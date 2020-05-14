Rent Calculator
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:50 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1317 Hancock
1317 Hancock Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1317 Hancock Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Griffin Hgts
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walking distance to FSU! Tile floors throughout, spacious bedrooms, open floor plan with a patio. Pets welcome with a $50 non-refundable deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1317 Hancock have any available units?
1317 Hancock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tallahassee, FL
.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tallahassee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1317 Hancock have?
Some of 1317 Hancock's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1317 Hancock currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Hancock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Hancock pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 Hancock is pet friendly.
Does 1317 Hancock offer parking?
No, 1317 Hancock does not offer parking.
Does 1317 Hancock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Hancock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Hancock have a pool?
No, 1317 Hancock does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Hancock have accessible units?
No, 1317 Hancock does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Hancock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Hancock has units with dishwashers.
