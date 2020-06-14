Apartment List
/
FL
/
tallahassee
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

102 Apartments for rent in Tallahassee, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tallahassee renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
2626 Park
2626 E Park Ave, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1196 sqft
Check out our Tallahassee apartments for rent! View our eBrochure and picture yourself living a convenient lifestyle in a vibrant neighborhood with all of the everyday essentials you need, plus all of the amazing amenities you’d want for ultimate
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
15 Units Available
Parkway Square
2855 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
$729
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$879
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkway Square in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
9 Units Available
Tally Square
1112 S Magnolia Dr, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,096
1603 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tally Square in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1445 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1695 sqft
Welcome to our luxury apartment community in Tallahassee, FL. Our custom-built apartments are designed to suit your individual tastes and unique lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
82 Units Available
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1441 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lullwater at BlairStone in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
82 Units Available
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartment living with hardwood floors, a fireplace, lots of storage and walk-in closets. On-site gym, coffee bar, sauna, pool and hot tub. Guest suite available. Green community. Near Mahan Drive.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Southwood
10 Units Available
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1260 sqft
Provides easy access to Route 319. Green-friendly apartments with Berber-style carpets, faux wood floors and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a movie theater room, Internet lounge and fitness center. Boat parking available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
11 Units Available
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,561
1486 sqft
Beautiful apartments featuring modern kitchens, walk-in closets, extra storage and spacious layouts. Community highlights include game room, 24-hour gym, and pool, as well as an online portal for resident payments. On-site hiking and pet trails.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
21 Units Available
Jackson Square Apartments
1767 Hermitage Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,014
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
949 sqft
Welcome to Jackson Square Apartments! Experience quality apartment living that exceeds your hopes and brings you a charming haven in the bustling heart of Tallahassee, Florida.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:17am
35 Units Available
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$888
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1604 sqft
Situated near Apalachee Parkway and the Lafayette Heritage Trail Park with access to I-10. Property amenities include 24-hour maintenance, a hot tub, and gym. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
Huntington Woods
7 Units Available
Springwood Apartments
2660 Old Bainbridge Rd, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$934
1145 sqft
Set in scenic Seattle, WA, Springbrook Reserve offers the convenience of life and the beauty of nature. With plenty of indoor and outdoor amenities, our community consists of exceptional condominium homes designed to suit everyone.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
37 Units Available
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$650
500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$650
500 sqft
4 bed 4 bath townhouse walk to the stadium!! - IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! WAIVED SECURITY DEPOSIT ($250) AND LEASE FEE ($200) BASED ON FULLY APPROVED APPLICATION.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated May 22 at 02:12pm
$
12 Units Available
The Oasis at 1800
1800 Miccosukee Commons Dr, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1081 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 10 at 02:42pm
$
30 Units Available
The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1081 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Be the envy of friends and family when you make The Enclave at Huntington Woods Apartments in Tallahassee your new home!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Sienna Square
1747 Capital Cir NE, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$734
944 sqft
Sienna Square Apartments provides affordable apartment homes in Tallahassee, Florida. Our pet-friendly community offers two and three bedroom apartment homes just North of I-10 and minutes from downtown.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2311 Tina Dr.
2311 Tina Drive, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1287 sqft
Charming conveniently located Townhome - Convenient and cute 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story townhome located off Victory Garden right in between Park and Apalachee, close to Governor Square Mall, Tom Brown, and Publix.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Los Robles
1 Unit Available
1539 Isabel Ct
1539 Isabel Court, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2700 sqft
1539 Isabel Ct Available 08/01/20 1539 Isabel Ct - WAIVED SECURITY DEPOSIT - AWESOME HOME IN THE LOS ROBLES NEIGHBORHOOD IN MIDTOWN TALLAHASSEE, THIS HOME WAS BUILT IN 1936 AND HAS BEEN UPDATED SINCE BUT STILL HAS THAT OLD SCHOOL CHARM.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1975 Bloomington Avenue
1975 Bloomington Ave, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
1975 Bloomington Avenue Available 09/10/20 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Townhouse available August 2020 - One of Tallahassee's most sought after student housing communities! The entrance is off Tennessee Street just west of Appleyard Drive; nestled away from

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
F.A.M.U.
1 Unit Available
219 Lincoln St
219 Lincoln Street, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
Lincoln street - Property Id: 294468 Bottom floor of a duplex in a lovely neighbor near the FAMU campus in Tallahassee. Large yard, wood floors, good size bedrooms with large closets. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3468 Daylily Dr
3468 Daylily Lane, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1308 sqft
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom town home for rent; $1350 fenced back yard - Must see! 3 bedroom/ 2 bath town home for rent in Chateau Lafayette just off E Mahan near buck lake.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1888 Honolulu Lane
1888 Honolulu Ln, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1240 sqft
1888 Honolulu Lane Available 08/15/20 Condo in gated community! 3 BR 3 BA - This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo features an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring in living room and kitchen, inside laundry room with washer & dryer,

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
F.A.M.U.
1 Unit Available
1903 South Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard
1903 South Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
FAMU Campus! Bright and Sunny 2/1 With Off Street Parking - Bright and sunny 2/1 with off street parking and all Hardwood floors. completely remodeled home [half of a duplex] in great condition.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1378 Warrior Way
1378 Warrior Way, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1180 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bathroom With Deck! Available May 1st! $100 OFF 2ND MONTHS RENT! - This spacious 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom property is in an ideal location next to Florida State University and Doak Campbell Stadium.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Waverly Hills
1 Unit Available
414 Coldstream Dr
414 Cold Stream Drive, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1843 sqft
Large Waverly Hills home on large corner lot- Available now - Centrally located home in popular Waverly Hills. Large 1834 sq ft home, 3 BR/ 2 BA with living room, den, dining room, screened patio and large corner lot.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Tallahassee, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tallahassee renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTallahassee 3 BedroomsTallahassee Accessible ApartmentsTallahassee Apartments under $700Tallahassee Apartments under $800
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with GarageTallahassee Apartments with GymTallahassee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTallahassee Apartments with ParkingTallahassee Apartments with PoolTallahassee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Tallahassee Cheap PlacesTallahassee Dog Friendly ApartmentsTallahassee Furnished ApartmentsTallahassee Luxury PlacesTallahassee Pet Friendly PlacesTallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University