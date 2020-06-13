53 Apartments for rent in Dothan, AL

Apartment List
1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Camelot Dothan
106 Castle Drive, Dothan, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$855
1296 sqft
Just steps away from Westgate Park. Community has picturesque landscaping with green space and pool. Units feature energy efficient appliances, walk in closets, and tile floors.
Verified

Fox Run

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Fox Run
1910 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, AL
1 Bedroom
$600
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$670
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$790
1205 sqft
WELCOME TO FOX RUN This quiet community feels like city living with a warm and friendly feel of the country. We offer floor plans for one, two and three bedroom layouts that we are sure will fit any of your spacious needs.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3759 Ross Clark Cir
3759 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL
Studio
$4,266
6400 sqft
6400 SF unit that can be changed to 2 units of 3200 can possibly be changed into 3 smaller units. 2 restrooms on each side of building. Lease price is $8.00 per Sf./yrAddress recently corrected per E-911 from 3763 to 3759.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
411 Foster St.
411 North Foster Street, Dothan, AL
Studio
$1,200
2200 sqft
Includes 5 offices, kitchen, alarm system and ample parking. Ideal office space for lawyer, accountant, engineer, architect or general office use.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
103 Lakeside Drive
103 Lakeside Drive, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2074 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath brick home in the Hidden Lake Subdivision! Large grand room with trey ceilings, built-ins, screened porch and double car garage! NO PETS... Available July 6th!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1785 Main Street
1785 East Main Street, Dothan, AL
Studio
$3,333
4000 sqft
Nicely appointed office with 3 suites. Ideal for doctor, dentist or general office use. close proximity to southeast Alabama Medical Center. Prominently located on Business US Highway 84 approximately 2 blocks from Ross Clark Circle.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2505 Park Avenue
2505 South Park Avenue, Dothan, AL
Studio
$3,200
9128 sqft
(+/-) 2,600 SF front office & showroom AND (+/-) 6,500 SF warehouse, 1 office & showroom. Contains a total ground level floor footprint of about 9,128 SF plus an additional (+/-) 736 SF of storage area on the second level.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
105 Apple Ave Suite 1
105 Apple Ave, Dothan, AL
Studio
$4,500
3000 sqft
Business Relocating to Montgomery Hwy. Great location on 84 W. near Publix. Beside Which Wich and Rock N Roll Sushi. Approximately 3000 sq. ft. of prime retail space available 10-10-18. $18 psf plus $2.50 CAM.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
301 Inez Road, Suite 6
301 West Inez Road, Dothan, AL
Studio
$3,750
3000 sqft
Current tenants include CATO, Sally's and Shoe Show. Close to fast food restaurants. High traffic area. Dressing room, 2 restrooms and backroom/stockroom.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
147 Muirfield Lane
147 Murfield Lane, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1807 sqft
*LAWN CARE INCLUDED IN RENT* Beautiful garden executive home in the Highlands with golf just minutes away at the RTJ Highland Oaks. A 3 bedroom and 2 bath design with a cathedral ceiling.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4193 Ross Clark Circle
4193 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
Former used car lot with large office. Desire 36 month lease. Triple Net Lease.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
188 Foster
188 N Foster St, Dothan, AL
Studio
$388
310 sqft
Beautiful private offices at an affordable rate in a prominent downtown location. Attractive building inside and outside with ample parking on street and in parking lot directly across street.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
506 Highland
506 Highland Street, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick home with single car garage and large backyard!

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2407 Montgomery Hwy B
2407 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, AL
Studio
$1,400
2500 sqft
Conveniently Located Business Property, a Heavily Traveled Street. Reception Area/ 4 Offices Plus a Spacious Open Area.

1563 Oates

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1563 Oates
1563 S Oates St, Dothan, AL
Studio
$5,250
27923 sqft
Brick front w/showroom, offices, warehouse. Approx.5,446 SF heated/cooled with 5 offices, 2 bathrooms, showroom and sales area w/counter and approx. 4,048 SF heated/cooled warehouse. Also, approx.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
602 Monument
602 Monument Street, Dothan, AL
Studio
$1,355
1250 sqft
3 overhead doors. Building is ideal for small manufacturing, distribution, warehouse, contractor or service company.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3246 Ross Clark Circle
3246 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL
Studio
$2,500
1375 sqft
Three tenant building with one 1,725 SF end cap unit available. Unit consists of a large lobby, 4 offices (approximately 10 x 10), one larger office or conference room, a break room/ kitchenette, an ADA restroom, and a supply closet area.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
104 Apple Avenue
104 Apple Ave, Dothan, AL
Studio
$2,650
1500 sqft
LAST UNIT AVAILABLE. 5+ Year NNN Lease in a new retail center consisting of 4 units. Current tenants are UPS Store, Woof Gang Bakery, Havana Breeze and Mama Goldbergs Deli.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2702 Ross Clark
2702 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL
Studio
$21,087
33740 sqft
Wonderful location with high traffic count!! Lighted corner on Ross Clark Circle at Hwy. 52 West with 290 feet frontage on Ross Clark Circle. Beautiful showroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
112 Adris Place
112 Adris Place, Dothan, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2415 sqft
2400 sq ft. +/-5 offices with foyer/reception area, conference room, several storage rooms, 2 bathrooms, and kitchenette. NowAvailable.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1704 Reeves
1704 Reeves Street, Dothan, AL
Studio
$6,500
1900 sqft
22,500 sq. ft building with appx 1900 sq ft H&C, balance in warehouse. Loading dock and covered shed area with fenced yard. Formerly Hughes Supply. Available now.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
208 Nypro Lane
208 Nypro Ln, Dothan, AL
Studio
$12,500
99971 sqft
fully heated/cooled facility rent is $ .50 psf plus utilities on a NNN lease

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3341 Oates Street, Suite 102
3341 South Oates Street, Dothan, AL
Studio
$5,367
3000 sqft
33,900 SF retail center anchored by Dollar Tree. Center has access to 2 traffic lights and is located directly across from Walmart Supercenter & the new James O. Oates Park Sports Complex. Traffic count is 35,000 VPD. Maximum contiguous 4,600 SF.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3501 Montgomery Highway
3501 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, AL
Studio
$7,000
5735 sqft
Attractive brick building with beautiful interior. Last used as a Japanese restaurant. Also has Hibachi cooking area with hood. Cross easement with owner of adjacent shopping center with 68 parking spaces next to building.

Median Rent in Dothan

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Dothan is $590, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $749.
Studio
$584
1 Bed
$590
2 Beds
$749
3+ Beds
$1,002
City GuideDothan
Greetings, Dothan apartment hunters, and welcome to your virtual leasing headquarters! Tucked away in the southeastern corner of Alabama less than 20 miles from the borders of Florida and Georgia, Dothan is a favorable stomping ground for lifelong residents, newcomers, and “snowbirds” alike. Not only that, it boasts some of the Deep South’s most attractive, affordable rentals, too. Sound like a good fit for you? Obviously! But before embarking on your apartment hunting crusade, there a few th...
A Penny Pincher’s Paradise

Apartments in Dothan are among the most affordable in the nation, with studios and 1BR units going for $400-$500. 2 and 3BR units are available for as low as $600 as well. The city’s official cost of living index is more than 12% lower than the national average, and even the handful of brand new apartment complexes in Dothan feature spacious (1000-plus square feet) units loaded with mega-amenities for less than $700. Jobs, meanwhile, aren’t exactly falling off of trees in Dothan (similar to pretty much every American city in the 21st century), but the city’s highly diversified economy (built around the manufacturing, aerospace, service, and agricultural industries) allows many leasers to stash away a pretty penny or two, even after paying their renting fees.

Your Apartment Scavenging Arsenal

Don’t worry about having to jump through hoops to score your dream pad, because renting in Dothan is easy as pie (and we all know how easy pie is, don’t we?). Just bring along proof of income and/or bank account info, a list of previous residences, and your checkbook so you can pay the modest security deposit many landlords require. There’s no such thing as a renting season in Dothan, and rates rarely fluctuate throughout the year, so don’t bother playing the waiting game to get the best deal.

