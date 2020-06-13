Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:29 AM

27 Cheap Apartments for rent in Tallahassee, FL

Last updated June 12 at 09:11pm
5 Units Available
Shadow Ridge Apartments
2424 W Tharpe St, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$676
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly staff make Shadow Ridge in Tallahassee, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Shadow Ridge home.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
$
Winewood
12 Units Available
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$690
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in a pristine and relaxing setting is where you'll find The Greens at Old St. Augustine in Tallahassee, FL.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
37 Units Available
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$650
500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$650
500 sqft
4 bed 4 bath townhouse walk to the stadium!! - IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! WAIVED SECURITY DEPOSIT ($250) AND LEASE FEE ($200) BASED ON FULLY APPROVED APPLICATION.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
$
Sunnyland
24 Units Available
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$687
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$777
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$943
1275 sqft
Make Live Oaks at 275 Home Today!\nLive Oaks at 275 is a beautiful community that is conveniently located within walking distance of Tallahassee Mall and Trousdell Aquatics Center.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1303 Ocala Road
1303 Ocala Road, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
727 sqft
Have to relocate due to a great job offer and searching for an Apartment Seeker whos looking for a nice, quiet and spacious one bedroom place located near the colleges campuses .

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1800 Anole Dr
1800 Anole Dr, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$450
1230 sqft
Tallahassee's new luxury condos! University Green is minutes from FSU, FAMU & TCC.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1872 Honolulu Ln
1872 Honolulu Ln, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$535
1230 sqft
Tallahassee's brand new luxury condos! University Green is minutes from FSU, FAMU & TCC.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2241 W Pensacola
2241 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for an adorable 1/1 unit with a private patio to call your own? Look no further! This unit has brand new carpet in the bedroom, brand new a/c unit, spacious walk in closet and nice open living room with lots of light from the sliders!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Chapel Ridge
1 Unit Available
521 Conradi
521 Conradi Street, Tallahassee, FL
6 Bedrooms
$685
2761 sqft
$685 per room- $685 Deposit $50.00 Application Fee $25.00 Guarantor Application Fee 2 Super Exclusive 12 bedroom Buildings- (6 bed per unit), 12 1/2 Bath Duplex units are 100 yards from FSU's Campus.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Myers Park Historic District
1 Unit Available
1225 S Gadsden
1225 South Gadsden Street, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
560 sqft
Looking for an adorable 1/1 to call home this fall? Call us today for more information on these units within walking distance to Cascades Park! Available in August! Some units differ from pictures so please be sure to specify which unit.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
120 Valencia
120 Valencia Drive, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
512 sqft
Valencia Apartments has always been known as a quiet community close to campus. Some units have been fully renovated while others are well-maintained.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2660 W Pensacola
2660 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
630 sqft
Fully updated 1/1's available now! Brand new paint, flooring, cabinets, countertops, and more! Water, sewer and trash are included! *Please note, we have currently suspended all occupied showings due to COVID-19 and are accepting applications with

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Florida State University
1 Unit Available
Southgate
675 West Pensacola Street, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$525
576 sqft
Multiple units non-renovated units available for August $525!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
Capital Court
700 North Calhoun Street, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
Capital Court Apartments is a convenient apartment complex in the heart of Tallahassee. Minutes to midtown and levy park. Short distance to all campuses makes this a desired area for all.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
All Saints
1 Unit Available
454 Saint Francis
454 Saint Francis Street, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$675
2000 sqft
Available for fall semester 4 bedroom unit (individual leases) each with its own private bathroom. Prime location- only a short walk to the Civic Center or FSU campus and convenient to downtown, the All Saints District and Doak Campbell Stadium.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Franklin-Call Street
1 Unit Available
557 BEVERLY
557 Beverly Court, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$595
475 sqft
1bed/1ba walking distance to downtown and Cascades park. Large bedroom and eat in Kitchen. Very small living room. More like a Studio. No hookups for washer/dryer

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
F.A.M.U.
1 Unit Available
219 Lincoln St
219 Lincoln Street, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
Lincoln street - Property Id: 294468 Bottom floor of a duplex in a lovely neighbor near the FAMU campus in Tallahassee. Large yard, wood floors, good size bedrooms with large closets. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1229 Continental Court
1229 Continental Court, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$625
512 sqft
1229 Continental Court Available 08/18/20 Cozy One bedroom, One Bath Located off Ocala Road - An affordable 525 sq. ft. cute and cozy one bedroom patio home, perfect for one person.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1239 Continental Court
1239 Continental Court, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$675
640 sqft
1239 Continental Court Available 08/01/20 -- PRELEASING FOR 8/1/2020 -- 1/1 Townhouse Close To TCC/FSU! - -- PRELEASING FOR 8/1/2020 -- SEE VIDEO ON OUR WEBSITE This 1/1 Townhouse is great starter place for a single person or a college couple.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2095 Continental Avenue
2095 Continental Avenue, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
640 sqft
2095 Continental Avenue Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom, One Bath In Continental Oaks II...

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
403 Hayden Road Apt. 139
403 Hayden Road, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$625
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
403 Hayden Road Apt. 139 Available 08/18/20 Spacious One Bedroom, One Bath Condo in Gated Community Just Across the Street From Doak Campbell Stadium-Walking Distance to FSU - Private gated community in the shadow of Doak Campbell Stadium.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2045 Continental Ave
2045 Continental Avenue, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$625
640 sqft
Available Now - Live all alone in this 1 bedroom townhouse - Beautiful, renovated townhome located in Continental Oaks neighborhood just off of Ocala. Big vaulted living room with a kitchen that overlooks the space.
Results within 1 mile of Tallahassee

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3420 N MONROE
3420 North Monroe Street, Leon County, FL
1 Bedroom
$625
800 sqft
Large 1 bedroom 1 bath located close to I10 and Monroe. Comes with water, Available now No hookups for washer and dryer..
Results within 5 miles of Tallahassee

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1709 Sunbeam Ln
1709 Sunbeam Lane, Leon County, FL
Studio
$585
2/1 close to TCC - 2/1 Ready to move in, only 585/mo (RLNE5657620)

Tallahassee rents held steady over the past month

Tallahassee rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tallahassee stand at $818 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,012 for a two-bedroom. Tallahassee's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tallahassee, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Tallahassee rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Tallahassee, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tallahassee is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Tallahassee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,012 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Tallahassee.
    • While Tallahassee's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tallahassee than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Tallahassee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

