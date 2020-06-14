Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

18 Furnished Apartments for rent in Tallahassee, FL

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1445 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1695 sqft
Welcome to our luxury apartment community in Tallahassee, FL. Our custom-built apartments are designed to suit your individual tastes and unique lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
2626 Park
2626 E Park Ave, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$840
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1196 sqft
Check out our Tallahassee apartments for rent! View our eBrochure and picture yourself living a convenient lifestyle in a vibrant neighborhood with all of the everyday essentials you need, plus all of the amazing amenities you’d want for ultimate
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1209 sqft
At The Hub Tallahassee, youll be right next to everything you need in your new apartment! Were located right next to many of the areas top learning institutions.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
37 Units Available
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$650
500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$650
500 sqft
4 bed 4 bath townhouse walk to the stadium!! - IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! WAIVED SECURITY DEPOSIT ($250) AND LEASE FEE ($200) BASED ON FULLY APPROVED APPLICATION.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated May 22 at 02:12pm
$
12 Units Available
The Oasis at 1800
1800 Miccosukee Commons Dr, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1081 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
The Social Tallahassee
1327 High Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$879
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1445 sqft
A Student Space For Your Social Life. College is a time where you have so much going on, and we know you want to be a part of it. Thats why The Social Tallahassee is the prime spot to be a part of it all.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2308 Timber Oaks Lane
2308 Timbar Oak Lane, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
985 sqft
2308 Timber Oaks Lane Available 08/07/20 2/2 Timberwood Townhome - LEASE NOW FOR FALL MOVE IN! Perfect floor plan for roommates! This unique floor plan has one bedroom with a private bathroom downstairs, large closets and ample storage under the

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
241 Dixie Dr #8
241 Dixie Dr, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1350 sqft
Furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath - Available immediately.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Downtown Tallahassee
1 Unit Available
300 South Duval Street
300 South Duval Street, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
802 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment for rent, this apartment include Bed Room, Sitting-room, Kitchen, Toilet.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1872 Honolulu Ln
1872 Honolulu Ln, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$535
1230 sqft
Tallahassee's brand new luxury condos! University Green is minutes from FSU, FAMU & TCC.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1971 Corvallis
1971 Corvallis Ave, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1240 sqft
3/3 University Green Condo features Brand New Fully Furnished Unit with Brand New Flatscreen TV's in each Bedroom and one in Living Room, Updated Kitchen, 2 Reserved Parking Places and Inside Laundry with Washer and Dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Frenchtown Historic District
1 Unit Available
836 W Georgia
836 West Georgia Street, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
**Ideal for students or roommates.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1864 W Belle Vue
1864 Belle Vue Way, Tallahassee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3833 sqft
$685 PACKAGE DEAL FOR FULLY FURNISHED WITH FLAT SCREEN TV, CABLE & INTERNET. NOW PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020 SECURITY DEPOSIT IS WAIVED!! (based on full approval) Property Overview This property is a 3 story 4 bedroom 4.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
121 N Monroe
121 North Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(No Short Term Leasing Available) Unit Available Now. 12 Month Lease. 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Condo downtown in the Tennyson Building. Unit 5004. Furnished. Bring Linens. Nice Patio area looking East. Stainless Steel Appliances. Stacked Washer/Dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Chapel Ridge
1 Unit Available
209 Westminster Drive
209 Westminister Drive, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1550 sqft
Short term (2 night min stay required) rental available. This is a furnished, 3 bedroom, 3 bath approximately 1550 sf single family home that is located just 1 mile from Doak Campbell Stadium, and only 2.5 miles from State Capital.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Lafayette Park
1 Unit Available
715 N. Calhoun
715 North Calhoun Street, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
980 sqft
Corporate condo. Midtown location with French Quarter charm! Walk to all the great restaurants, etc. Newly furnished, easy access. Minutes from FSU, downtown and the Capitol. Discounts applied for longer term stays.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
2014 Midyette Road
2014 Midyette Road, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1375 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2 condo, ~1400 sf, nice open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings, all kitchen appliances, Washer/Dryer, ceiling fans. Clean; recent hard surface flooring and fresh paint. Convenient location, minutes from downtown. No smoking. Great for professionals.
Results within 1 mile of Tallahassee

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4357 Maylor
4357 Maylor Road, Leon County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1058 sqft
Best of Both Worlds.....Country Living Close to Everything Near Costco. Just bring your toothbrush and your clothes....everything else is there - Completely furnished, including all kitchen needs.

June 2020 Tallahassee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tallahassee Rent Report. Tallahassee rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tallahassee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Tallahassee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tallahassee Rent Report. Tallahassee rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tallahassee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Tallahassee rents held steady over the past month

Tallahassee rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tallahassee stand at $818 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,012 for a two-bedroom. Tallahassee's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tallahassee, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Tallahassee rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Tallahassee, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tallahassee is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Tallahassee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,012 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Tallahassee.
    • While Tallahassee's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tallahassee than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Tallahassee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

