109 Apartments For Rent Near FAMU
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$650
500 sqft
4 bed 4 bath townhouse walk to the stadium!! - IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! WAIVED SECURITY DEPOSIT ($250) AND LEASE FEE ($200) BASED ON FULLY APPROVED APPLICATION.
Tally Square
1112 S Magnolia Dr, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$780
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,086
1603 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tally Square in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bond Westside
2238 Holton
2238 Holton Street, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
**Ideal for students or roommates. Bedrooms are individually leased, rental price is $650 per bedroom; total monthly rent for this unit is $1,900** 3 bedroom 2 bath home located adjacent to FAMU and convenient to FSU campus as well.
Lafayette Park
402 Wilson Ave - D
402 Wilson Avenue, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern Midtown apartment has everything you need and nothing you don't! Remodeled last year from the studs on out, this apartment retains its carriage house charm.
All Saints
454 Saint Francis
454 Saint Francis Street, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$675
2000 sqft
Available for fall semester 4 bedroom unit (individual leases) each with its own private bathroom. Prime location- only a short walk to the Civic Center or FSU campus and convenient to downtown, the All Saints District and Doak Campbell Stadium.
Myers Park Historic District
515 E Van Buren
515 East Van Buren Street, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1504 sqft
Ready 9/1/20. $129.00 App fee/tenant. Location, location, location.
121 N MONROE STREET
121 North Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1292 sqft
Luxury downtown condo with an expansive and unblocked view of the city, located on the 9th floor, immaculate, move-in ready, fully furnished with a modern uptown city decor.
506 Myers Park Drive
506 Myers Park Ln, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1850 sqft
SIGN A LEASE BY APRIL 24TH AND RECEIVE $925.00 OFF AUGUST 2020 RENT. It doesn't get much better than this beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath town home. Awesome location near downtown and within walking distance to Cascade Park.
932 S Lipona Rd.
932 South Lipona Road, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
896 sqft
Midtown
426 East 7th Avenue
426 East 7th Avenue, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
426 East 7th Avenue Available 07/20/20 Live in Midtown, Updated 2/1! - The property available for lease is a spacious two bedroom, one bathroom paired home located steps from all Midtown has to offer! The property has two bedrooms, one full
Parkside-Park Terrace
1111 Voncile Avenue
1111 Voncile Avenue, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1600 sqft
1111 Voncile Avenue Available 08/18/20 Beautiful Four Bedroom Two Bath Home Close to Campus! - A renovated home convenient to all campuses in the Parkside/Park Terrace neighborhood, and is also convenient to the Tallahassee Mall, AMC theatre and
Midtown
1334 Cherry Street
1334 Cherry Street, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
1334 Cherry Street Available 08/15/20 Two bedroom, One Bath With Fireplace Located In Midtown. $1000.
Indian Head-Leigh
560 Pebble Beach Dr
560 Pebble Beach Dr Other City, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
This immaculate, professionally-designed 2-story home with a private pool invites comfort and exudes modern elegance. With 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, generous living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining.
Chapel Ridge
1832 Westminster Drive
1832 Westminister Drive, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
No need to worry about parking when you can walk to class or football/baseball games.
Frenchtown Historic District
836 W Georgia
836 West Georgia Street, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
**Ideal for students or roommates.
All Saints
429 Saint Francis
429 Saint Francis Street, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1653 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020 This 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom new construction townhouse will be available for an August 2020 move in.
Chapel Ridge
209 Westminster Drive
209 Westminister Drive, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1550 sqft
Short term (2 night min stay required) rental available. This is a furnished, 3 bedroom, 3 bath approximately 1550 sf single family home that is located just 1 mile from Doak Campbell Stadium, and only 2.5 miles from State Capital.
108 Valencia
108 Valencia Drive, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
685 sqft
Looking for an adorable home to call your own this fall? Look no further! This 3/1 single family home is coming available August 15th! Wood flooring throughout, covered carport w/ outdoor laundry area, washer and dryer included, outside storage
1513 Atkamire Drive
1513 Atkamire Drive, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- Available August 1st, 2020 -NOT Furnished - Tile throughout kitchen, bedrooms, and bathroom - Private driveway - Large backyard perfect for enjoying the outdoors with privacy.
Frenchtown Historic District
615 N Woodward
615 North Woodward Avenue, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Available first week of August, fully furnished in a prime location for students! Quiet neighborhood located just steps from the FSU President’s mansion on Woodward Street.
Frenchtown Historic District
621 N Woodward
621 North Woodward Avenue, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$500
1600 sqft
Available first week of August, fully furnished (or unfurnished, if desired) in a prime location for students! Quiet neighborhood located just steps from the FSU President’s mansion on Woodward Street.
Midtown
1340 Cherry Street
1340 Cherry Street, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
1340 Cherry Street Available 08/15/20 Live and Play in Midtown....$1000.
Lafayette Park
715 N. Calhoun
715 North Calhoun Street, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
980 sqft
Corporate condo. Midtown location with French Quarter charm! Walk to all the great restaurants, etc. Newly furnished, easy access. Minutes from FSU, downtown and the Capitol. Discounts applied for longer term stays.
317 Mabry Street Apt 1124
317 Mabry Street, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
754 sqft
317 Mabry Street Apt 1124 Available 07/15/20 2/1 Condo with screened porch and community pool - Easy living in these convenient and attractive condominiums.