All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like Tally Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
Tally Square
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Tally Square

1112 S Magnolia Dr · (850) 757-3667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1112 S Magnolia Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A203 · Avail. Sep 14

$780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

Unit A102 · Avail. Aug 28

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

Unit A104 · Avail. Sep 8

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit G201 · Avail. Aug 28

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1159 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tally Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
package receiving
playground

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control $3 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1, $450 for 2
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Pets must be commonly recognized as an accepted domestic pet and must be spayed or neutered. Breed Restrictions are as follows: Tosa Inu/Ken, American Bandogge, Cane Corso, Rottweiler, Doberman, Pit Bull, Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Dogo Argentino, Boer Boel, Gull Dong, Basenji, Mastiff, Perro de Presa Canario, Fila Brasiliero, Wolf Hybrid, Caucasian Oucharka, Alaskan Malamutes, Kangal, German Shepard, Shepard, Chow, Spitz, Akita, Reptiles, Rabbits and Pot Bellied Pigs. Mixed breeds containing these bloodlines are also prohibited.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tally Square have any available units?
Tally Square has 5 units available starting at $780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does Tally Square have?
Some of Tally Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tally Square currently offering any rent specials?
Tally Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tally Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Tally Square is pet friendly.
Does Tally Square offer parking?
Yes, Tally Square offers parking.
Does Tally Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tally Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tally Square have a pool?
Yes, Tally Square has a pool.
Does Tally Square have accessible units?
No, Tally Square does not have accessible units.
Does Tally Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tally Square has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Tally Square?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Parkway Square
2855 Apalachee Pkwy
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Jackson Square Apartments
1767 Hermitage Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32308

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with ParkingTallahassee Dog Friendly Apartments
Tallahassee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity