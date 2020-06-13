/
/
jasmine estates
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:42 PM
134 Apartments for rent in Jasmine Estates, FL📍
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holiday Hill
1 Unit Available
9101 Pegasus Avenue
9101 Pegasus Avenue, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
976 sqft
Great Price .... spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath - Must see .... spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home ... close to everything like schools, market place , and highways ... property moves fast in the area ...price to rent fast ....
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Embassy Hills
1 Unit Available
9315 Crabtree Lane
9315 Crabtree Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1066 sqft
Remodeled 2Br/2Ba Home with large fenced yard and garage - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, completely renovated and move-in ready. Great Port Richey location near schools, shopping, parks, and more. Terms: - $1110.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Regency Park
1 Unit Available
9615 Gray Fox Lane
9615 Gray Fox Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
744 sqft
2/1/2 pool home - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. It includes a fenced in back yard with a screened in porch and splash pool. The home has new flooring and paint throughout. Pool maintenance is included in the rent.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Clemente East
1 Unit Available
6824 AMARILLO STREET
6824 Amarillo Street, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1387 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME THAT IS SPACIOUS AND CHARMING HAS ENDLESS POTENTIAL.. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW WINDOW TREATMENTS AND LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORINGTHROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
The Lakes
1 Unit Available
9521 Richwood Ln
9521 Richwood Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$975
860 sqft
This home has no carpets and has been recently completely re-modeled with wood plank and Tile floors throughout. 3 Bed/ 1 Bath. 1 Car Attached Garage. Backyard is fenced. Open Floor Plan.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Radcliffe Estates
1 Unit Available
8821 BERMUDA LANE
8821 Bermuda Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1760 sqft
Elegant 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the secluded community of Radcliffe Estates. This home is in pristine condition and has tons of room for the entire family.
1 of 16
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
The Lakes
1 Unit Available
8235 Penwood Drive
8235 Penwood Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1512 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Embassy Hills
1 Unit Available
7315 Bimini Drive
7315 Bimini Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1492 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home. The house has tile flooring throughout. Has a 3rd room in back.... Centrally located and easy access to all major roads and highways. Property is near CR-54 and US-19.
1 of 29
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ridge Crest Gardens
1 Unit Available
8653 Spanish Moss dr
8653 Spanish Moss Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1501 sqft
Rare 4 Bedroom in Port Richey - This Home Features Four Bedrooms a New Kitchen that includes: Granite Countertops, Solid Wood Cabinets and Full Kitchen Appliance Package. Renovated Bathrooms, New Flooring, Freshly Painted Interior.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
The Orchards of Radcliffe Condominiums
1 Unit Available
7614 RADCLIFFE CIRCLE
7614 Radcliffe Circle, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1174 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 55+ 2-bedroom, 2-bath 2nd-floor condo in quiet, friendly, and gated community.
Results within 1 mile of Jasmine Estates
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coventry
1 Unit Available
10731 Premier Ave
10731 Premier Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
914 sqft
10731 Premier Ave Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Clean & Cozy Home for Rent - Really nice 2 bedroom , 1.5 bath home. Nice kitchen and very clean. 900.00 month, 1800.00 security deposit. 50.00 application fee and a 45.00 lease prep fee.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jasmine Trails
1 Unit Available
8404 Duval Dr.
8404 Duval Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1150 sqft
Large 2/2/1 in Jasmine Trails with wood/tile floors, Fresh paint, and Fully Fenced Yard!!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651 ^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!!
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5691 Mercado Drive
5691 Mercado Dr, Port Richey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1912 sqft
5691 Mercado Drive Available 07/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - NOW PRE-LEASING for JULY THROUGH DEC 2020! 1/2 off 1st month rent!! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5645 mercado Drive
5645 Mericado Drive, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1864 sqft
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - 1/2 Month Free!!! AVAILABILITY NOW AND PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
8645 Castillian Way
8645 Castillan Way, Port Richey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1912 sqft
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - NOW PRE-LEASING for JULY THROUGH DEC 2020! 1/2 Month Free!!! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
7829 Edinburgh Drive
7829 Edinburgh Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1622 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5648 Marbella Drive
5648 Marabell Drive, Port Richey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1912 sqft
Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Jasmine Lakes
1 Unit Available
8031 Lotus Drive
8031 Lotus Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1349 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
5669 MERCADO DRIVE
5669 Mercado Dr, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1864 sqft
Under Construction. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Under Construction. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Under Construction. Under Construction.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Jasmine Lakes
1 Unit Available
8034 JASMINE BOULEVARD
8034 Jasmine Boulevard, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1245 sqft
ATTRACTIVE AND UPDATED 2 BED 2 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE OVER 1200SF. READY JUNE 19TH. NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS WITH BREAKFAST BAR
1 of 15
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
Holiday Hill Estates
1 Unit Available
7623 Rottingham Road
7623 Rottingham Road, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1163 sqft
***Available Now*** 2BR 2BA corner lot home completely fenced is move-in ready! Home features include newer wood cabinets and Corian counters in a fully applianced kitchen, a large bonus room for additional space as an office or create your own
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6121 CHEERS DRIVE
6121 Cheers Drive, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
Awesome and great 2/2 in 45+ community. This home has two nice sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. There is a wonderful enclosed porch and patio outside to enjoy your morning coffee. Why wait see this home.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Jasmine Lakes
1 Unit Available
10106 Willow Drive
10106 Willow Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1096 sqft
Refreshed 3/2/1 ini Port Richey - This Home Features an Updated Kitchen with Granite, Updated Bathrooms. Spacious Bedrooms. Newer Flooring and Freshly Painted inside. Enjoy the Screen enclosed lanai. Convenient to Shopping and Restaurants.
1 of 17
Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
Custom Commerce Center
1 Unit Available
8651 Candida Ln
8651 Candida Ln, New Port Richey East, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1912 sqft
Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Jasmine Estates rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,220.
Some of the colleges located in the Jasmine Estates area include Florida Southern College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, University of South Florida-St Petersburg, and Erwin Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jasmine Estates from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Lakeland.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL