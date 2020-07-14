/
/
/
TCC
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:26 PM
125 Apartments For Rent Near Tallahassee Community College
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
$
Contact for Availability
The Social Tallahassee
1327 High Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$855
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1445 sqft
A Student Space For Your Social Life. College is a time where you have so much going on, and we know you want to be a part of it. Thats why The Social Tallahassee is the prime spot to be a part of it all.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1209 sqft
At The Hub Tallahassee, youll be right next to everything you need in your new apartment! Were located right next to many of the areas top learning institutions.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
4 Units Available
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$650
500 sqft
4 bed 4 bath townhouse walk to the stadium!! - IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! WAIVED SECURITY DEPOSIT ($250) AND LEASE FEE ($200) BASED ON FULLY APPROVED APPLICATION.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 09:24 PM
3 Units Available
Shadow Ridge Apartments
2424 W Tharpe St, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
$610
1 Bedroom
$655
2 Bedrooms
$725
Friendly staff make Shadow Ridge in Tallahassee, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Shadow Ridge home.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 07:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1872 Honolulu Ln
1872 Honolulu Ln, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$535
1230 sqft
Tallahassee's brand new luxury condos! University Green is minutes from FSU, FAMU & TCC.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 07:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1800 Anole Dr
1800 Anole Dr, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$450
1230 sqft
Tallahassee's new luxury condos! University Green is minutes from FSU, FAMU & TCC.
1 of 27
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Forrest Heights-Holly Hills
1903 Skyland Drive
1903 Skyland Drive, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2140 sqft
1903 Skyland Drive Available 08/01/20 RENOVATED 4/2 House w/ Large Yard, Wood Floors, Screen Porch, Game Room/Office, & More! $1950/month Available August 1st! - This freshly remodeled home has over 2000 sq ft, tile and wood floors, all newer paint
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
932 S Lipona Rd.
932 South Lipona Road, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
896 sqft
932 S Lipona Rd.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2309 Green Timbers Trail-B
2309 Green Timbers Trl, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
2309 Green Timbers Trail-B Available 08/18/20 Spacious Two Bedroom, Two And A Half Bath Town Home With 2 On-Site Pools-The Timbers - Convenient to all campuses, this 1000 sq. ft. Timbers townhome is perfect for roommates.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
2929 Mission Rd Apt 2
2929 Mission Road, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$920
1065 sqft
Great 3/2 in a quiet community. Only 9 units in the entire complex. Washer and dryer in unit.. Private parking, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal.
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1916 Bloomington Ave A1
1916 Bloomington Ave, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
1916 Bloomington Ave A1 Available 08/06/20 3 Bedroom town home for rent in gated community August 6 move in - The gated community of University Green is located in the heart of town off Tennessee Street.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Hartsfield Woods
2319-B Via Sardinia
2319 Via Sardina St, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$949
1250 sqft
2319-B Via Sardinia Available 08/18/20 2319-B Via Sardinina - Great Northwest Location - This adorable duplex features newer carpet and fresh paint throughout. Spacious living area with brick fireplace, perfect for warming up on cold nights.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Chapel Ridge
1832 Westminster Drive
1832 Westminister Drive, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
No need to worry about parking when you can walk to class or football/baseball games.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
San Luis
2305 Domingo
2305 Domingo Drive, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2039 sqft
Newly updated large home near San Luis Park! The first floor of this split-level home features newer stainless-steel kitchen appliances & new counter-tops, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, and a full-length deck that is partially screened in.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
741-31 White Drive
741 White Dr, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedrooms
Ask
741-31 White Drive Available 08/08/20 2/2 with garage Pre-Leasing for 2020 - Perfect floor plan for roommates! This unique floor plan has one bedroom with a private bathroom downstairs, large closets and ample storage under the staircase.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C
2295 Shady Timbers Cir, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$999
1165 sqft
2295 Shady Timbers Circle-C Available 08/18/20 Over-Sized Three Bedroom, Two and a half Baths Located in The Timbers Townhomes-Community Offers Many Amenities - The perfect place for those commuting to FSU, TCC or FAMU. 1200 sq. ft. of living space.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Chapel Ridge
209 Westminster Drive
209 Westminister Drive, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1550 sqft
Short term (2 night min stay required) rental available. This is a furnished, 3 bedroom, 3 bath approximately 1550 sf single family home that is located just 1 mile from Doak Campbell Stadium, and only 2.5 miles from State Capital.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
3250 Allison Marie
3250 Allison Marie Court, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1162 sqft
Pets of any breed are welcomed // New water heater // Enjoy the privacy of a newer end-unit townhouse nestled at the very end of a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by green space // Pets are welcomed // Attentive, local owner-operator // Open living
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Hidden Lakes
1821 Gina
1821 Gina Drive, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1298 sqft
Avail AUGUST! No Pets allowed. Ranch style duplex with huge deck and privacy fenced back yard. Ceramic tile floors throughout. Living room with fireplace, cathedral ceiling and ceiling fan. Separate dining room.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Senic Heights
2003 Travis
2003 Travis Circle, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1311 sqft
Renovated family home with granite, upgraded stainless appliances, wood floors with only carpet in the bedrooms. This won't last long!
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
2183 Timberwood Cir S
2183 Timberwood Circle South, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1268 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 3 bath townhouse fully equipped with stainless steel appliances,central heat and air,washer/dryer. 3 large bedrooms with walk-in closets and private baths. New vinyl wood flooring downstairs and in each bedroom.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
San Luis
2302 Delgado
2302 Delgado Drive, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1542 sqft
Available August 15, 2020! Very spacious, adorable home with hardwood floors and tile, fenced Backyard, screened porch, pet friendly and lawn care included. Just 2 Miles from FSU and within walking distance to San Luis Mission Park!
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
108 Valencia
108 Valencia Drive, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
685 sqft
Looking for an adorable home to call your own this fall? Look no further! This 3/1 single family home is coming available August 15th! Wood flooring throughout, covered carport w/ outdoor laundry area, washer and dryer included, outside storage
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
1513 Atkamire Drive
1513 Atkamire Drive, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- Available August 1st, 2020 -NOT Furnished - Tile throughout kitchen, bedrooms, and bathroom - Private driveway - Large backyard perfect for enjoying the outdoors with privacy.