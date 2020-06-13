/
/
redington shores
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 PM
145 Apartments for rent in Redington Shores, FL📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
250 176th Avenue East
250 176th Avenue, Redington Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1726 sqft
250 176th Avenue East Available 06/30/20 Amazing Redington Shores Location!!! - Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today! This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
17920 Gulf Blvd
17920 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1100 sqft
Beautiful condo on the gulf of mexico !! Amazing views from spacious balcony that overlooks the beach and boca ciega bay. Bamboo flooring recently installed in this unit. Fully furnished and ready for your 3 month stay or longer.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
17980 GULF BOULEVARD
17980 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1405 sqft
Enjoy the sounds of surf from this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom furnished condo overlooking the the Gulf of Mexico with a welcoming, open floor plan.
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
17715 GULF BOULEVARD
17715 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2098 sqft
ANNUAL UNFURNISHED ONLY, Available July 1, 2020.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
170 174TH AVENUE E
170 174th Avenue, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beach Community Seasonal rental, nicely furnished, utilities included! Fenced & Pet Friendly! Beautiful ground floor unit of two family home. Located in quiet community of Redington Shores, FL just a 3-5 minute walk to beautiful Gulf Beach.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
18304 GULF BOULEVARD
18304 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1025 sqft
Welcome to The Shore Mariner - the best kept secret on the beach! Enjoy the best of beach living in this spacious condominium home with Gulf Front views and overlooking the heated pool too! This condo features a split plan with two king size
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
17735 GULF BOULEVARD
17735 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1995 sqft
WATERFRONT & FURNISHED TURN KEY! REDINGTON SHORES YACHT AND TENNIS CLUB RENTAL, highly desirable COMMUNITY will be your perfect beach escape! Upon entering you will see an open floor plan.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
17900 GULF BOULEVARD
17900 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1165 sqft
AVAILABLE BEGINNING MAY 11, 2020 - 30 DAY MIN. RENTAL.
Results within 1 mile of Redington Shores
1 of 107
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19300 Gulf Blvd
19300 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$11,000
4100 sqft
Please read in its entirety: Casa Gia is located on the Florida Central West Coast in beautiful Indian Shores.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414
19111 Vista Bay Drive, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1345 sqft
Call Cherie Kelly, at 727-451-7780. Vista Bay Condo-Indian Shores seasonal rental that feels like home. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath. Located on the 4th floor with spectacular full views of the Intercoastal. Screened balcony.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
14041 82 AVENUE N
14041 82nd Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1843 sqft
Don't miss this beauty! 4 bed, 3 bath with 2 car garage and Large back yard.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
16308 GULF BOULEVARD
16308 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1065 sqft
Looking for a longer term guests for October 2020 through January 2021 and for the month of April 2021. Outstanding 2/2, 3rd floor, fully furnished condo at The Breakers Updated kitchen and granite countertops with a breakfast bar.
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
13600 PARK BOULEVARD
13600 Park Boulevard North, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3044 sqft
Renovated and Ready June 1st! Exceptional Custom Built Home over 3,000 SF of Amazing Living Space. All New Bathrooms, Lighting, Fresh Paint and More.
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
18610 GULF BOULEVARD
18610 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1125 sqft
GULF OF MEXICO WATERFRONT VIEWS! Now is your opportunity to live on the Beach! Gulf Front FURNISHED Condo for rent. Not a Vacation rental, but an annual Lease.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
104 163RD AVENUE
104 163rd Avenue, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1108 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom home just a few blocks from the beach! This home has an open floor plan and nice Terrazzo flooring throughout. The kitchen is remodeled and includes white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, & dining room.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
18650 GULF BOULEVARD
18650 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED WITH WOOD LOOK TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT UNIT AND FULLY FURNISHED LOCATED DIRECTLY ON THE OCEAN/GULF/BEACH. GORGEOUS VIEWS AND DAILY SUNSETS FROM BALCONY DIRECTLY ON THE BEACH.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
19418 GULF BLVD
19418 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1425 sqft
DIRECT WATER FRONT Condo! Enjoy the beautiful sunsets or beach view from your Living Room, Master Bedroom or Gulf Front Balcony that is the entire width of this furnished unit.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
17400 GULF BOULEVARD
17400 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1450 sqft
Make this your winter get away with STUNNING SUNSETS, BREATHTAKING VIEWS & THE ULTIMATE BEACH PARADISE AWAITS YOU. This 2BR/2BA CORNER UNIT has been meticulously maintained & updated with functionality & quality in mind.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
18700 GULF BOULEVARD
18700 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,250
3015 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL! STILL AVAILABLE FOR JAN through APRIL 2019!!!! This small 10 unit complex is private and quiet plus the unit has its own PRIVATE elevator.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
16500 GULF BOULEVARD
16500 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1826 sqft
Available for off season Sept-November for $4000!!!Also available April 2020 for $5000! Absolutely perfect North Redington Beach short term rental.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
18400 GULF BOULEVARD
18400 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Avail. 2021 season with a 3 Month Min. lease. Fully furnished, 2BR/2BA condo in the Beach Cottages of Indian Shores. Awesome South view of the Gulf of Mexico. Beautifully decorated. Fully furnished and turn key.
Results within 5 miles of Redington Shores
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 190
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
24 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:04pm
9 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Redington Shores rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,200.
Some of the colleges located in the Redington Shores area include Ringling College of Art and Design, Suncoast Technical College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Redington Shores from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FL