Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 PM

122 Apartments for rent in Pebble Creek, FL

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pebble Creek Village
8 Units Available
Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir, Pebble Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1188 sqft
Sweeping views of the Pebble Creek Golf Course. Shopping and restaurants located a short drive away. Spacious apartments have walk-in closets, soaking tubs and plush carpet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
10415 Mulligan Ct
10415 Mulligan Court, Pebble Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1717 sqft
10415 Mulligan Ct Available 07/01/20 Clubview at Pebble Creek - Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath villa located in the Community of Clubview at Pebble Creek.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Pebble Creek Village
1 Unit Available
10851 Rolling Moss Rd
10851 Rolling Moss Rd, Pebble Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2090 sqft
Spacious 4/3 in Highly desirable K-Bar Ranch!! Cobbled driveway greets you upon driving up to the home that leaves no wasted space with its open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
20041 NOB OAK AVENUE
20041 Nob Oak Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2314 sqft
One Level single home with open floor plan in Beautiful Gated Community of Live Oak Preserve. Inviting front porch leading to front door that opens to large living dining Great room area. Separate eating area next to kitchen and Florida room.

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
9318 LEATHERWOOD AVENUE
9318 Leatherwood Way, Pebble Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1601 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage home located, in the guarded and gated community of Live Oak in New Tampa. This home features an open floor plan with an oversize family and dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Pebble Creek
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hunters Green
13 Units Available
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1360 sqft
Luxury community surrounded by natural beauty near University of South Florida and I-75. On-site amenities include playground, clubhouse, pool and conference room. Lots of storage, trash valet service and bike storage available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Meadows
24 Units Available
Portofino
8702 New Tampa Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Modern homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Bike storage available. Lots of amenities, including a tennis court, playground, and cyber cafe. Near I-275 and I-75.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunters Green
1 Unit Available
10144 ARBOR RUN DRIVE UNIT 127
10144 Arbor Run Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2477 sqft
POSH 4 BEDROOM / 3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
1136 Sleepy Oak Dr.
1136 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1570 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE- 2/3* bedroom 2.5 bath - Meadow Pointe, 2/3 bedroom, 2.5 bath fully furnished townhouse. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, all appliances included. Located in Wesley Chapel community.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
20430 Berrywood Ln
20430 Berrywood Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1088 sqft
Call Sue Wedig @ 813-712-8498 to see this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Hammocks. AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Built in 2012 by Lennar this is a very nice clean home. Both bedrooms upstairs with their own bath.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
30105 Mossbank Dr
30105 Mossbank Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1290 sqft
Meadow Pointe TH, pool commuity, Mediterranean TH in Tullamore, gated community, one car garage, Corian counter tops, maple cabinets, screened alani overlooks conservation area, upstairs laundry room

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
8528 Sandpiper Ridge Ave
8528 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1511 sqft
Beautiful 2 story townhome 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2 car garage Community has 2 Pools and a fitness center

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
28737 CROOKED STICK COURT
28737 Crooked Stick Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2471 sqft
This well maintained single family home is in The Arbors Village in Meadow Pointe I. House has a 3 CAR GARAGE with 4 LARGE BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE
1135 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1581 sqft
Beautiful spacious townhome with 2 master bedrooms - wall to wall closet. An office on the second floor. Open floor plan concept, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Washer & Dryer included in rent.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
19212 STONE HEDGE DRIVE
19212 Stone Hedge Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1443 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA town home in the K-Bar Ranch community of Stone Creek. This home is newly painted with an open living space.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
19239 Stone Hedge Dr
19239 Stone Hedge Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Exceptional 1750 sq ft. end unit with 2 car garage. Ready for immediate occupancy. Upscale KBar Ranch community includes clubhouse and pool access.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE
19121 Dove Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1825 sqft
This very nice 1,825 htd sq ft home located in Hawks Landing of West meadows features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The entry leads you to a living room and dining room combo.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
1306 DENMAN COURT
1306 Denman Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1240 sqft
Well maintained 2/2.5 townhome located on the back private street in the gated subdivision of Charlesworth in Meadow Pointe.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
18001 RICHMOND PLACE DRIVE
18001 Richmond Place Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1011 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths Condo located in Tampa with 1083 sq ft. of living space Gated Community in Tampa Palms area with pool, gym, playground, tennis, volleyball, and car wash facility.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
20164 UMBRIA HILL DRIVE
20164 Umbria Hill Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2277 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom /3 bath with den will take your breath away. Spacious Foyer opens to immense Great Room featuring volume ceilings, and stylish grey & white hues throughout. The Kitchen features extra large serving island/ breakfast bar.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
20040 DATE PALM WAY
20040 Date Palm Way, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2458 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home like new, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage in gated community, open floor plan, kitchen has island with pedant lights, granite counter tops, pull-out shelves, stainless steel appliances.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
8525 TRAIL WIND DRIVE
8525 Trail Wind Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1173 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in great location. Close to Wire Grass Mall, the Outlet Mall, hospitals, and shopping galore, yet tucked into a quiet neighborhood surrounded by conservation. Easy access to I75. New carpet and fresh paint.

Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE
8519 Trail Wind Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1008 sqft
2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, located in The Hammocks community. Very private gated community of town homes with their own pool and Gym. The kitchen has a granite counter top that opens to the dining-living room area.
Results within 5 miles of Pebble Creek
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
39 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
City GuidePebble Creek
"Well it's hard to believe in much / when you're in Tampa Bay / and the coastline is drowning beneath all the sunshine" -- Johnny Hobo and the Freight Trains

Pebble Creek is a census-designated place in Hillsborough County, Florida. It's located just outside of Tampa and has a population of 7,622 people according to the 2010 census. It's only 3 square miles and none of it touches the water, though it's only a short drive to some of the best beaches in Florida.

Moving to Pebble Creek

Pebble Creek is full of rental houses ! A lot of people keep seasonal homes in this area so many of the house rentals remain empty for much of the year. This could suit your needs if you're looking for a month to month lease. But if you want to find an apartment for long term, you can do that here as well! There are always properties available year round, it's just a matter of spending the time looking and checking out all the different spots that are available. If you put the time in, you'll definitely find an apartment that suit all of your needs. It might be a good idea to look in the summertime when it's a bit hot and muggy and not as many people are out scouting around for apartments. It's also wise to make appointments to see quite a few places so that you don't pigeonhole yourself into one apartment that could end up falling through!

What you'll need: Basically, renting here in Pebble Creek is like renting anywhere. You're going to want to learn about the different neighborhoods and get a sense of where you'll be happy living. Taking into account things like commuting distance and general neighborhood vibes is important too. Once you've narrowed down the selection of places you could see yourself living, you can start making appointments to visit apartments. When you go meet your prospective landlords, be sure to bring along all the documents you'll need in order to rent. This includes a copy of your ID, credit report, bank statements, letter of employment and any other documents that will help prove you're not a criminal. Landlords tend to take that stuff pretty seriously.

Neighborhoods

Pebble Creek is basically a neighborhood of Tampa. It is a tiny place and each area pretty much has the same feel of a laid-back suburban Florida town, but there are a few parts that stand out. Here's the lowdown on the different neighborhoods.

Pebble Creek Village: Pebble Creek Village is the main center of Pebble Creek. Here you'll find the Pebble Creek Country club and the subdivisions and homes surrounding it. It's a beautiful place to live that many people love because it's convenient to get to and just off I-75, which swoops you into Tampa in no time.

Northern Pebble Creek: The north side of Pebble Creek is much more rural. It's close to some of the shops and entertainment in New Tampa but the vibe is pretty peaceful and laid back. It's the best of both worlds for folks who like the convenience of the city and the quiet of the country.

Living in Pebble Creek

The town is pretty tiny but you get to soak up all the natural beauty and gorgeous landscaping that Florida is known for. You can relax in your home or enjoy the beauty of the great outdoors in one of the many bodies of water or Pebble Creek Country Club. The best part is that if you want a downtown scene with great nightlife and plenty of awesome entertainment options, you can scoot into nearby Tampa and find it all!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pebble Creek?
The average rent price for Pebble Creek rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,480.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pebble Creek?
Some of the colleges located in the Pebble Creek area include Florida Southern College, Polk State College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pebble Creek?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pebble Creek from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

