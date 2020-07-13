AL
23 Apartments under $700 for rent in Tallahassee, FL

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:51pm
2 Units Available
Shadow Ridge Apartments
2424 W Tharpe St, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$655
2 Bedrooms
$725
Friendly staff make Shadow Ridge in Tallahassee, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Shadow Ridge home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
15 Units Available
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$650
500 sqft
4 bed 4 bath townhouse walk to the stadium!! - IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! WAIVED SECURITY DEPOSIT ($250) AND LEASE FEE ($200) BASED ON FULLY APPROVED APPLICATION.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
F.A.M.U.
219 Lincoln St
219 Lincoln Street, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
Lincoln street - Property Id: 294468 Bottom floor of a duplex in a lovely neighbor near the FAMU campus in Tallahassee. Large yard, wood floors, good size bedrooms with large closets. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Florida State University
745 W. Lafayette St.
745 West Lafayette Street, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
500 sqft
745 W. Lafayette St.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2660 W Pensacola
2660 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
630 sqft
Fully updated 1/1's available now! Brand new paint, flooring, cabinets, countertops, and more! Water, sewer and trash are included! *Please note, we have currently suspended all occupied showings due to COVID-19 and are accepting applications with

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
120 Valencia
120 Valencia Drive, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
512 sqft
Valencia Apartments has always been known as a quiet community close to campus. Some units have been fully renovated while others are well-maintained.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1800 Anole Dr
1800 Anole Dr, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$450
1230 sqft
Tallahassee's new luxury condos! University Green is minutes from FSU, FAMU & TCC.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
403 Hayden Road Apt. 139
403 Hayden Road, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$625
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
403 Hayden Road Apt. 139 Available 08/18/20 Spacious One Bedroom, One Bath Condo in Gated Community Just Across the Street From Doak Campbell Stadium-Walking Distance to FSU - Private gated community in the shadow of Doak Campbell Stadium.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Frenchtown Historic District
722 Dunn
722 Dunn Street, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$475
1364 sqft
CUTE 1/1 Minutes from Downtown, Midtown, and Universities! Includes Washer/Dryer! $475/month! Available July 1st! This super cute 1/1 is back off the street so it is very quiet.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Chapel Ridge
521 Conradi
521 Conradi Street, Tallahassee, FL
6 Bedrooms
$685
2761 sqft
$685 per room- $685 Deposit $50.00 Application Fee $25.00 Guarantor Application Fee 2 Super Exclusive 12 bedroom Buildings- (6 bed per unit), 12 1/2 Bath Duplex units are 100 yards from FSU's Campus.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1303 Ocala Road
1303 Ocala Road, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
727 sqft
Have to relocate due to a great job offer and searching for an Apartment Seeker whos looking for a nice, quiet and spacious one bedroom place located near the colleges campuses .

1 of 1

Last updated July 8 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
2241 W Pensacola
2241 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for an adorable 1/1 unit with a private patio to call your own? Look no further! This unit has brand new carpet in the bedroom, brand new a/c unit, spacious walk in closet and nice open living room with lots of light from the sliders!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1219 N Duval
1219 North Duval Street, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute efficiency in Midtown! Close to everything! Hurry this won't last!

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
All Saints
454 Saint Francis
454 Saint Francis Street, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$675
2000 sqft
Available for fall semester 4 bedroom unit (individual leases) each with its own private bathroom. Prime location- only a short walk to the Civic Center or FSU campus and convenient to downtown, the All Saints District and Doak Campbell Stadium.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Frenchtown Historic District
621 N Woodward
621 North Woodward Avenue, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$500
1600 sqft
Available first week of August, fully furnished (or unfurnished, if desired) in a prime location for students! Quiet neighborhood located just steps from the FSU President’s mansion on Woodward Street.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Florida State University
Southgate
675 West Pensacola Street, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
576 sqft
Renovated building right at the heart of FSU campus. Walk to class, restaurants, libraries and football games! Basic cable, water, sewer, trash and parking included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Capital Court
700 North Calhoun Street, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
Capital Court Apartments is a convenient apartment complex in the heart of Tallahassee. Minutes to midtown and levy park. Short distance to all campuses makes this a desired area for all.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1872 Honolulu Ln
1872 Honolulu Ln, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$535
1230 sqft
Tallahassee's brand new luxury condos! University Green is minutes from FSU, FAMU & TCC.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2045 Continental Ave
2045 Continental Avenue, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$625
640 sqft
Available Now - Live all alone in this 1 bedroom townhouse - Beautiful, renovated townhome located in Continental Oaks neighborhood just off of Ocala. Big vaulted living room with a kitchen that overlooks the space.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Melody Hills
2060 PATS
2060 Pat's Place, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
700 sqft
NE 1bed/1bath with washer/dryer hookups.Upstairs unit. Available now.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1607 Pepper Drive
1607 Pepper Drive, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$700
792 sqft
1607 Pepper Drive Available 08/05/20 PRELEASING FOR AUGUST 2020 - 3 BR / 1 BA Single Family home off Pepper Drive close to campus - -- PRELEASING FOR AUGUST 2020 -- VIDEO TOUR ONLY - Please see our website for video. https://www.rentwithintegrity.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1434 Janet
1434 Janet Drive, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
850 sqft
This 2/1 is in great shape. Ready for immediate move in. Lock out your competition by applying today!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1856 Sylvan
1856 Sylvan Court, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$695
896 sqft
Close and convenient to all campuses. This town home has a open living space downstairs with a fireplace in the living room and a half bathroom. Both bedrooms are located upstairs and have full bathrooms inside them.
Rent Report
Tallahassee

July 2020 Tallahassee Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tallahassee Rent Report. Tallahassee rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tallahassee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Tallahassee rents increased over the past month

Tallahassee rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tallahassee stand at $818 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,013 for a two-bedroom. Tallahassee's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Tallahassee, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Tallahassee rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Tallahassee has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Tallahassee is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Tallahassee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,013 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Tallahassee remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tallahassee than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Tallahassee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

