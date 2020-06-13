Apartment List
/
FL
/
panama city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:28 AM

154 Apartments for rent in Panama City, FL

📍
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Ava Kay Townhomes
265-A Nelle St, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1294 sqft
Welcome to Ava Kay Townhomes, a welcoming residential community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Spring Gate
1500 Spring Gate Dr, Panama City, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Gate Apartments provides one of the most affordable and convenient apartment complexes in Panama City, Fl. Our spaciously designed studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments give you the quality and comfort you deserve.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venetian VIllas
1 Unit Available
567 Palermo Road
567 Palermo Road, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1349 sqft
3 BR|2.5 BA Town Home near Lynn Haven! - For rent! Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Venetian Villas! New vinyl plank flooring, lighting, fresh paint and new carpet upstairs; This town home is fresh and ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bunkers Cove
1 Unit Available
205 N. MacArthur Avenue
205 North Mac Arthur Avenue, Panama City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1964 sqft
For rent - 4 BR, 2 BA Cove Home! Remodeled! - For rent! Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath Cove home. Centrally located to TAFB, local restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glenwood Addition
1 Unit Available
807 E 10th St
807 East 10th Street, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1008 sqft
- 3/1 single family home centrally located in Panama City. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important. School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venetian VIllas
1 Unit Available
1210 Tuscany Rd
1210 Tuscany Road, Panama City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2134 sqft
1210 Tuscany Rd - Large remodeled home w/ 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms. Stainless appliances, granite counters, dining room, large family room w/ wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, bonus room. 2-car garage, shed, sprinklers on well. No pets.

1 of 140

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Delwood Estates
1 Unit Available
1025 W 19th Street
1025 19th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1164 sqft
This 2 bedroom unit offer downstairs living, dining and kitchen with two bedrooms. You'll love the park like atmosphere in the common areas and there is a community pool, playground and tennis courts. Boat/RV storage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3001 W 10th Street
3001 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy beautiful sunsets from private balcony.First class condo with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and much more. UnFurnished. Outdoor fireplace and garage parking. Walk to area restaurants and shops.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tupelo Court
1 Unit Available
2011 Tupelo Court
2011 Tupelo Court, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2011 Tupelo Court in Panama City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2505 W 10th Street
2505 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
St. Andrew's: 2 bedroom, 1 bath, ground floor unit extensively renovated with new kitchen, luxury vinyl plank flooring, new ceiling fans and fixtures. Washer /dryer hook up in the laundry roomWe love pets but unfortunately NO PETS ALLOWED.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodridge
1 Unit Available
4038 Woodridge Road
4038 Woodridge Road, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1324 sqft
LIKE NEW Townhome centrally located in the Panama City area, just off Northshore Rd.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oakland Terrace
1 Unit Available
1212 Fairy Avenue
1212 Fairy Avenue, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 1/2 Bath. Large family room that opens up into a screened patio. Carport, and a large fenced in backyard.*No Pets*

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Gulf Coast
1 Unit Available
422 Magnolia Avenue
422 Magnolia Avenue, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Adorable downtown rental within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Two bedroom, one bath, unfurnished, second level unit. Rental has a washer and dryer hookup. No pets allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5505 Sun Harbor Rd #271
5505 Sun Harbor Rd, Panama City, FL
Studio
$950
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
5505 Sun Harbor Rd #271 - Waterfront efficiency condo overlooking Sun Harbor Marina. This is a great location, convenient to Panama City and the beaches. Close to Port of Panama City, FSU and Gulf Coast State College.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forest Park Estates
1 Unit Available
2825 BriarCliff Road
2825 Briarcliff Road, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1861 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military and first responders* This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths with an open floor plan. Separate dining room. Kitchen has a breakfast bar. Living room equipped with a fireplace. 2 Car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay VIew
1 Unit Available
3806 W 17th St. #A
3806 West 17th Street, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
- 3/2 White Aluminum siding Refrigerator, stove. W/D hookup, exterior storage closet Hardwood, vinyl and tile flooring. Owner supplied yard work.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
422 E. Beach Drive
422 East Beach Drive, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1360 sqft
- 3-story townhome located in Grand Bay with a view of the St. Andrews Bay and within walking distance to downtown and the city marina.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
422 Magnolia Ave - 4
422 Magnolia Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Adorable downtown rental within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Two bedroom, one bath, unfurnished, second level unit. Rental has a washer and dryer hookup. Please submit an application at RentalHomesPC.com.