Is It Just Me, Or Is It Ungodly Freaking Hot Out Here?

Nope, it’s not just you. Temperatures in Dothan from June through September frequently peek in the 100-degree range, causing tenants’ utility bills to spike during these months. When calculating your budget, remember to set aside an extra chunk of change for A/C bills. Even in basic studios and 1BR units, tenants typically spend at least an extra 50 bucks a month to keep their apartments from feeling like saunas.

Another cost you should factor into your budget is a renter’s insurance policy, which typically costs less than $20 a month. Southeastern Alabama is prone to tornadoes and intense thunderstorms that can inflict serious damage upon your humble abode, so we highly recommend at least a basic insurance policy to protect your valuable belongings, like that lava lamp from 1974 and that sweet Barcalounger recliner you found on the side of the road (really, it’s not gross at all, no matter what your friends tell you!).

It’s not “Old,” it’s “Distinguished”

Some flashy new apartments have sprouted up in recent years, but the majority of apartments in Dothan were built in the 1970s or earlier. Obviously, older units tend to have some warts and blemishes that newer properties don’t, so inspect your place carefully before moving anything in to make sure things are up to par. Check the pipes, sinks, and faucets for leaks and drips, test out all the utilities, appliances, fans, lights, etc., and examine the walls, floors, and ceilings for blemishes, water marks, cracks, etc. And most importantly, mark down even the most minor imperfection on your move-in checklist so you don’t get blamed for a preexisting flaw.

Start Your Engines

Public transit still doesn’t exist in Dothan, so you’ll need your own vehicle (or a Forrest Gump-like endurance to run from points A to B) to get around town. Because the city is so spread out, and because temperatures are so extreme in the summer months, biking or walking isn’t really a feasible option. Fortunately, traffic is minimal, although gridlock on State Route 210, aka “The Circle,” can get ugly during rush hour.

Dothan by Day

Daytime attractions in Dothan include a theme park, botanical gardens, a water park, and a variety of nature trails, museums, and golf courses (no wonder the retiree population continues to spike). The city is also home to a wide range of shopping hotspots and public art displays in the historic downtown area. The annual National Peanut Festival each November (more than half of America’s peanuts are grown within 100 miles of Dothan) features parades, nationally known recording artists, rides, a demolition derby, and pageants, and continues to attract thousands of legume enthusiasts. We guess there ain’t no party like a peanut party!

Shhhhh! Dothan is Sleeping …

If you’re a wild and crazy party animal looking to whoop it up after hours, you’re barking up the wrong tree in Dothan. Churches and strip malls outnumber watering holes, live music venues, and nightclubs about a gazillion to one, and it’s safe to say that 99% of the city is indoors and catching some zzzzzz’s by 10p.m., even on weekend nights. If you enjoy peace and quiet in lieu of hustle and bustle, you’ll likely fall in love with Dothan. If not, you might feel out of place in all of southeastern ‘Bama.

Final Thoughts: Picking Your ‘Hood

You won’t find much distinction between the different areas of Dothan, and crime rates are generally low throughout the city, but we still recommend visiting an area in advance to see if you’re comfortable with its vibes. Better safe than sorry, after all… speaking of which… Retirees, families, and peanut farmers aren’t the only demographics who dig Dothan. The area is a popular nesting place for Water Moccasin land snakes that like to set up shop in the damp parts of the city near lakes, ponds, and streams. Chances are, you won’t have a close encounter with any sort of fanged viper in Dothan, but we still strongly suggest you tread carefully (and never alone) if exploring the Great Outdoors in Peanut City.

Now it’s time for the fun part: scoring your dream dwellings in Dothan! Happy hunting and best of luck!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Dothan?
In Dothan, the median rent is $584 for a studio, $590 for a 1-bedroom, $749 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,002 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Dothan, check out our monthly Dothan Rent Report.
What cities do people live in to commute to Dothan?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dothan from include Donalsonville, Ozark, Daleville, Marianna, and Troy.

