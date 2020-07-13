Springwood Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center parking cats allowed dogs allowed pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse internet access playground volleyball court

Set in scenic Seattle, WA, Springbrook Reserve offers the convenience of life and the beauty of nature. With plenty of indoor and outdoor amenities, our community consists of exceptional condominium homes designed to suit everyone. The condominiums at Springbrook feature two bedroom homes with an open floor plan concept, high ceilings and quality finishes. Condominium homes with fully-equipped, stainless steel appliances, covered parking as well as treetop views from the rear deck, make you want to stay forever within the cozy comforts of your home. Call us today to schedule your personalized tour!