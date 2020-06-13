53 Apartments for rent in Dothan, AL

Final Thoughts: Picking Your ‘Hood

You won’t find much distinction between the different areas of Dothan, and crime rates are generally low throughout the city, but we still recommend visiting an area in advance to see if you’re comfortable with its vibes. Better safe than sorry, after all… speaking of which… Retirees, families, and peanut farmers aren’t the only demographics who dig Dothan. The area is a popular nesting place for Water Moccasin land snakes that like to set up shop in the damp parts of the city near lakes, ponds, and streams. Chances are, you won’t have a close encounter with any sort of fanged viper in Dothan, but we still strongly suggest you tread carefully (and never alone) if exploring the Great Outdoors in Peanut City.

Now it’s time for the fun part: scoring your dream dwellings in Dothan! Happy hunting and best of luck!