leon county
Last updated July 23 2020
291 Apartments for rent in Leon County, FL
Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$760
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1074 sqft
Welcome to Live Oak at Killearn Apartments, where youll find comfort, convenience, and an extraordinary array of wonderful amenities.
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1441 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lullwater at BlairStone in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1445 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1695 sqft
Welcome to our luxury apartment community in Tallahassee, FL. Our custom-built apartments are designed to suit your individual tastes and unique lifestyle.
Winewood
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$690
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in a pristine and relaxing setting is where you'll find The Greens at Old St. Augustine in Tallahassee, FL.
Provenza at Southwood
3550 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,108
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1305 sqft
Lush interiors and a stunning pool. Granite countertops, extra storage and walk-in closets provided. On-site sauna, conference room, game room and pool. Guest suite and garage available. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Parkway Square
2855 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
$729
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$849
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkway Square in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
2305 at Killearn
2305 Killearn Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$939
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
917 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartment communities in Tallahassee, Florida. 2305 at Killearn, in the desirable Killaern neighborhood, provides you with tranquil surroundings and unparalleled convenience.
Shadow Ridge Apartments
2424 W Tharpe St, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
$610
1 Bedroom
$655
2 Bedrooms
$725
Friendly staff make Shadow Ridge in Tallahassee, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Shadow Ridge home.
Indian Ridge Apartments
2922 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$705
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine yourself taking in the lake views at a quite, villa-style apartment community in Tallahassee. Located on Miccosukee Road, just off Capital Circle North East, Indian Ridge is located near shopping, restaurants, and Capital Regional Hospital.
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1270 sqft
Recently renovated apartment living with hardwood floors, a fireplace, lots of storage and walk-in closets. On-site gym, coffee bar, sauna, pool and hot tub. Guest suite available. Green community. Near Mahan Drive.
Jackson Square Apartments
1767 Hermitage Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,014
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
1280 sqft
Welcome to Jackson Square Apartments! Experience quality apartment living that exceeds your hopes and brings you a charming haven in the bustling heart of Tallahassee, Florida.
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments featuring modern kitchens, walk-in closets, extra storage and spacious layouts. Community highlights include game room, 24-hour gym, and pool, as well as an online portal for resident payments. On-site hiking and pet trails.
Greater Brandt Hills
Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$943
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1441 sqft
Luxurious apartments offer chef's kitchen, private patio, and upscale features. Residents enjoy communal pools, gourmet grilling stations, gym and billiards room. Located close to Governor's Park and within a short drive of Florida State.
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,013
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1585 sqft
Situated near Apalachee Parkway and the Lafayette Heritage Trail Park with access to I-10. Property amenities include 24-hour maintenance, a hot tub, and gym. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and a balcony or patio.
Tally Square
1112 S Magnolia Dr, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$780
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,086
1603 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tally Square in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Sunnyland
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$687
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$777
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$943
1275 sqft
Make Live Oaks at 275 Home Today!\nLive Oaks at 275 is a beautiful community that is conveniently located within walking distance of Tallahassee Mall and Trousdell Aquatics Center.
The Oasis at 1800
1800 Miccosukee Commons Dr, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1081 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Be the envy of friends and family when you make The Enclave at Huntington Woods Apartments in Tallahassee your new home!
Capital Ridge Apartments
3255 Capital Cir NE, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Capital Ridge Apartments in Tallahassee, offers quiet, single-story living close to I-10 and Thomasville Rd. on the Northside of Tallahassee.
Southwood
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1260 sqft
Provides easy access to Route 319. Green-friendly apartments with Berber-style carpets, faux wood floors and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a movie theater room, Internet lounge and fitness center. Boat parking available.
The Social Tallahassee
1327 High Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$805
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1445 sqft
A Student Space For Your Social Life. College is a time where you have so much going on, and we know you want to be a part of it. Thats why The Social Tallahassee is the prime spot to be a part of it all.
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$650
500 sqft
4 bed 4 bath townhouse walk to the stadium!! - IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! WAIVED SECURITY DEPOSIT ($250) AND LEASE FEE ($200) BASED ON FULLY APPROVED APPLICATION.
Huntington Woods
Springwood Apartments
2660 Old Bainbridge Rd, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$934
1145 sqft
Set in scenic Seattle, WA, Springbrook Reserve offers the convenience of life and the beauty of nature. With plenty of indoor and outdoor amenities, our community consists of exceptional condominium homes designed to suit everyone.
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1209 sqft
At The Hub Tallahassee, youll be right next to everything you need in your new apartment! Were located right next to many of the areas top learning institutions.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Leon County area include Tallahassee Community College, Valdosta State University, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, and Florida State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Tallahassee, Valdosta, Donalsonville, and Madison have apartments for rent.