Shops, Restaurants, Macdill AFB and the Interstate Close By for an EASY Commute. This LOVELY 3 Bedrooms, 2 FULL Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage Home Features a LIGHT and BRIGHT Floor Plan, Neutral Paint, NO CARPET, NICE Appliances and Fixtures, GOOD Size Bedrooms to ACCOMMODATE Everyone, a PRACTICAL Kitchen with PLENTY of Cabinets and Counter Space, SPACIOUS Living and Dining Rooms makes it WONDERFUL To Spread Out. The LARGE Backyard ALL FENCED IN is IDEAL for RELAXING, Family Get-Togethers, BBQs, Little ones to Play. You will BE HAPPY HERE. Hurry !!