/
/
/
huntington woods
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
250 Apartments for rent in Huntington Woods, Tallahassee, FL
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
13 Units Available
Springwood Apartments
2660 Old Bainbridge Rd, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$934
1145 sqft
Set in scenic Seattle, WA, Springbrook Reserve offers the convenience of life and the beauty of nature. With plenty of indoor and outdoor amenities, our community consists of exceptional condominium homes designed to suit everyone.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2800 Summer Meadow Drive
2800 Summer Meadow Dr, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1841 sqft
2800 Summer Meadow Drive Available 08/01/20 3/2 Townhome - 1 car garage in Summerlake - VIDEO TOUR ONLY at this time - Please see our website for video. https://www.rentwithintegrity.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3222 Huntington Woods
3222 Huntington Woods Boulevard, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
765 sqft
3222 Huntington Woods Available 08/01/20 Beautifully updated townhome with stainless steel appliances and wood floors! - Beautiful 2/1 townhome with all the updates! New photos of property coming soon.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3400 Old Bainbridge Road Unit 504
3400 Old Bainbridge Road, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1368 sqft
3400 Old Bainbridge Road Unit 504 Available 08/01/20 PRELEASING FOR AUGUST 2020 - Spacious 3/2 Townhome in private Camellia Gardens - -- PRELEASING FOR AUGUST 2020 -- VIDEO COMING SOON - Please see our website for video. https://www.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
3107 Hotchkiss Lane
3107 Hotchkiss Lane, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
984 sqft
Newly renovated 2/2 off Mission! Available now! - Available now! Come check out this recently renovated home off Mission! Brand new flooring throughout, fresh paint and much more! Washer & dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Huntington Woods
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1445 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1695 sqft
Welcome to our luxury apartment community in Tallahassee, FL. Our custom-built apartments are designed to suit your individual tastes and unique lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 08:51pm
2 Units Available
Shadow Ridge Apartments
2424 W Tharpe St, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$655
2 Bedrooms
$725
Friendly staff make Shadow Ridge in Tallahassee, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Shadow Ridge home.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 02:17pm
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1081 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Be the envy of friends and family when you make The Enclave at Huntington Woods Apartments in Tallahassee your new home!
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2413 Tree Top Court
2413 Tree Top Ct, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1196 sqft
2413 Tree Top Court Available 08/01/20 3 BR / 2 BA Single Family Home in Astoria Park - 3 BR / 2 BA Single Family Home in Astoria Park. Home has single car garage and partially fenced in back yard.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2403 Hartsfield Rd # 105
2403 Hartsfield Road, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1216 sqft
2403 Hartsfield Rd # 105 Available 08/15/20 3/3 Condo With Wood and Ceramic Flooring! Available August 2020!! Price Reduced!! - Available August 2020! $950.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1903 Skyland Drive
1903 Skyland Drive, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2140 sqft
1903 Skyland Drive Available 08/01/20 RENOVATED 4/2 House w/ Large Yard, Wood Floors, Screen Porch, Game Room/Office, & More! $1950/month Available August 1st! - This freshly remodeled home has over 2000 sq ft, tile and wood floors, all newer paint
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2400 Fred Smith
2400 Fred Smith Road, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1353 sqft
Great townhouse located right off Stone Rd. Close to FSu/TCC, 3BR/3BA, 1353 Sq Ft. Great location that is easy to shopping, restaurants, and work. Call LA to view
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1553 Merry Oaks
1553 Merry Oaks Court, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1008 sqft
Nice one story floor plan with fireplace, vaulted ceilings. Stackable washer/dryer. Schedule an appt today!
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2308 HARTSFIELD
2308 Hartsfield Way, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
928 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom 2 bath interior townhome. 1 bedroom 1 full bath down and 1 bedroom 1 full bath upstairs. HOA covers lawn and also has a community pool. Available immediately. New Carpet coming soon.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2403 IDYLLIC CT
2403 Idyllic Ct, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1358 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st. Very clean, updated/remodeled/renovated in 2015, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom spacious home. Dog friendly! No carpet. (Newer vinyl plank flooring and ceramic tile throughout.) Fenced yard. Huge indoor laundry room.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2003 Travis
2003 Travis Circle, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1311 sqft
Renovated family home with granite, upgraded stainless appliances, wood floors with only carpet in the bedrooms. This won't last long!
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1995 Fannie Dr
1995 Fannie Drive, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1296 sqft
1995 Fannie Dr Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Well Maintained Townhome - Very nice townhome with open floor plan. conveniently located close to FSU, TCC and shopping.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tharpe Street Village
1810 Meriadoc Road, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1040 sqft
Available immediately! Beautiful two-bedroom two bath - This property with a very well desired location offers a newly renovated interior with ceramic wood-looking tile.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2514 Emerald Ridge Loop
2514 Emerald Ridge Loop, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1224 sqft
2514 Emerald Ridge Loop Available 08/14/20 3/2 Townhome Available August off Hartsfield! - Close to colleges and I10 - Spacious open floor plan three bedrooms with 2 full baths townhome.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2774 Westbrook Ct
2774 Westbrook Court, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
2774 Westbrook Ct Available 08/01/20 2774 Westbrook Ct - (RLNE4093976)
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2892 Gulfwind Drive
2892 Gulfwind Drive, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1040 sqft
2892 Gulfwind Drive Available 07/15/20 2 bed/2 bath available mid-July! - Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood close to TCC and FSU! Just minutes from I-10.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2341 Hartsfield Way
2341 Hartsfield Way, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$799
960 sqft
2341 Hartsfield Way Available 08/18/20 Two Bedroom, Two Story Town Home - This 960 sq. ft. two story townhome is perfect for any roommates, and is super convenient to the community pool. Upstairs, two spacious bedrooms, share a hall bath.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1915 Sunset
1915 Sunset Lane, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1395 sqft
LOOKING FOR TENANT WHO CAN MOVE IN ON AUGUST 1ST! Rent includes lawn maintenance! Attractive home with loads of character! Brick on 4 sides, backyard fencing, large 2-car carport.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2684 Tess
2684 Tess Circle, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1314 sqft
All fresh paint, inside and out. All new floor coverings throughout. One of the most spacious units in Chesapeake Place. Includes private deck in back. Open living area and kitchen. Ceilings fans in every room.