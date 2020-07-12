/
/
/
southwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:42 PM
124 Apartments for rent in Southwood, Tallahassee, FL
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
9 Units Available
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1260 sqft
Provides easy access to Route 319. Green-friendly apartments with Berber-style carpets, faux wood floors and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a movie theater room, Internet lounge and fitness center. Boat parking available.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3982-1 GROVE PARK
3982-1 Grove Park Dr, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
$900
420 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SOUTHWOOD CARRIAGE HOUSE FOR RENT AUGUST 2020* INCREDIBLE UPGRADES*PRIME LOCATION ON GROVE PARK ACROSS FROM BEAUTIFUL PARK AREA*RENT INCLUDES ELECTRIC, WATER, SEWER & GARBAGE*ENJOY ALL OF SOUTHWOOD AMENITIES*CALL FOR PRIVATE SHOWING.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4061 Shady View
4061 Shady View Lane, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1782 sqft
Available to view starting July 13, Very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Southwood, Wood Floors, Open Floor Plan, Owners Suite Downstairs, 2 Bedrooms Upstairs, 2 Car Garage, Enjoy All That Southwood has To Offer
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4278 Avon Park
4278 Avon Park Circle, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1324 sqft
Showing Appt Start After July 13th, Available August 1, Need 24 Hour Notice to Show, No Pets, No Smokers, Highly sought after Southwood townhome with a 2 car garage. Located on one of the nicest streets in Southwood......
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3304 Calumet
3304 Calumet Drive, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1416 sqft
Small Pets 10 Lbs or less considered, Available August, need 24 hour notice to show, Very popular Southwood neighborhood, 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home with 2 car garage, laminate flooring in family room, dining room and all bedrooms.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3251 Salinger
3251 Salinger Way, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2382 sqft
Beautiful Southwood Home! Golf course community with all the amenities a family needs to stay entertained going into the summer months! New fridge and microwave! This is the 4 bdrm 3 bath Hampton model w/ split bdrm plan, back porch, separate
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3722 Longfellow
3722 Longfellow Road, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Carriage house with golf course frontage available on a year lease with utilities included! Take full advantage of community features: pool with community center, tennis courts and many nature trails.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3263 Newberry
3263 Newberry Boulevard, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2021 sqft
Nice Executive home in Southwood. 2 fenced yards. Lots of storage. Refinished floors. New interior paint.
1 of 29
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
3789 Esplanade
3789 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
$1,800
1782 sqft
CHARMING SOUTHWOOD HOME, Move in May. light and bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. Split plan with master down, two bedrooms, bath and huge storage upstairs. Open and cheery spacious eat-in kitchen. Office, formal dining room, or play room.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3566 Four Oaks Blvd
3566 Four Oaks Boulevard, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1650 sqft
Southwood Home Available Immediately - Available Immediately - FOR RENT in SOUTHWOOD 3BD, 2.5BA, 2 Car Garage Home. Enjoy the green parks, community amenities (pool & tennis courts) and convenience to government offices of this Southwood home.
1 of 11
Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
3126 Baringer Hill
3126 Baringer Hill Dr, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
720 sqft
Beautiful Carriage House Studio available NOW! Enjoy all that Southwood has to offer, hiking trails, pools, golf, community activities. State Office Buildings, Florida High, and Southwood’s Town Center all within walking distance. $50.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3316 Calumet Drive
3316 Calumet Drive, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
3316 Calumet Drive Available 08/08/20 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME AVAILABLE IN SOUTHWOOD - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Large Laundry Room, Open Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, 2 Car Garage, Spacious Front Porch. Enjoy all the Amenities Southwood has to offer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2106-1 Merrifield
2106 Merrifield Ln, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
$800
420 sqft
Please CALL to set up appointment. Popular studio apartment in Southwood.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3579 Strolling
3579 Strolling Way, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2340 sqft
Please CALL to set up appointment. Hard to find four bedroom home in Southwood.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4078 FOUR OAKS
4078 Four Oaks Boulevard, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1627 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR LEASE OR LEASE/PURCHASE* THIS HOME SHOWS LIKE A MODEL HOME*UPGRADES GALORE*WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT*STAINLESS APPLIANCES*2 BEDROOMS WITH UPSTAIRS LOFT* 2 1/2 BATHS*SCREENED PORCH*BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPED COURTYARD*2-CAR GARAGE.
Results within 1 mile of Southwood
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
9 Units Available
Parkway Square
2855 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$819
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkway Square in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
8 Units Available
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments featuring modern kitchens, walk-in closets, extra storage and spacious layouts. Community highlights include game room, 24-hour gym, and pool, as well as an online portal for resident payments. On-site hiking and pet trails.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
66 Units Available
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1441 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lullwater at BlairStone in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2731 Blairstone
2731 Blair Stone Road, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1187 sqft
Close to town~ 3 bedrooms & 3 bath~ Corner unit~ back door view to the community pool~ freshly painted~ Brand new carpet~ close to the capitol and many other facilities.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2851 PAR
2851 Par Lane, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1094 sqft
Available August 1, 2020...wonderful 2/2 on golf course; fireplace; lots of open space; deck overlooking course.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
2014 Midyette Road
2014 Midyette Road, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1375 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2 condo, ~1400 sf, nice open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings, all kitchen appliances, Washer/Dryer, ceiling fans. Clean; recent hard surface flooring and fresh paint. Convenient location, minutes from downtown. No smoking. Great for professionals.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04
2959 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated , 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment, NOW READY to rent.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1575 Paul Russell Road #1701
1575 Paul Russell Circle, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1740 sqft
1575 Paul Russell Road #1701 - Brighton Place Condos - ALL BRAND NEW FLOORING AND FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT~ You'll love coming home to this awesome 3/2.5 condo in a gated community.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1434 Janet
1434 Janet Drive, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
850 sqft
This 2/1 is in great shape. Ready for immediate move in. Lock out your competition by applying today!