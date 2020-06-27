All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1405 Hilton Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1405 Hilton Pl
Last updated July 25 2019 at 9:34 PM

1405 Hilton Pl

1405 Hilton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Old Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1405 Hilton Place, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 deposit upon move in 1/2 on 2nd month. Charming Cottage style home located near Hillsborough River. 2 bedroom 1 bath home in a great area. This is easy living house has beautiful updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances plenty of cabinet space. Living room is light and bright and home has wood flooring throughout. Nice big fenced in back yard. Long drive way. Take a walk to the park on the Hillsborough River. Located near all major shopping, Beaches, Airport, Macdill Airforce base, Hospitals, University

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Hilton Pl have any available units?
1405 Hilton Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Hilton Pl have?
Some of 1405 Hilton Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Hilton Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Hilton Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Hilton Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 Hilton Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1405 Hilton Pl offer parking?
No, 1405 Hilton Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Hilton Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Hilton Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Hilton Pl have a pool?
No, 1405 Hilton Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Hilton Pl have accessible units?
No, 1405 Hilton Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Hilton Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Hilton Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College