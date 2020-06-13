/
/
springfield
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 PM
116 Apartments for rent in Springfield, FL📍
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cherry Hill
1 Unit Available
120 Arlington Drive
120 Arlington Drive, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2386 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Home on Lake Martin - Tastefully renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home sits on a large lot and offers unobstructed views of Lake Martin. The oversized master features a private bathroom with tile walk-in shower and double vanity.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3704 E 11th St #B
3704 East 11th Street, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
768 sqft
-- - 2/1 apartment close to Rutherford HS, shopping and dinning. Lawn and trash included. NO PETS ALLOWED! All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
401 Transmitter Rd.
401 Transmitter Road, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
401 Transmitter Rd. Available 06/15/20 - (RLNE5611094)
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2412 Bay Ct
2412 Bay Court, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1524 sqft
- Beautiful home located a cul-de-sac in Brentwood Subdivision close to Tyndall Air Force Base. Home Fireplace, stainless steel appliances, pantry, dining area with wet bar, large master bedroom with walk in closet.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4900 E 11th Street
4900 East 11th Street, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Must Qualify / Show Income. Contact Ellen Scott:850-249-4470 for more info & to apply today! Totally Renovated! Feels Brand New! 2 Bedroom / 1.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Morris Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
603 David Avenue
603 David Avenue, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full baths. Living room features a fireplace, dining room has french doors leading out into the covered back patio. Laundry room includes a washer and dryer unit.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
652 Helen Avenue
652 Helen Ave, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1608 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home close to Tyndall AFB, great Schools and shopping. This home offers tile & carpet floors, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, upgraded lighting, spacious living space, for that growing family.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Martin Bayou Estates
1 Unit Available
515 N Bob Little Road
515 Bob Little Rd, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1197 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Equipped with a washer/dryer connection.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Highland City
1 Unit Available
2402 Quiet Oaks Drive
2402 Quiet Oaks Drive, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1157 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, vinyl and wood flooring throughout the home, kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection. 1 Car garage and a fenced in backyard.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
3519 East 1st Court - 3538-102
3519 East 1st Court, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1195 sqft
Under new ownership and management. Four bedroom/ one and a hah bath apartment for rent. Laundry facilities on site. Pest control and trash included. Pictures may not be of exact unit.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Highland City
1 Unit Available
3019 Douglas Road, Lot 1
3019 Douglas Road, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
820 sqft
Great central location, brand new modular home for lease. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with a split bedroom plan. Central heat and air, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and washer and dryer hook ups.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Towne & Country Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
4004 E. 12th Court
4004 East 12th Court, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1242 sqft
Welcome home to 4004 E. 12th Court - This home is all fresh and newly renovated, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with attached garage is ready for you to call home. This is in a great location with a nice size lot.
1 of 21
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5205 9th St E
5205 East 9th Street, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
- 3/2 newly remodeled home with large yard, storage shed & more.Close to Tyndall AFB, School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3704 C 11th St E
3704 E 11th St, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
- 2/1 Apartment near Rutherford High School and convenient to Tyndall AFB shopping and dinning. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3702 B 11th St
3702 E 11th St, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
- 2/1 Apartment near Rutherford High School and convenient to Tyndall AFB. Washer and Dryer are in unit. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
5113 East 11th Street - 1
5113 East 11th Street, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1077 sqft
Beautifully remodeled townhouse close to TAFB. This 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bathroom home features tile and luxury vinyl flooring throughout, marble counter tops, over sized 1 car garage, private fence backyard and many other upgrades.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
63 Units Available
Palm Vista
322 S Burkett Dr, Callaway, FL
1 Bedroom
$860
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
900 sqft
Here, in our beautiful and quiet community, you can truly relax and enjoy nature. You will love the carefree atmosphere at Palm Vista Apartments while your needs are fully met by our wonderful Management and Maintenance Team.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3620 Bay Tree Road
3620 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2357 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers a Gourmet kitchen with Corian counters, cherry cabinets, stainless appliances. The great room has built in serving bar and French doors leading to a screened in porch.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedar's Crossing
1 Unit Available
2927 Patricia Ann Ln
2927 Patricia Ann Lane, Cedar Grove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2027 sqft
- 4/2 Single Family Home in Cedars Crossing. Centrally located to TAFB and NSA. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Magnolia Hills
1 Unit Available
3956 Alva Thomas Rd.
3956 Alva Thomas Rd, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2251 sqft
4BR/2BA in Magnolia Hills. Available Now! - 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Magnolia Hills neighborhood located just off Hwy 231 and Transmitter Rd.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4551 # B Cedar St.
4551 Cedar St, Parker, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
950 sqft
- 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath townhouse close to Tyndall AFB. Washer and dryer in unit. Lawn care and trash included in rent. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parker Pines Place
1 Unit Available
5304 Alexander Lane
5304 Alexander Ln, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1303 sqft
- Beautiful newly built 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a desired cul-de-sac community of Parker Pines in Parker, This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is convenient to shopping, dining, the best schools and centrally located to the Worlds Most
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Avondale Estates
1 Unit Available
2610 Avondale Ct
2610 Avondale Court, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1142 sqft
2610 Avondale Ct - Come see this cute, clean and cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath. Large master bedroom closet. New carpet. Recently painted. No pets please No Pets Allowed (RLNE4436228)
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3474 Cherry Ridge Rd
3474 Cherry Ridge Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
3474 Cherry Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st -Beautiful home located in Lynn Haven in the Hammocks Subdivision with 4 BD and 2 1/2 BA - Available August 1st -Beautiful home in The Hammocks Subdivision with 4 BD and 2 1/2 BA, formal
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Springfield rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,320.
Some of the colleges located in the Springfield area include Gulf Coast State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Springfield from include Panama City, Panama City Beach, Callaway, Upper Grand Lagoon, and Miramar Beach.