Apartment List
/
FL
/
tallahassee
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:10 AM

10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Tallahassee, FL

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
$
31 Units Available
Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$849
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$861
1047 sqft
Welcome to Live Oak at Killearn Apartments, where youll find comfort, convenience, and an extraordinary array of wonderful amenities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:11pm
5 Units Available
Shadow Ridge Apartments
2424 W Tharpe St, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$676
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly staff make Shadow Ridge in Tallahassee, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Shadow Ridge home.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
Southwood
10 Units Available
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1260 sqft
Provides easy access to Route 319. Green-friendly apartments with Berber-style carpets, faux wood floors and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a movie theater room, Internet lounge and fitness center. Boat parking available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1209 sqft
At The Hub Tallahassee, youll be right next to everything you need in your new apartment! Were located right next to many of the areas top learning institutions.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Huntington Woods
7 Units Available
Springwood Apartments
2660 Old Bainbridge Rd, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$934
1145 sqft
Set in scenic Seattle, WA, Springbrook Reserve offers the convenience of life and the beauty of nature. With plenty of indoor and outdoor amenities, our community consists of exceptional condominium homes designed to suit everyone.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
82 Units Available
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1441 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lullwater at BlairStone in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated May 22 at 02:12pm
$
12 Units Available
The Oasis at 1800
1800 Miccosukee Commons Dr, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1081 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 10 at 02:42pm
$
30 Units Available
The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1081 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Be the envy of friends and family when you make The Enclave at Huntington Woods Apartments in Tallahassee your new home!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
The Social Tallahassee
1327 High Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$879
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1445 sqft
A Student Space For Your Social Life. College is a time where you have so much going on, and we know you want to be a part of it. Thats why The Social Tallahassee is the prime spot to be a part of it all.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
1 Unit Available
2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04
2959 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated , 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment, NOW READY to rent.

June 2020 Tallahassee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tallahassee Rent Report. Tallahassee rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tallahassee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Tallahassee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tallahassee Rent Report. Tallahassee rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tallahassee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Tallahassee rents held steady over the past month

Tallahassee rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tallahassee stand at $818 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,012 for a two-bedroom. Tallahassee's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tallahassee, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Tallahassee rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Tallahassee, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tallahassee is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Tallahassee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,012 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Tallahassee.
    • While Tallahassee's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tallahassee than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Tallahassee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTallahassee 3 BedroomsTallahassee Accessible ApartmentsTallahassee Apartments under $700Tallahassee Apartments under $800
    Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with GarageTallahassee Apartments with GymTallahassee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTallahassee Apartments with ParkingTallahassee Apartments with PoolTallahassee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Tallahassee Cheap PlacesTallahassee Dog Friendly ApartmentsTallahassee Furnished ApartmentsTallahassee Luxury PlacesTallahassee Pet Friendly PlacesTallahassee Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
    Madison, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Southwood
    Huntington Woods

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
    Florida State University