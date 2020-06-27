1405 Hilton Pl

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 deposit upon move in 1/2 on 2nd month. Charming Cottage style home located near Hillsborough River. 2 bedroom 1 bath home in a great area. This is easy living house has beautiful updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances plenty of cabinet space. Living room is light and bright and home has wood flooring throughout. Nice big fenced in back yard. Long drive way. Take a walk to the park on the Hillsborough River. Located near all major shopping, Beaches, Airport, Macdill Airforce base, Hospitals, University