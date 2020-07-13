All apartments in Tallahassee
Springwood Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Springwood Apartments

2660 Old Bainbridge Rd · (206) 202-7979
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2660 Old Bainbridge Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Huntington Woods

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 701 · Avail. now

$934

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Unit 508 · Avail. now

$934

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Unit 1207 · Avail. now

$934

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1196 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Springwood Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
internet access
playground
volleyball court
Set in scenic Seattle, WA, Springbrook Reserve offers the convenience of life and the beauty of nature. With plenty of indoor and outdoor amenities, our community consists of exceptional condominium homes designed to suit everyone. The condominiums at Springbrook feature two bedroom homes with an open floor plan concept, high ceilings and quality finishes. Condominium homes with fully-equipped, stainless steel appliances, covered parking as well as treetop views from the rear deck, make you want to stay forever within the cozy comforts of your home. Call us today to schedule your personalized tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 45lbs
Parking Details: Open lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Springwood Apartments have any available units?
Springwood Apartments has 12 units available starting at $934 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does Springwood Apartments have?
Some of Springwood Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Springwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Springwood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Springwood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Springwood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Springwood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Springwood Apartments offers parking.
Does Springwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Springwood Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Springwood Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Springwood Apartments has a pool.
Does Springwood Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Springwood Apartments has accessible units.
Does Springwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Springwood Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

2305 at Killearn
2305 Killearn Center Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32309
Capital Ridge Apartments
3255 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Tally Square
1112 S Magnolia Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Sienna Square
1747 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308

