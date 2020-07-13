77 Apartments for rent in Tallahassee, FL with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 08:13am
20 Units Available
Jackson Square Apartments
1767 Hermitage Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,014
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
949 sqft
Welcome to Jackson Square Apartments! Experience quality apartment living that exceeds your hopes and brings you a charming haven in the bustling heart of Tallahassee, Florida.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 05:00am
27 Units Available
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,013
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1604 sqft
Situated near Apalachee Parkway and the Lafayette Heritage Trail Park with access to I-10. Property amenities include 24-hour maintenance, a hot tub, and gym. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
46 Units Available
Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$705
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1047 sqft
Welcome to Live Oak at Killearn Apartments, where youll find comfort, convenience, and an extraordinary array of wonderful amenities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
16 Units Available
Winewood
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in a pristine and relaxing setting is where you'll find The Greens at Old St. Augustine in Tallahassee, FL.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
10 Units Available
2305 at Killearn
2305 Killearn Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$720
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
900 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartment communities in Tallahassee, Florida. 2305 at Killearn, in the desirable Killaern neighborhood, provides you with tranquil surroundings and unparalleled convenience.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Greater Brandt Hills
Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$943
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1441 sqft
Luxurious apartments offer chef's kitchen, private patio, and upscale features. Residents enjoy communal pools, gourmet grilling stations, gym and billiards room. Located close to Governor's Park and within a short drive of Florida State.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
14 Units Available
Provenza at Southwood
3550 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,074
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1305 sqft
Lush interiors and a stunning pool. Granite countertops, extra storage and walk-in closets provided. On-site sauna, conference room, game room and pool. Guest suite and garage available. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
15 Units Available
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$650
500 sqft
4 bed 4 bath townhouse walk to the stadium!! - IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! WAIVED SECURITY DEPOSIT ($250) AND LEASE FEE ($200) BASED ON FULLY APPROVED APPLICATION.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
9 Units Available
Parkway Square
2855 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$819
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkway Square in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments featuring modern kitchens, walk-in closets, extra storage and spacious layouts. Community highlights include game room, 24-hour gym, and pool, as well as an online portal for resident payments. On-site hiking and pet trails.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
39 Units Available
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartment living with hardwood floors, a fireplace, lots of storage and walk-in closets. On-site gym, coffee bar, sauna, pool and hot tub. Guest suite available. Green community. Near Mahan Drive.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
63 Units Available
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1441 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lullwater at BlairStone in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1445 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1695 sqft
Welcome to our luxury apartment community in Tallahassee, FL. Our custom-built apartments are designed to suit your individual tastes and unique lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
6 Units Available
Tally Square
1112 S Magnolia Dr, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$780
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tally Square in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
13 Units Available
Huntington Woods
Springwood Apartments
2660 Old Bainbridge Rd, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$934
1145 sqft
Set in scenic Seattle, WA, Springbrook Reserve offers the convenience of life and the beauty of nature. With plenty of indoor and outdoor amenities, our community consists of exceptional condominium homes designed to suit everyone.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
The Social Tallahassee
1327 High Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$855
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1445 sqft
A Student Space For Your Social Life. College is a time where you have so much going on, and we know you want to be a part of it. Thats why The Social Tallahassee is the prime spot to be a part of it all.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
9 Units Available
Southwood
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1260 sqft
Provides easy access to Route 319. Green-friendly apartments with Berber-style carpets, faux wood floors and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a movie theater room, Internet lounge and fitness center. Boat parking available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
$
22 Units Available
Sunnyland
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$753
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$777
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$943
1275 sqft
Make Live Oaks at 275 Home Today!\nLive Oaks at 275 is a beautiful community that is conveniently located within walking distance of Tallahassee Mall and Trousdell Aquatics Center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1209 sqft
At The Hub Tallahassee, youll be right next to everything you need in your new apartment! Were located right next to many of the areas top learning institutions.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated May 22 at 02:12pm
$
12 Units Available
The Oasis at 1800
1800 Miccosukee Commons Dr, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1081 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Sienna Square
1747 Capital Cir NE, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$734
944 sqft
Sienna Square Apartments provides affordable apartment homes in Tallahassee, Florida. Our pet-friendly community offers two and three bedroom apartment homes just North of I-10 and minutes from downtown.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 02:17pm
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1081 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Be the envy of friends and family when you make The Enclave at Huntington Woods Apartments in Tallahassee your new home!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2185 Timberwood Circle South
2185 Timberwood Circle South, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1280 sqft
2185 Timberwood Circle South Available 08/01/20 3/3 Two story townhome in the Timbers! - Three Bedroom, Three Bath Townhouse. Large two story townhouse located in the popular community known as The Timbers.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Sawgrass Plantation
2832 Saw Palmetto Lane
2832 Saw Palmetto Lane, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1308 sqft
2832 Saw Palmetto Lane Available 08/07/20 Saw Grass Plantation @ Killearn Estates - Located in pool and clubhouse community.

July 2020 Tallahassee Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tallahassee Rent Report. Tallahassee rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tallahassee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Tallahassee rents increased over the past month

Tallahassee rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tallahassee stand at $818 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,013 for a two-bedroom. Tallahassee's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Tallahassee, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Tallahassee rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Tallahassee has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Tallahassee is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Tallahassee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,013 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Tallahassee remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tallahassee than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Tallahassee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

