/
/
crawfordville
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:40 AM
7 Apartments for rent in Crawfordville, FL📍
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
27 Tuscany
27 Tuscany Trce, Crawfordville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1571 sqft
Beautiful Patio Home. Low maintenance landscaped yard - privacy fence in the back. Irrigation System. Home is absolutely beautiful with hardwood floors everywhere but kitchen and baths (Tile there). Open floor plan plus a sunroom on the back.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
114 Carousel
114 Carousel Cir, Crawfordville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1607 sqft
****Available July 1st**** Dreaming of living in a beautiful luxury home but not ready to buy? Here is your chance to enjoy all the luxury and comfort of an exquisite home in the Garden of Saralan in Crawfordville.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
2481 Crawfordville Highway - 6, Unit #6
2481 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL
Studio
$500
500 sqft
Commercial property for lease! Great location inside Bay Springs Plaza. Great highway frontage! Individual unit is 500 square feet. $500 a month plus sales tax. $500 per unit Security Deposit.
Results within 5 miles of Crawfordville
1 of 12
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
101 J R Milton
101 J R Milton Road, Wakulla County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1338 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in quiet neighborhood in Crawfordville, FL! Easy commute to Tallahassee, or to the coast! This home is completely remodeled, featuring wooden floors, new paint / trim, stainless appliances, large open kitchen
Results within 10 miles of Crawfordville
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1508 M & T Rd
1508 M and T Rd, Woodville, FL
Studio
$675
2/1 in Woodville privare setting - 2/1 on large Acreage plenty of elbow room (RLNE5657618)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10087 Blue Waters Rd
10087 Blue Waters Road, Leon County, FL
Studio
$850
Lease w Option to Purchase available - 3/2 newly renovated, hardwood flooring throughout, big lot in woodville (RLNE5657624)
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
489 River Plantation
489 River Plantation Road, Wakulla County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2600 sqft
This gorgeous all brick home is totally private on 22 acres. Tenant could also join River Plantation HOA and have access to community pool and dock and boat ramp on the beautiful Wakulla River.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Crawfordville, the median rent is $664 for a studio, $700 for a 1-bedroom, $866 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,149 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Crawfordville, check out our monthly Crawfordville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Crawfordville area include Tallahassee Community College, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, and Florida State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Crawfordville from include Tallahassee.