282 Apartments for rent in West Lealman, FL📍
1 Unit Available
4403 74th Street N.
4403 74th Street North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
600 sqft
Ready NOW! 2/1 Unit Available in Beautiful St. Pete! - Move in June 1st! This recently renovated two bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in St.
1 Unit Available
4125 Park Street North
4125 Park St N, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
608 sqft
This home boasts an open and inviting floor plan, a spacious kitchen & a beautiful owners suite. Self-tour this home today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
8030 47TH AVENUE N
8030 47th Avenue North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1296 sqft
Beautiful refurbished 2/1 near Tyrone Mall. No HUD/Section 8 accepted. Background check required of all adult occupants. No criminal. No evictions. Minimum 640 credit score required. 1st/last/security required. CATS accepted with restrictions.
Terrace Park and Five Towns
1 Unit Available
5971 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N
5971 Terrace Park Drive North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
915 sqft
First floor unit, easy access, parking space directly in front of unit. Partially furnished. Property is vacant.
1 Unit Available
5682 63rd Lane North
5682 63rd Lane North, West Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1086 sqft
- (RLNE5661814)
1 Unit Available
5227 65th Way North 97
5227 65th Way North, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$901
735 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1 X 1 - ready NOW! St. Pete location! - Property Id: 247344 Want a spacious 1 bedroom that is beautiful and ready to go NOW? LOOK no further! Northridge Apartments is offering unit #97 for you today. It is move in ready to view NOW.
Results within 1 mile of West Lealman
Verified
14 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
1 Unit Available
7770 Starkey Rd. 115
7770 Starkey Road, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
Bardmoor Pointe Apartments - Property Id: 244626 UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP!!! Come home to Seminole Village Apartments in beautiful Seminole, Florida! We are here to accommodate your every need with our spacious apartments and convenient location.
1 Unit Available
6830 71st Ave N
6830 71st Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
950 sqft
This apartment within a house is approximately 950 sf. It includes all utilities. Recently painted with screened porch and washer/dryer. Large master bedroom and large shower with indirect lighting.
1 Unit Available
7701 Starkey Road #731
7701 Starkey Rd, Bardmoor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
55+ Community, FURNISHED 1BR/1BA CONDO IN BOULEVARD CLUB! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 55+ Community (Must be 55 or over) Vacation get a way! Available April - September 30.
1 Unit Available
6211 55th St. N.
6211 55th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
- Recently renovated 3/2 in Pinellas Park. This beautifully quaint home sits in a wonderful neighborhood and boasts new kitchen appliances, updated fixtures, spacious dining room, deck, fenced yard and a garage. (RLNE5767720)
1 Unit Available
6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72
6400 46th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1630 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Townhome in Willow Lakes - CALL AGENT directly @ 813-407-8990 This spacious 3/2/1car town home features hardwood floor in living area, open kitchen with large breakfast bar and high ceilings.
1 Unit Available
5571 66th Avenue N
5571 66th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1225 sqft
Newly Renovated Home with Fenced Back Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
6471 66th Ave. N.
6471 66th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1178 sqft
6471 66th Ave. N. Available 06/15/20 Great ranch in Pinellas Park with large backyard, 2 baths - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch on quiet Pinellas Park street available July 1 or after. Large fenced backyard.
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
3310 51st Street N
3310 51st Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,949
1456 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
6440 62nd Ave N. 303
6440 62nd Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
920 sqft
Unit 303 Available 07/01/20 Allston Lakes Apartments - Property Id: 264565 Allston Lakes Apartments offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Lealman
1 Unit Available
4700 50th Avenue North
4700 50th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1131 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in St Petersburg features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
5608 32ND AVENUE N
5608 32nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
1601 sqft
This 5/2 is perfectly located in the heart of St Petersburg! Walking distance to Westgate elementary and Northwest Recreation Center. Close proximity to Tyrone Square Mall, and our beautiful beaches!!!
1 Unit Available
8950 Park Boulevard North - 705
8950 Park Boulevard North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1125 sqft
Welcome to Seminole, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 2 bath. - Furniture is optional. -Sorry no pets. -Water, sewer, trash included all other utilities are tenant responsibility. - Close to beaches, shopping and other amenities.
1 Unit Available
5345 60TH AVENUE N
5345 60th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1740 sqft
This Millbrooke Ranch town home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, eat-in kitchen has all your major appliances and plenty of cabinet space with closet pantry.
Jungle Terrace
1 Unit Available
3498 68TH STREET N
3498 68th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
968 sqft
New Listing! Beautiful Tyrone area 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Brand new flooring and appliances have been installed. This unfurnished home features an open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
5926 27TH AVENUE N
5926 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,540
1743 sqft
Rent this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage block home! This amazing home has been almost completely updated with a brand new roof, a/c system, double pane windows and much more! When you pull up you'll notice the newly painted and stucco'd
Jungle Terrace
1 Unit Available
8327 37TH AVENUE N
8327 37th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1766 sqft
This Jungle Terrace property has direct access to Abercrombie Park via a private walk. The backyard oasis is the perfect spot for entertaining. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances are an added bonus.
1 Unit Available
6301 58TH STREET N
6301 58th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Beautiful Villa centrally located in the Heart of Pinellas Park. 2 Bedrooms and 2 baths ,Tile all over the house with nice bathrooms. Enjoy the beautiful view of the lake with ducks and birds. 1 Small pet welcome.
