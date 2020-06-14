71 Apartments for rent in Tallahassee, FL with garage

Apartment List
Tallahassee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified



Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
2626 Park
2626 E Park Ave, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$840
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1196 sqft
Check out our Tallahassee apartments for rent! View our eBrochure and picture yourself living a convenient lifestyle in a vibrant neighborhood with all of the everyday essentials you need, plus all of the amazing amenities you’d want for ultimate
Verified



Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
82 Units Available
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1441 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lullwater at BlairStone in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified



Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
8 Units Available
Provenza at Southwood
3550 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1305 sqft
Lush interiors and a stunning pool. Granite countertops, extra storage and walk-in closets provided. On-site sauna, conference room, game room and pool. Guest suite and garage available. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified



Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
82 Units Available
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartment living with hardwood floors, a fireplace, lots of storage and walk-in closets. On-site gym, coffee bar, sauna, pool and hot tub. Guest suite available. Green community. Near Mahan Drive.
Verified



Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
Southwood
10 Units Available
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1260 sqft
Provides easy access to Route 319. Green-friendly apartments with Berber-style carpets, faux wood floors and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a movie theater room, Internet lounge and fitness center. Boat parking available.
Verified



Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
11 Units Available
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,561
1486 sqft
Beautiful apartments featuring modern kitchens, walk-in closets, extra storage and spacious layouts. Community highlights include game room, 24-hour gym, and pool, as well as an online portal for resident payments. On-site hiking and pet trails.
Verified



Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
21 Units Available
Jackson Square Apartments
1767 Hermitage Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,014
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
949 sqft
Welcome to Jackson Square Apartments! Experience quality apartment living that exceeds your hopes and brings you a charming haven in the bustling heart of Tallahassee, Florida.
Verified



Last updated June 12 at 11:17am
35 Units Available
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$888
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1604 sqft
Situated near Apalachee Parkway and the Lafayette Heritage Trail Park with access to I-10. Property amenities include 24-hour maintenance, a hot tub, and gym. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and a balcony or patio.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Southwood
1 Unit Available
2429 E Orange
2429 East Orange Avenue, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1895 sqft
This is a great house in desirable Southwood!! Walk to schools, dining, parks and more! Convenient to all your shopping needs! Gorgeous open floor plan and impeccable details! Engineered Hickory wood floors in main living areas, carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Hi-Lo-Ty Ty
1 Unit Available
709 Ty Ty
709 Ty Ty Road, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1688 sqft
Very well maintained home that offers a large corner lot, 3BR/2BA, wood fireplace, sitting room, wood floors in main areas, large eat-in kitchen, comes with washer and dryer. Price includes lawn maintenance.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
3612 Shoreline
3612 Shoreline Drive, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
House sits up on a rise and over looks Campbell Pond and the playground. Recently painted inside and out. New vinyl plank flooring in main areas and carpet in living room. Energy efficient windows.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Killearn Estates
1 Unit Available
3556 Killarney Plaza
3556 Killarney Plaza Drive, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1338 sqft
Location! Wonderful community nestled in a beautiful neighborhood. Open Living room, dining room gives a big room to enjoy. Good sized bedrooms, master suite, 1 car garage, quiet back yard, this house a lot to offer! Does not come vacant often!

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1317 Bonnie
1317 Bonnie Drive, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1334 sqft
Single-family home coming available in desirable neighborhood of Linwood Manor. The 3 bedroom 2 bath home features original hardwood floors, a large eat-in kitchen, spacious living room, updated bathrooms and a fully fenced yard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Hartsfield Woods
1 Unit Available
2305 Via Sardina
2305 Via Sardina Street, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
Very nice home located in the NW section of Talla. 3BR/2BA, open floor plan, deck, pool, pool house, large back yard, one car garage. Call today to view this home. Pets allowed with deposit, none over 35 lbs.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Maclay Hammock
1 Unit Available
1277 MOSSWOOD CHASE
1277 Mosswood Chase, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1361 sqft
FABULOUS LOCATION*WALK TO PREMIER HEALTH CLUB & MARKET STREET SHOPPING*ABSOLUTELY PRISTINE 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH TOWNHOME WITH OPEN KITCHEN*GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND CATHEDRAL CEILING*SPLIT PLAN*MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET*PRIVATE FENCED YARD

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
San Luis
1 Unit Available
2407 Miranda
2407 Miranda Avenue, Tallahassee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2154 sqft
This amazing house is located in a very desirable neighborhood close to universities, restaurants and the interstate.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
San Luis
1 Unit Available
1201 Domingo
1201 Domingo Drive, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1703 sqft
4 bed 2 bath home available in August! This home features a large eat-in kitchen, separate living room and massive screened porch. The bedrooms are all located along a hallway which is separated from the living areas for maximum privacy.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1864 W Belle Vue
1864 Belle Vue Way, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3833 sqft
$685 PACKAGE DEAL FOR FULLY FURNISHED WITH FLAT SCREEN TV, CABLE & INTERNET. NOW PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020 SECURITY DEPOSIT IS WAIVED!! (based on full approval) Property Overview This property is a 3 story 4 bedroom 4.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1305 Airport Rd
1305 Airport Drive, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
778 sqft
The Lakes is a gated student community with several pools, tennis courts, volleyball, etc. Very close and convenient to campus. NO need to drive. This is a one bedroom townhome with a separate dinning room, living room and open deck.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
All Saints
1 Unit Available
429 Saint Francis
429 Saint Francis Street, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1653 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020 This 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom new construction townhouse will be available for an August 2020 move in.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sweetwater Oaks
1 Unit Available
1779 Torulusa
1779 Torulusa Court, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Gorgeous newer home with cherry floors, high ceilings, and crown molding. Gourmet kitchen includes cherry cabinets, granite counters, gas range, built-in oven and microwave, side by side refrigerator, all stainless appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1313 Airport
1313 Airport Drive, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
778 sqft
Gated community within shadows distance of Doak Campbell Stadium. This immaculate 2Bed/2Bath includes 2 car garage, washer dryer, balcony/porch and much more. Ready for immediate move in. Lock out your competition by applying today!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
121 N Monroe
121 North Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(No Short Term Leasing Available) Unit Available Now. 12 Month Lease. 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Condo downtown in the Tennyson Building. Unit 5004. Furnished. Bring Linens. Nice Patio area looking East. Stainless Steel Appliances. Stacked Washer/Dryer.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Buckwood
1 Unit Available
4020 BELLINGTON
4020 Bellington Court, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1250 sqft
(no pets allowed) Location, Location, Location located in a desirable area off Bucklake Road and Mahan Dr. Walk to Costco, BassPro, Walmart and the new Cobb Theater. Lawn service included, New roof in 2016, Carpet in all bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

