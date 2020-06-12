111 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tallahassee, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Greater Brandt Hills
26 Units Available
Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
1174 sqft
Luxurious apartments offer chef's kitchen, private patio, and upscale features. Residents enjoy communal pools, gourmet grilling stations, gym and billiards room. Located close to Governor's Park and within a short drive of Florida State.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
11 Units Available
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1220 sqft
Beautiful apartments featuring modern kitchens, walk-in closets, extra storage and spacious layouts. Community highlights include game room, 24-hour gym, and pool, as well as an online portal for resident payments. On-site hiking and pet trails.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
21 Units Available
Jackson Square Apartments
1767 Hermitage Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1019 sqft
Welcome to Jackson Square Apartments! Experience quality apartment living that exceeds your hopes and brings you a charming haven in the bustling heart of Tallahassee, Florida.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:17am
$
35 Units Available
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1224 sqft
Situated near Apalachee Parkway and the Lafayette Heritage Trail Park with access to I-10. Property amenities include 24-hour maintenance, a hot tub, and gym. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Tally Square
1112 S Magnolia Dr, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1262 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tally Square in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
17 Units Available
Parkway Square
2855 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkway Square in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
$
Winewood
13 Units Available
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$869
1000 sqft
Conveniently located in a pristine and relaxing setting is where you'll find The Greens at Old St. Augustine in Tallahassee, FL.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
$
14 Units Available
2305 at Killearn
2305 Killearn Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$869
900 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartment communities in Tallahassee, Florida. 2305 at Killearn, in the desirable Killaern neighborhood, provides you with tranquil surroundings and unparalleled convenience.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
$
31 Units Available
Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$861
1047 sqft
Welcome to Live Oak at Killearn Apartments, where youll find comfort, convenience, and an extraordinary array of wonderful amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
At The Hub Tallahassee, youll be right next to everything you need in your new apartment! Were located right next to many of the areas top learning institutions.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
2626 Park
2626 E Park Ave, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1006 sqft
Check out our Tallahassee apartments for rent! View our eBrochure and picture yourself living a convenient lifestyle in a vibrant neighborhood with all of the everyday essentials you need, plus all of the amazing amenities you’d want for ultimate
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Southwood
10 Units Available
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1077 sqft
Provides easy access to Route 319. Green-friendly apartments with Berber-style carpets, faux wood floors and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a movie theater room, Internet lounge and fitness center. Boat parking available.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1445 sqft
Welcome to our luxury apartment community in Tallahassee, FL. Our custom-built apartments are designed to suit your individual tastes and unique lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
82 Units Available
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1261 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lullwater at BlairStone in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
6 Units Available
Provenza at Southwood
3550 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1284 sqft
Lush interiors and a stunning pool. Granite countertops, extra storage and walk-in closets provided. On-site sauna, conference room, game room and pool. Guest suite and garage available. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
$
Sunnyland
24 Units Available
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$777
959 sqft
Make Live Oaks at 275 Home Today!\nLive Oaks at 275 is a beautiful community that is conveniently located within walking distance of Tallahassee Mall and Trousdell Aquatics Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated May 22 at 02:12pm
$
12 Units Available
The Oasis at 1800
1800 Miccosukee Commons Dr, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
962 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 10 at 02:42pm
$
30 Units Available
The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
962 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Be the envy of friends and family when you make The Enclave at Huntington Woods Apartments in Tallahassee your new home!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
115 Units Available
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1023 sqft
Recently renovated apartment living with hardwood floors, a fireplace, lots of storage and walk-in closets. On-site gym, coffee bar, sauna, pool and hot tub. Guest suite available. Green community. Near Mahan Drive.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Sienna Square
1747 Capital Cir NE, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$734
944 sqft
Sienna Square Apartments provides affordable apartment homes in Tallahassee, Florida. Our pet-friendly community offers two and three bedroom apartment homes just North of I-10 and minutes from downtown.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
The Social Tallahassee
1327 High Rd, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1172 sqft
A Student Space For Your Social Life. College is a time where you have so much going on, and we know you want to be a part of it. Thats why The Social Tallahassee is the prime spot to be a part of it all.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 02:46pm
1 Unit Available
2218 Timberwood Circle North
2218 Timberwood Circle North, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1019 sqft
Must See! updated kitchen, bathrooms, new flooring and so much more in 2016 Don't miss out on this updated unit at such a great price. Preleasing for Fall Move in July 2019 Wont last..

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Levy Park
1 Unit Available
1412 Branch Street
1412 Branch Street, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
1412 Branch Street Available 08/14/20 1412 Branch Street - Midtown Single Family home - You will love this Mid-Town bungalow!! A cozy front porch welcomes you home and is perfect for relaxing at the end of the day.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
F.A.M.U.
1 Unit Available
219 Lincoln St
219 Lincoln Street, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
Lincoln street - Property Id: 294468 Bottom floor of a duplex in a lovely neighbor near the FAMU campus in Tallahassee. Large yard, wood floors, good size bedrooms with large closets. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

June 2020 Tallahassee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tallahassee Rent Report. Tallahassee rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tallahassee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Tallahassee rents held steady over the past month

Tallahassee rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tallahassee stand at $818 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,012 for a two-bedroom. Tallahassee's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tallahassee, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Tallahassee rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Tallahassee, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tallahassee is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Tallahassee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,012 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Tallahassee.
    • While Tallahassee's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tallahassee than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Tallahassee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

