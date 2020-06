53 Apartments for rent in Dothan, AL

Is It Just Me, Or Is It Ungodly Freaking Hot Out Here?

Nope, it’s not just you. Temperatures in Dothan from June through September frequently peek in the 100-degree range, causing tenants’ utility bills to spike during these months. When calculating your budget, remember to set aside an extra chunk of change for A/C bills. Even in basic studios and 1BR units, tenants typically spend at least an extra 50 bucks a month to keep their apartments from feeling like saunas.

Another cost you should factor into your budget is a renter’s insurance policy, which typically costs less than $20 a month. Southeastern Alabama is prone to tornadoes and intense thunderstorms that can inflict serious damage upon your humble abode, so we highly recommend at least a basic insurance policy to protect your valuable belongings, like that lava lamp from 1974 and that sweet Barcalounger recliner you found on the side of the road (really, it’s not gross at all, no matter what your friends tell you!).