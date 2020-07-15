/
/
/
Eckerd College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:14 AM
50 Apartments For Rent Near Eckerd College
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Greater Pinellas Point
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
957 sqft
Near Bay Point Middle School, I-275 and the pier. Spacious units with walk-in closets, private patios and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community with beautiful landscaping, business center and pool.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Greater Pinellas Point
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$782
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$808
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1069 sqft
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
13 Units Available
Greater Pinellas Point
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$830
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayway Isles
5220 Brittany Dr S Apt 1502
5220 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1175 sqft
Beautiful corner unit condo 2 beds 2 bath with amazing water views available now! It doesn't get much better than this!! This breathtaking, fully renovated condominium is located on the top floor in the beautiful 55+ community of Pointe Brittany,
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S
7430 Sunshine Skyway Lane South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1270 sqft
Million dollar waterfront views from this fully furnished condo - AVAILABLE NOW! Enjoy gorgeous water views of Tampa Bay from 2 balconies of this 7th floor condo.
1 of 51
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128
6343 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
890 sqft
Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 Enjoy Island living at Palma Del Mar. Located right on the 7th hole putting green of the Isla Del Sol Yacht and Country Club golf course.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6180 SUN BOULEVARD
6180 Sun Boulevard West, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
890 sqft
Relax & Unwind in this light & bright 2 bedroom 2 bath villa located in desirable Casa Del Mar (House of the Sea). This 2nd-floor unit features a split bedroom floor plan with a covered parking space on the same floor as unit.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayway Isles
4961 BACOPA LANE S
4961 Bacopa Ln S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
Amazing Waterfront Condo in BACOPA BAY. Luxury Remodeled Rental Condo with updated quality interior. New tile plank flooring throughout. 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,340 sqft $2,500 per month unfurnished. Available for 12 month period.
1 of 51
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6322 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 401
6322 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
890 sqft
CALL JOE NIX FOR MORE INFORMATION @ 727-687-0555. Large Waterfront 2/2, over 1250 sq ft.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
5565 ESCONDIDA BOULEVARD S
5565 Escondida Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2120 sqft
3Bed/2 Bath PLUS LOFT & TWO CAR GARAGE with over 1900 sq. ft. Incredibly spacious Townhome. Playa Escondida Community. Bayway Isle, St. Petersburg, FL. Immerse yourself in the natural green landscape with Florida’s seaside surroundings.
1 of 57
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6104 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S
6104 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1050 sqft
Available for annual lease $2100, off-season $2350, and in-season $3350. Available immediately and for Winter 2020 dates.
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
7550 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S
7550 Sunshine Skyway Lane South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1238 sqft
Welcome to Paradise! Wake up every morning to breathtaking views of Tampa Bay from either bedroom in your own piece of paradise! Have your morning coffee on your extended balcony spanning both bedrooms & the living room & over looking Tampa Bay!
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6365 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6365 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
915 sqft
Paradise awaits you in this beautifully updated, 2 bedroom/2 bath Bahia del Mar villa.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6077 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1075 sqft
This property is available October 5 - December 28, 2020, at this amazing price! The perfect Florida vacation will be had by all in this beautifully updated, 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde East villa on Isla del Sol.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Estates
2188 CORINNE COURT S
2188 Corrine Court South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1180 sqft
Beautiful, spacious and quiet condo near the pool! Relax in this well maintained community with an updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo! Short drives to amenities, entertainment, the water and beaches to include the airport and Tampa bay! We will (1)
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S
6372 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
Spectacular waterfront views from all rooms and balconies in Palma del Mar condo set on the beautiful island of Isla del Sol.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6081 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6081 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
Fun in sun will be had by all in this bright, beautifully updated 2 bedroom/2 bath Bahia Vista condo.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6211 SUN BOULEVARD
6211 Sun Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1030 sqft
Waterfront Isla del Sol spacious corner 2 bed 2 bath condo with wide open water views from every window. The views are incredible, The condo has a large private balcony that overlooks Boca Ciega Bay.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
7432 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S
7432 Sunshine Skyway Lane South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
825 sqft
Come enjoy the Florida lifestyle in this one bedroom, one bath condo located in a waterfront community overlooking Tampa Bay. Amenities include a heated pool with direct wide water views of Tampa Bay, Tiki Hut, Community Dock and Fishing Pier.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6059 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1075 sqft
Looking for the perfect long term rental on Isla del Sol? Move right in! This condo has it all. *** ANNUAL RENTAL *** Live the resort island lifestyle in the beautiful, well maintained, clean and bright ground floor condo at Vista Verde East.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6051 SUN BOULEVARD
6051 Sun Boulevard West, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1030 sqft
AVAILABLE LONG TERM, MONTH TO MONTH, SHORT TERM OR SEASONAL. What a dreamy, furnished and very cute 2BR/2BA condo with just spectacular water views of the bay. Freshly painted. Short distance to St.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayview
4160 35TH TERRACE
4160 35th Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1375 sqft
This second floor unit is in a gated community has been completely updated with tile and wood floors throughout(very practical in a beach community). The galley kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and full sized pantry.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Greater Pinellas Point
3001 58th Ave S - #608
3001 58th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3001 58th Ave S - #608 - ST - Call Drew Carlyle at 727-420-6973 for more information on this property. Enjoy the beautiful GATED community of Arbor Grove.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayway Isles
5108 BRITTANY DRIVE S
5108 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1605 sqft
Enjoy living in paradise with stunning views from the 5th floor unit in building 2 at point Brittany, a gated 55+ community! This layout offers a Florida Room with 10 full size windows brining in stunning views of Boca Ciega Bay.