Apartment List
/
FL
/
tallahassee
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

59 Apartments under $800 for rent in Tallahassee, FL

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
46 Units Available
Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$705
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1047 sqft
Welcome to Live Oak at Killearn Apartments, where youll find comfort, convenience, and an extraordinary array of wonderful amenities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:51pm
2 Units Available
Indian Ridge Apartments
2922 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
2 Bedrooms
$830
Imagine yourself taking in the lake views at a quite, villa-style apartment community in Tallahassee. Located on Miccosukee Road, just off Capital Circle North East, Indian Ridge is located near shopping, restaurants, and Capital Regional Hospital.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
15 Units Available
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$650
500 sqft
4 bed 4 bath townhouse walk to the stadium!! - IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! WAIVED SECURITY DEPOSIT ($250) AND LEASE FEE ($200) BASED ON FULLY APPROVED APPLICATION.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 08:52pm
3 Units Available
Capital Ridge Apartments
3255 Capital Cir NE, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$740
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Capital Ridge Apartments in Tallahassee, offers quiet, single-story living close to I-10 and Thomasville Rd. on the Northside of Tallahassee.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
$
22 Units Available
Sunnyland
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$753
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$777
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$943
1275 sqft
Make Live Oaks at 275 Home Today!\nLive Oaks at 275 is a beautiful community that is conveniently located within walking distance of Tallahassee Mall and Trousdell Aquatics Center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:51pm
2 Units Available
Shadow Ridge Apartments
2424 W Tharpe St, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$655
2 Bedrooms
$725
Friendly staff make Shadow Ridge in Tallahassee, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Shadow Ridge home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Sienna Square
1747 Capital Cir NE, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$734
944 sqft
Sienna Square Apartments provides affordable apartment homes in Tallahassee, Florida. Our pet-friendly community offers two and three bedroom apartment homes just North of I-10 and minutes from downtown.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
10 Units Available
2305 at Killearn
2305 Killearn Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$720
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
900 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartment communities in Tallahassee, Florida. 2305 at Killearn, in the desirable Killaern neighborhood, provides you with tranquil surroundings and unparalleled convenience.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
6 Units Available
Tally Square
1112 S Magnolia Dr, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$780
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tally Square in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Richland
2932 Woodrich
2932 Woodrich Drive, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
866 sqft
2BR/1BA towhouse off Apalachee Pkwy, offer living room, dining room and kitchen was removed last year. Ready Aug 1 Call LA to schedule a viewing Measurements are not guaranteed 775.00 security deposit, 50.00 application fee

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
220 Atkinson
220 Atkinson Drive, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
928 sqft
Two bedroom units available near the FSU stadium! Large living room and eat-in kitchen. There's also a patio! Washer and dryer included. Unit B is upstairs and unit D is downstairs. Both will be available August 15th.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Myers Park Historic District
1208 S Gadsden
1208 South Gadsden Street, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Historic Myers Park! Cascade Park right out your front door! Great View of Downtown! Totally Refinished recently: New Tile and Hardwood Floors, New Double Hung Windows, New A/C, New Kitchen. Shared Washer and Dryer included at rear of building.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
403-231 hayden
403 Hayden Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
709 sqft
Ideal for students. Right next to Doak. Condo includes pool and laundry room. Upstairs unit

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
F.A.M.U.
219 Lincoln St
219 Lincoln Street, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
Lincoln street - Property Id: 294468 Bottom floor of a duplex in a lovely neighbor near the FAMU campus in Tallahassee. Large yard, wood floors, good size bedrooms with large closets. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Bronough Street
1446 Hudson Street Unit 1 Ap1 1- Right
1446 Hudson Street, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
650 sqft
Great Duplex Just South of Downtown - This modern duplex has been recently renovated with all new stain steel appliances, hard surface floors and beautiful new counter tops.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Florida State University
745 W. Lafayette St.
745 West Lafayette Street, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
500 sqft
745 W. Lafayette St.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1242-A Chee Lane
1242 Chee Ln, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$799
1250 sqft
1242-A Chee Lane Available 08/18/20 Two Bedroom, One and a Half Bath Town Home Located off W. Tharpe Street-Convenient to All Campuses - Excellent location near all campuses, this home is over 1300 sq. ft.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Villas of Westridge
2133 Sandpiper Street
2133 Sandpiper Street, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
640 sqft
2133 Sandpiper Street Available 08/05/20 PRELEASING FOR AUGUST 2020 -- 1/1 Townhome in Villas of Westridge - -- PRELEASING FOR AUGUST 2020 -- View VIDEO - Please see our website for video. https://www.rentwithintegrity.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Huntington Woods
3222 Huntington Woods
3222 Huntington Woods Boulevard, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
765 sqft
3222 Huntington Woods Available 08/01/20 Beautifully updated townhome with stainless steel appliances and wood floors! - Beautiful 2/1 townhome with all the updates! New photos of property coming soon.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1237 Continental
1237 Continental Court, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$725
640 sqft
Great floor plan with a vaulted ceiling and open kitchen! Tile floors and custom beige paint!

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Griffin Hgts
1427 Charlotte
1427 Charlotte Street, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
920 sqft
Very nice townhouse located close to FSU and TCC, bottom unit, comes with washer and dryer Ready now for move in. Call LA to view

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2660 W Pensacola
2660 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
630 sqft
Fully updated 1/1's available now! Brand new paint, flooring, cabinets, countertops, and more! Water, sewer and trash are included! *Please note, we have currently suspended all occupied showings due to COVID-19 and are accepting applications with

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
120 Valencia
120 Valencia Drive, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
512 sqft
Valencia Apartments has always been known as a quiet community close to campus. Some units have been fully renovated while others are well-maintained.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
727 E JEFFERSON
727 East Jefferson Street, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
2Bed/1bathe with hardwood floors. Close to Downtown. no washer/dryer hookups, App fee is $50 per adult and deposit is $500

July 2020 Tallahassee Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tallahassee Rent Report. Tallahassee rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tallahassee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Tallahassee Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tallahassee Rent Report. Tallahassee rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tallahassee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Tallahassee rents increased over the past month

Tallahassee rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tallahassee stand at $818 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,013 for a two-bedroom. Tallahassee's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Tallahassee, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Tallahassee rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Tallahassee has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Tallahassee is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Tallahassee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,013 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Tallahassee remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tallahassee than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Tallahassee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTallahassee 3 BedroomsTallahassee Accessible ApartmentsTallahassee Apartments under $700Tallahassee Apartments under $800
    Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with GarageTallahassee Apartments with GymTallahassee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTallahassee Apartments with ParkingTallahassee Apartments with Pool
    Tallahassee Apartments with Washer-DryerTallahassee Cheap PlacesTallahassee Dog Friendly ApartmentsTallahassee Furnished ApartmentsTallahassee Luxury PlacesTallahassee Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
    Madison, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Southwood
    Huntington Woods

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
    Florida State University