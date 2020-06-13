Apartment List
160 Apartments for rent in Tallahassee, FL with balcony

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
8 Units Available
Provenza at Southwood
3550 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,083
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1305 sqft
Lush interiors and a stunning pool. Granite countertops, extra storage and walk-in closets provided. On-site sauna, conference room, game room and pool. Guest suite and garage available. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:43am
$
Winewood
12 Units Available
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$690
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in a pristine and relaxing setting is where you'll find The Greens at Old St. Augustine in Tallahassee, FL.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
$
31 Units Available
Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$849
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$861
1047 sqft
Welcome to Live Oak at Killearn Apartments, where youll find comfort, convenience, and an extraordinary array of wonderful amenities.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1445 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1695 sqft
Welcome to our luxury apartment community in Tallahassee, FL. Our custom-built apartments are designed to suit your individual tastes and unique lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Greater Brandt Hills
25 Units Available
Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,021
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,331
1441 sqft
Luxurious apartments offer chef's kitchen, private patio, and upscale features. Residents enjoy communal pools, gourmet grilling stations, gym and billiards room. Located close to Governor's Park and within a short drive of Florida State.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
13 Units Available
2305 at Killearn
2305 Killearn Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
900 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartment communities in Tallahassee, Florida. 2305 at Killearn, in the desirable Killaern neighborhood, provides you with tranquil surroundings and unparalleled convenience.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:11pm
$
4 Units Available
Capital Ridge Apartments
3255 Capital Cir NE, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$710
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Capital Ridge Apartments in Tallahassee, offers quiet, single-story living close to I-10 and Thomasville Rd. on the Northside of Tallahassee.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:11pm
5 Units Available
Shadow Ridge Apartments
2424 W Tharpe St, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$676
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly staff make Shadow Ridge in Tallahassee, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Shadow Ridge home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:10pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Ridge Apartments
2922 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine yourself taking in the lake views at a quite, villa-style apartment community in Tallahassee. Located on Miccosukee Road, just off Capital Circle North East, Indian Ridge is located near shopping, restaurants, and Capital Regional Hospital.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
82 Units Available
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartment living with hardwood floors, a fireplace, lots of storage and walk-in closets. On-site gym, coffee bar, sauna, pool and hot tub. Guest suite available. Green community. Near Mahan Drive.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
12 Units Available
Tally Square
1112 S Magnolia Dr, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,096
1603 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tally Square in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
Southwood
10 Units Available
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1260 sqft
Provides easy access to Route 319. Green-friendly apartments with Berber-style carpets, faux wood floors and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a movie theater room, Internet lounge and fitness center. Boat parking available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
2626 Park
2626 E Park Ave, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$855
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1196 sqft
Check out our Tallahassee apartments for rent! View our eBrochure and picture yourself living a convenient lifestyle in a vibrant neighborhood with all of the everyday essentials you need, plus all of the amazing amenities you’d want for ultimate
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
11 Units Available
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,561
1486 sqft
Beautiful apartments featuring modern kitchens, walk-in closets, extra storage and spacious layouts. Community highlights include game room, 24-hour gym, and pool, as well as an online portal for resident payments. On-site hiking and pet trails.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
21 Units Available
Jackson Square Apartments
1767 Hermitage Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,014
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
949 sqft
Welcome to Jackson Square Apartments! Experience quality apartment living that exceeds your hopes and brings you a charming haven in the bustling heart of Tallahassee, Florida.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:17am
$
35 Units Available
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$888
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1604 sqft
Situated near Apalachee Parkway and the Lafayette Heritage Trail Park with access to I-10. Property amenities include 24-hour maintenance, a hot tub, and gym. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
17 Units Available
Parkway Square
2855 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
$729
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$849
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkway Square in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
$
Sunnyland
24 Units Available
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$687
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$777
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$943
1275 sqft
Make Live Oaks at 275 Home Today!\nLive Oaks at 275 is a beautiful community that is conveniently located within walking distance of Tallahassee Mall and Trousdell Aquatics Center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1209 sqft
At The Hub Tallahassee, youll be right next to everything you need in your new apartment! Were located right next to many of the areas top learning institutions.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Huntington Woods
7 Units Available
Springwood Apartments
2660 Old Bainbridge Rd, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$934
1145 sqft
Set in scenic Seattle, WA, Springbrook Reserve offers the convenience of life and the beauty of nature. With plenty of indoor and outdoor amenities, our community consists of exceptional condominium homes designed to suit everyone.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
82 Units Available
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1441 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lullwater at BlairStone in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated May 22 at 02:12pm
$
12 Units Available
The Oasis at 1800
1800 Miccosukee Commons Dr, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1081 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 10 at 02:42pm
$
30 Units Available
The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1081 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Be the envy of friends and family when you make The Enclave at Huntington Woods Apartments in Tallahassee your new home!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Sienna Square
1747 Capital Cir NE, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$734
944 sqft
Sienna Square Apartments provides affordable apartment homes in Tallahassee, Florida. Our pet-friendly community offers two and three bedroom apartment homes just North of I-10 and minutes from downtown.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tallahassee, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tallahassee renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

