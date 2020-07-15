Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:47 AM
40 Apartments For Rent Near VSU
Evergreen at Five Points
100 Garden Dr, Valdosta, GA
$1,090
$1,265
This pet-friendly Valdosta apartment community offers unparalleled service and amenities, conveniently located near Valdosta State University. Inside and out, our apartment homes are a sight to be seen.
1711 Springhill Pl
1711 Springhill Drive, Valdosta, GA
$995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1711 Springhill Pl in Valdosta. View photos, descriptions and more!
1904 Jeanette Street
1904 Jeanette Street, Valdosta, GA
$900
Close to VSU - This brick home has 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, and the master bedroom suite is very private. The living room features a fireplace and hard wood floors, the kitchen has an exposed brick wall and includes a stove, ref.
2120 Northwood Circle
2120 Northwood Circle, Valdosta, GA
$1,295
2120 Northwood Circle Available 04/20/20 Wood Valley Beauty - This home is located close to everything: shopping, downtown, the interstate, restaurants, schools, and so much more. The home has many up-grades.
2209 Jerry Jones Dr.
2209 Jerry Jones Drive, Valdosta, GA
$1,200
Brick home in safe neighborhood near Valdosta State University. Features hardwood floors, granite counter tops, newly repainted inside, upscale kitchen, owner provides lawn care. Nice, private back yard with large storage building outside.
1020 Cherokee Street
1020 Cherokee Street, Valdosta, GA
$1,250
1020 Cherokee Street Available 07/17/20 Close to Everything in the City of Valdosta - This adorable 4 bedroom 2 bath is conveniently located off Baytree Road, with a short distance to shopping, restaurants, VSU and so many other places.
345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield
345 Brookfield Road, Valdosta, GA
$750
345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield Available 08/14/20 CUTE 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town house!!! - CUTE 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town house close to everything! Neutral colors and ceiling fans throughout.
221 Jennifer Circle
221 Jennifer Circle, Valdosta, GA
$995
221 Jennifer Circle Available 07/31/20 Picturesque - The county home is perfect for relaxation! It has three bedrooms, 2 baths and also has a fire place, property has a fenced in back yard, and comes equipped with stove, refrigerator, dish washer,
1308 McRee Drive
1308 Mcree Drive, Valdosta, GA
$1,025
1308 McRee Drive, Valdosta, 3BR/ 2BA - 3 BR/1.5BA brick house located in the heart of town. Great room is oversize with nice carpet, windows feature wooden plantation style blinds throughout. 3 big bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
1017 WILLIAMSBURG DR
1017 Williamsburg Drive, Valdosta, GA
$1,650
COLONIAL STYLE HOMES - BEAUTIFUL COLONIAL STYLE HOME HAS IT ALL! THIS 2 STORY, 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IS LOCATED OFF OF COUNTRY CLUB RD IN VALDOSTA, GA. LOVELY TILE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.
1820 A Plum Street
1820 Plum St, Remerton, GA
$725
1820 A Plum Street - 1820A Plum Street Available 08/14/20 Coming Soon! 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath in Remerton - Lawn Care Included - Minutes to VSU, Shopping & MORE!! 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 bath wel maintained townhouse in the heart of it all.
211 Blue Pool Drive
211 Blue Pool Drive, Valdosta, GA
$850
This is a cute 3/2 bath home in Blue Pool Subdivision. Valdosta City School District. Pets Allowed with a Non Refundable $200.00 Pet Fee. Available Mid August.
1104 Pineview Drive
1104 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, GA
$850
1104 Pineview Drive Available 07/25/20 Move In Ready - This is a three bedroom, two bath home in the city. There is a living and dining room for you to enjoy. The kitchen includes a stove and a refrigerator.
1110 W. Alden Avenue
1110 West Alden Avenue, Valdosta, GA
$850
1110 W. Alden Avenue Available 08/20/20 Close to VSU - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath the kitchen comes with stove,refrigerator and dishwasher. It has central AC and Gas Heat. 1 Carport and approx. 1332 SF of living space. (RLNE4851969)
2307 Young Drive
2307 Young Drive, Valdosta, GA
$900
Close to VSU - Large 3BD/2B home near VSU. 2 car carport with storage, fenced back yard. Hardwood, carpet, and tile floors. New vinyl in kitchen. Den has sliding glass door that opens to a private patio in the back yard. (RLNE3227869)
108 E ADAIR ST
108 East Adair Street, Valdosta, GA
$1,000
TURN OF THE CENTURY CHARM ! - COMMERCIAL OFFICE: TURN OF THE CENTURY CHARM ! BUILT IN 1900 IN THE HEART OF VALDOSTA.
306 Simpson Place
306 Simpson Place, Valdosta, GA
$1,150
3 bedroom 2 bath Brick home in Valdosta - This beautiful brick home has 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms located in the heart of Valdosta. Property has a formal dining room and a carport. Home is 1650 sq ft with a metal fence.
5 Lakeview Circle
5 Lakeview Drive, Valdosta, GA
$995
- Updated 3BD/2B brick ranch style home on quite circle in Dellwood Acres subdivision. Private back yard, carport, beautiful hardwood floors, large bedrooms, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more. (RLNE3403144)
916 Northside Drive
916 Northside Drive, Valdosta, GA
$850
3BD/2B located in Valdosta city limits. - 3BD/2B home centrally located in Valdosta city limits. Large laundry room. Storage. Two car garage. (RLNE5913873)
3250 Wingfield Way
3250 Wingfield Way, Valdosta, GA
$975
3250 Wingfield Way Available 08/14/20 3/2 Close to EVERYTHING! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with all the local amenities you need! Near shopping, schools, restaurants, Moody AFB & more. Apply today on our website movetovaldosta.
1611 N PATTERSON ST
1611 North Patterson Street, Valdosta, GA
$975
LARGE HOME RIGHT ACROSS FROM VSU!!! - THIS IS A 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME LOCATED DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM VSU!! ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT COMMON AREAS . WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE LOCATED IN THE LIVING ROOM.
2201 WHITE OAK DR
2201 White Oak Drive, Valdosta, GA
$1,150
2201 WHITE OAK DR Available 08/10/20 LARGE 3 BED 2.5 BATH HOME NEAR THE MALL AND VSU - THIS LARGE HOME IN ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD BOASTS 2177 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE.
1328 Edgewood Dr
1328 Edgewood Drive, Remerton, GA
$925
1328 Edgewood Dr, Remerton, 3 BD/2 BA - This charming 3 BD/2 BA home located in Remerton, in the heart of Valdosta! Located minutes from shopping, dining, and within walking distance of VSU, this property has tile floors in the kitchen and
1603 Victory St.
1603 Victory Drive, Remerton, GA
$525
Spacious 2BD/2B apartment in Remerton. Large kitchen w/ laundry, two full bathrooms, and a back deck.