/
/
/
Florida State
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:12 AM
143 Apartments For Rent Near Florida State
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
$
Contact for Availability
The Social Tallahassee
1327 High Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$855
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1445 sqft
A Student Space For Your Social Life. College is a time where you have so much going on, and we know you want to be a part of it. Thats why The Social Tallahassee is the prime spot to be a part of it all.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1209 sqft
At The Hub Tallahassee, youll be right next to everything you need in your new apartment! Were located right next to many of the areas top learning institutions.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
4 Units Available
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$650
500 sqft
4 bed 4 bath townhouse walk to the stadium!! - IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! WAIVED SECURITY DEPOSIT ($250) AND LEASE FEE ($200) BASED ON FULLY APPROVED APPLICATION.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
$
21 Units Available
Sunnyland
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$753
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$777
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$943
1275 sqft
Make Live Oaks at 275 Home Today!\nLive Oaks at 275 is a beautiful community that is conveniently located within walking distance of Tallahassee Mall and Trousdell Aquatics Center.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Bond Westside
2238 Holton
2238 Holton Street, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
**Ideal for students or roommates. Bedrooms are individually leased, rental price is $650 per bedroom; total monthly rent for this unit is $1,900** 3 bedroom 2 bath home located adjacent to FAMU and convenient to FSU campus as well.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lafayette Park
402 Wilson Ave - D
402 Wilson Avenue, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern Midtown apartment has everything you need and nothing you don't! Remodeled last year from the studs on out, this apartment retains its carriage house charm.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
All Saints
454 Saint Francis
454 Saint Francis Street, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$675
2000 sqft
Available for fall semester 4 bedroom unit (individual leases) each with its own private bathroom. Prime location- only a short walk to the Civic Center or FSU campus and convenient to downtown, the All Saints District and Doak Campbell Stadium.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Myers Park Historic District
515 E Van Buren
515 East Van Buren Street, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1504 sqft
Ready 9/1/20. $129.00 App fee/tenant. Location, location, location.
1 of 57
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
121 N MONROE STREET
121 North Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1292 sqft
Luxury downtown condo with an expansive and unblocked view of the city, located on the 9th floor, immaculate, move-in ready, fully furnished with a modern uptown city decor.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
506 Myers Park Drive
506 Myers Park Ln, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1850 sqft
SIGN A LEASE BY APRIL 24TH AND RECEIVE $925.00 OFF AUGUST 2020 RENT. It doesn't get much better than this beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath town home. Awesome location near downtown and within walking distance to Cascade Park.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
932 S Lipona Rd.
932 South Lipona Road, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
896 sqft
932 S Lipona Rd.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2309 Green Timbers Trail-B
2309 Green Timbers Trl, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
994 sqft
2309 Green Timbers Trail-B Available 08/18/20 Spacious Two Bedroom, Two And A Half Bath Town Home With 2 On-Site Pools-The Timbers - Convenient to all campuses, this 1000 sq. ft. Timbers townhome is perfect for roommates.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Midtown
426 East 7th Avenue
426 East 7th Avenue, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
426 East 7th Avenue Available 07/20/20 Live in Midtown, Updated 2/1! - The property available for lease is a spacious two bedroom, one bathroom paired home located steps from all Midtown has to offer! The property has two bedrooms, one full
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkside-Park Terrace
1111 Voncile Avenue
1111 Voncile Avenue, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1600 sqft
1111 Voncile Avenue Available 08/18/20 Beautiful Four Bedroom Two Bath Home Close to Campus! - A renovated home convenient to all campuses in the Parkside/Park Terrace neighborhood, and is also convenient to the Tallahassee Mall, AMC theatre and
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Midtown
1334 Cherry Street
1334 Cherry Street, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
1334 Cherry Street Available 08/15/20 Two bedroom, One Bath With Fireplace Located In Midtown. $1000.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Indian Head-Leigh
560 Pebble Beach Dr
560 Pebble Beach Dr Other City, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
This immaculate, professionally-designed 2-story home with a private pool invites comfort and exudes modern elegance. With 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, generous living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Chapel Ridge
1832 Westminster Drive
1832 Westminister Drive, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
No need to worry about parking when you can walk to class or football/baseball games.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Frenchtown Historic District
836 W Georgia
836 West Georgia Street, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
**Ideal for students or roommates.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Midtown
823 Ashlyn Forest Drive
823 Ashlyn Forest Drive, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1142 sqft
Spectacular mid-town rental off of 7th Ave and close to TMH Hospital. Excellent location. This is a 2 bed and 2 bath w/ a 1 car garage. School zones are Kate Sullivan, Cobb and Leon.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
San Luis
2305 Domingo
2305 Domingo Drive, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2039 sqft
Newly updated large home near San Luis Park! The first floor of this split-level home features newer stainless-steel kitchen appliances & new counter-tops, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, and a full-length deck that is partially screened in.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
All Saints
429 Saint Francis
429 Saint Francis Street, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1653 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020 This 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom new construction townhouse will be available for an August 2020 move in.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
741-31 White Drive
741 White Dr, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
741-31 White Drive Available 08/08/20 2/2 with garage Pre-Leasing for 2020 - Perfect floor plan for roommates! This unique floor plan has one bedroom with a private bathroom downstairs, large closets and ample storage under the staircase.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C
2295 Shady Timbers Cir, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$999
1165 sqft
2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C Available 08/18/20 Over-Sized Three Bedroom, Two and a half Baths Located in The Timbers Townhomes-Community Offers Many Amenities - The perfect place for those commuting to FSU, TCC or FAMU. 1200 sq. ft. of living space.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
311 Westwood Drive
311 Westwood Drive, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1262 sqft
311 Westwood Drive Available 08/19/20 311 Westowod Drive- Westwood Condos off Ocala and Tharpe - A beautiful condominium community with stately oaks and meandering drives, conveniently located just minutes from the universities.