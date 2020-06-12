/
/
st pete beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM
222 Apartments for rent in St. Pete Beach, FL📍
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Belle Vista
1 Unit Available
3535 Belle Vista Dr
3535 Belle Vista Drive East, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1770 sqft
This waterfront house is all about the neighborhood! Located in Belle Vista, 3/2 home with dock on large private double lot. Beautifully landscaped. Million dollar neighborhood, Unique older home. Fully furnished, well equipped.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6363 Gulf Winds Dr
6363 Gulf Winds Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1335 sqft
Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 about this Spacious Sylvette 2 bed 2 bath completely remodeled, New windows, Gourmet kitchen, granite counters, Stainless appliances, Tile in common areas and newly polished terrazzo floors in the bedrooms, No Carpet!
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
300 64th Ave Apt 420
300 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
950 sqft
Call George Fly 727 258 1880 about this unit at the fabulous Sylvette. Huge oversize one bedroom, one and a half bath, fully furnished top floor condo overlooking the pool and waterway. Move in ready. 90 day minimum.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5000 Gulf Blvd Apt 702
5000 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Contact Daniel Heroux 727-242-0431 Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Seasonal Condominium on 7th Floor Overlooking Gulf of Mexico. Pool, Private Garage parking for 1, Shopping, Restaurants, and so much More. Home away from Home.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
3820 GULF BOULEVARD
3820 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1280 sqft
Please Note: LEASED Dec. 2019 thru March 2020. (3-month minimum stay required.) FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, 6th floor CONDO DIRECTLY ON THE GULF OF MEXICO! Uninterrupted VIEWS OF THE BEACH & AWESOME SUNSETS.
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
5353 GULF BOULEVARD
5353 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2198 sqft
Welcome to paradise! Look no further for your home away from home. This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit is located on the 5th floor of the Bella Grande. Centrally located in St.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Vina Del Mar Island
1 Unit Available
261 N JULIA CIRCLE
261 North Julia Circle, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1590 sqft
This home is in a great location in St Pete Beach and it has a whole lot of space! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. A formal dining room and spacious living room. The large kitchen opens up to a family room for entertaining.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
426 80TH AVENUE
426 80th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
795 sqft
Come live the beach life in St Pete Beach! Furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent. Queen bed in Master bedroom, twin bed in 2nd bedroom. Spacious bedrooms with closets. 2 homes on property, the back 'guest home' is for rent. On-site laundry.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6700 SUNSET WAY
6700 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
495 sqft
Beach Living at The Friendly Native Beach Resort on Upham Beach! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath VACATION RENTAL condo located right over the dunes on St Pete Beach! First floor condo with 2 Full sized beds in the bedroom.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
Boca Ciega Isle
1 Unit Available
1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE
1295 Boca Ciega Isle Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
888 sqft
Location, location, location! The highly sought after neighborhood of Boca Ciega Isle is on a quaint Island off the beaten path with approximately only 80 homes on it, close to shopping, restaurants, banks, etc.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
505 66TH AVENUE
505 66th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
830 sqft
Updated LONG TERM lease waiting for your furnishings! Located on the top floor in the center of the building, with parking space in front of the unit. Open living with new Gray Kitchen cabinets with Rich Granite countertops with a kitchen bar.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7000 BEACH PLAZA
7000 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular Gulf front St Pete Beach condo with panoramic views of the Gulf. Guests will marvel at the views of manatees and dolphins in the gulf, diving pelicans and breathtaking sunsets.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Boca Ciega Isle
1 Unit Available
515 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE
515 Boca Ciega Isle Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1148 sqft
Charming mid century modern Florida block home on Boca Ciega Isle(st Pete Beach). 2 bedrooms one bath with a florida room that could be a home office. Newly refinished terrazzo floors throughout and NO carpet. Wall unit a/c's, ceiling fans.
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE
6161 Gulf Winds Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*LONG TERM RENTAL ONLY-PLEASE DO NOT CALL FOR SNOWBIRD RENTALS* AVAILABLE NOW!! This won't last long!! Come live in Paradise! Just steps to our powder sand, award winning beach, this delightful fully furnished turn key home has everything you need
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Brightwater
1 Unit Available
5412 LEILANI DRIVE
5412 Leilani Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1850 sqft
WATERFRONT HOME 2 BLOCKS FROM BEACH,MUST SEE, BOAT LIFT AND SAILBOAT WATER, BRAND NEW KITCHEN, BEST NEIGHBORHOOD ON ST PETE BEACH, MUST SEE. Unfurnished or furnished options.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
6111 2ND STREET E
6111 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
705 sqft
Charming one bedroom totally remodeled condo just one block to the beautiful beaches.
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
420 64TH AVENUE
420 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1131 sqft
3 MONTH MIN RENTAL AS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Stunning water & island views. YOU COULD WALK TO THE BEACH! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2-BR 2-BA CORNER UNIT. FULLY FURNISHED.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
620 70TH AVENUE
620 70th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Seasonal newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath furnished condo. Everything is all new. Shiny Terrazzo floors throughout, step in shower, no stairs and no carpet. New kitchen and appliances. New efficient central heat and air.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
5396 GULF BOULEVARD
5396 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1180 sqft
This Spacious Beach-Front 2/2 Condo on St Pete Beach is offered fully furnished.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pass-a-Grille Beach
1 Unit Available
2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY
2606 Pass a Grille Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
$1,500
600 sqft
Just minute from the sand and sun. Walk-able neighborhood, great for biking, and grilling. Pets are allowed with additional fees. Easy access to the beach, that is famous for its exclusivity and powder sand.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
535 68TH AVENUE
535 68th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
620 sqft
Available May 15, 2020 Seasonal St Pete Beach fully furnished one bed one bath condo. New Kitchen, no carpet, super clean. Steps to the beach, no busy roads to cross. Super location. No car needed. Rates can vary depending on the season.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pass-a-Grille Beach
1 Unit Available
709 GULF WAY
709 Gulf Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
722 sqft
THIS IS WHAT FLORIDA VACATIONS WERE MEANT TO BE! Newly Remodeled Lush Florida Living.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5575 GULF BOULEVARD
5575 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1350 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL! BEAUTIFUL UPDATED CONDO LOCATED ON INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY. Two spacious bedrooms and two full baths in this turnkey condo with an open bright floorplan.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
6800 SUNSET WAY
6800 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
780 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL. THIS IS NOT AN ANNUAL RENTAL. Guest will be charged: Booking fee: $59.00, 13% tourist/sales tax, $250 exit cleaning fee, $500 damage deposit. Prices Vary Seasonally. Weekly Rates Available.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for St. Pete Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,950.
Some of the colleges located in the St. Pete Beach area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, Suncoast Technical College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Pete Beach from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
