122 Apartments for rent in Pebble Creek, FL📍
1 of 49
1 of 34
1 of 29
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 42
1 of 31
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 28
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 41
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 13
1 of 26
1 of 42
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 21
Pebble Creek is a census-designated place in Hillsborough County, Florida. It's located just outside of Tampa and has a population of 7,622 people according to the 2010 census. It's only 3 square miles and none of it touches the water, though it's only a short drive to some of the best beaches in Florida.
Pebble Creek is full of rental houses ! A lot of people keep seasonal homes in this area so many of the house rentals remain empty for much of the year. This could suit your needs if you're looking for a month to month lease. But if you want to find an apartment for long term, you can do that here as well! There are always properties available year round, it's just a matter of spending the time looking and checking out all the different spots that are available. If you put the time in, you'll definitely find an apartment that suit all of your needs. It might be a good idea to look in the summertime when it's a bit hot and muggy and not as many people are out scouting around for apartments. It's also wise to make appointments to see quite a few places so that you don't pigeonhole yourself into one apartment that could end up falling through!
What you'll need: Basically, renting here in Pebble Creek is like renting anywhere. You're going to want to learn about the different neighborhoods and get a sense of where you'll be happy living. Taking into account things like commuting distance and general neighborhood vibes is important too. Once you've narrowed down the selection of places you could see yourself living, you can start making appointments to visit apartments. When you go meet your prospective landlords, be sure to bring along all the documents you'll need in order to rent. This includes a copy of your ID, credit report, bank statements, letter of employment and any other documents that will help prove you're not a criminal. Landlords tend to take that stuff pretty seriously.
Pebble Creek is basically a neighborhood of Tampa. It is a tiny place and each area pretty much has the same feel of a laid-back suburban Florida town, but there are a few parts that stand out. Here's the lowdown on the different neighborhoods.
Pebble Creek Village: Pebble Creek Village is the main center of Pebble Creek. Here you'll find the Pebble Creek Country club and the subdivisions and homes surrounding it. It's a beautiful place to live that many people love because it's convenient to get to and just off I-75, which swoops you into Tampa in no time.
Northern Pebble Creek: The north side of Pebble Creek is much more rural. It's close to some of the shops and entertainment in New Tampa but the vibe is pretty peaceful and laid back. It's the best of both worlds for folks who like the convenience of the city and the quiet of the country.
The town is pretty tiny but you get to soak up all the natural beauty and gorgeous landscaping that Florida is known for. You can relax in your home or enjoy the beauty of the great outdoors in one of the many bodies of water or Pebble Creek Country Club. The best part is that if you want a downtown scene with great nightlife and plenty of awesome entertainment options, you can scoot into nearby Tampa and find it all!