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Shady Haven
1 Unit Available
1221 Palo Alto Ave
1221 Palo Alto Avenue, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
816 sqft
-- - Very nice 2 bedroom 1 bath located in the much desired Shady Haven community. Close to the nicest schools, shopping, dining and centrally located to bases and the beach.

1 of 16

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
1902 Clay ave
1902 Clay Avenue, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
-- - This 3 bedroom 1 bath is centnrally located home in St. Andrews. Minutes to the beach and very close to GCSC. Home features; privacy fenced backyard, fireplace, workshop, and sprinkler system. Partially furnished.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Bunkers Cove
1 Unit Available
240 Harmon Avenue, 211
240 Harmon Avenue, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come back to the Cove and enjoy the simple elegance of waterfront living...Beautiful, fully restored waterfront apartment community with spectacular views of Masselina Bayou in the Cove.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Woodridge
1 Unit Available
4012 Woodridge Rd
4012 Woodridge Road, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1370 sqft
For rent! 3 BR|2 BA Home in Lynn Haven ~ 1 Car Garage - For Rent! Immaculate 3 BR, 2 BA home with one car garage in Lynn Haven. The home was just updated with new flooring, fresh paint and updated bathrooms and kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
1606 Lake Ave
1606 Lake Avenue, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1160 sqft
1606 Lake Ave - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath house near downtown St Andrews. Family room and living room, small dining area. Covered front porch, open back deck overlooks large fenced back yard, yard building. Fireplace is in-operable.

Median Rent in Panama City

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Panama City is $796, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $929.
Studio
$679
1 Bed
$796
2 Beds
$929
3+ Beds
$1,322
City GuidePanama City
Situated on beautiful St. Andrews Bay along the Emerald Coast in the northwest Florida Panhandle, Panama City is not only a perpetually booming tourist town, but also a great place to call home. A popular living locale for singles, families, snowbirds, retirees, and military personnel alike, Panama City lays claim to a wide range of attractive, affordable apartments for rent. A quick look through this apartment guide and you’ll be just two shakes of an alligator’s tail from living the good li...
Life in Panama City

You might be pleasantly surprised to find out that inexpensive apartments in Panama City are a dime a dozen. Basic one and two bedroom rentals often go for less than $500, and even spacious (1,000-plus square foot) luxury units are generally available in the $750 - $850 range. Looking for a room with a view? We’ve got you covered! Do you need a pet-friendly apartment for rent in Panama? Check. Short-term lease options and seasonal rentals are available as well, and waiting lists rarely pop up, so you shouldn’t have a problem scoring your dream apartment in Panama no matter what your leasing needs are.

Amenities, fortunately, tend to settle on the “dynamite” side of things in Panama City apartment complexes, and frequently include scenic views, a swimming pool, laundry facilities, clubhouse, gym, and free Wi-Fi. Just bring along proof of income, a list of previous residences, and a blank check to buck up for the modest ($200 - $400) security deposit you’ll probably have to pay, and you’ll be soaking up some rays in Panama City in no time!

Of course, there’s a lot more to life on the Panhandle than super sweet renting opportunities. Panama City boasts an average of 320 sunny days a year (we’re getting jealous just thinking about it!), meaning it’s almost always a picture perfect day to make the short trek to the adjacent Panama City Beach. Other popular outdoors attractions include a sprawling, scenic state park, a plethora of renowned golf courses, and seemingly countless miles of nature, hiking, and biking trails. Factor in a variety of galleries, museums, historic landmarks, and excellent eateries, and it’s safe to say you won’t regret making the move to Panama City!

So what are you waiting for? Start scouring through the listings, best of luck, and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Panama City?
In Panama City, the median rent is $679 for a studio, $796 for a 1-bedroom, $929 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,322 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Panama City, check out our monthly Panama City Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Panama City?
Some of the colleges located in the Panama City area include Gulf Coast State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Panama City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Panama City from include Panama City Beach, Destin, Callaway, Upper Grand Lagoon, and Miramar Beach.

Similar Pages

Panama City 1 BedroomsPanama City 2 Bedrooms
Panama City Apartments with BalconyPanama City Apartments with Parking
Panama City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College