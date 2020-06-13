/
lynn haven
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:45 PM
154 Apartments for rent in Lynn Haven, FL📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4512 Carla Lane- Lot Q
4512 Carla Lane, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
- 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Double wide in Lynn Haven. Front and rear porch all electric Central heat and air and appliances. Dishwasher and washer and dryer hook ups. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3620 Bay Tree Road
3620 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2357 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers a Gourmet kitchen with Corian counters, cherry cabinets, stainless appliances. The great room has built in serving bar and French doors leading to a screened in porch.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1205 Baldwin Rowe Circle
1205 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1702 sqft
3 Bedroom Property available now! - Super nice and clean 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property all ready for you to call home. Schedule a tour today and don't miss out on this one. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4561938)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2602 Ravenwood Court
2602 Ravenwood Court, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1670 sqft
2602 Ravenwood Court Available 07/05/20 - Spacious Lynn Haven town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1201 Baldwin Rowe Circle
1201 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1702 sqft
1201 Baldwin Rowe Circle - This 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhome is located in the Baldwin Rowe community. It features wood floors in the living room and tile in the kitchen and dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2603 Ashlee Way
2603 Ashlee Way, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
2603 Ashlee Way Available 06/15/20 For rent! Unfurnished 3 BR|2 BA Lynn Haven Home w/ Garage! - For rent! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated in the heart of Lynn Haven near schools, local restaurants and grocery.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lynn Haven
1 Unit Available
1109 Vermont Ave
1109 Vermont Avenue, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
-- - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home in the much desired Lynn Haven subdivision in a great location! This home has been completely remodeled and offers a 2 car garage, large living & dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1600 Marina Bay #409
1600 Marina Bay Dr, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1975 sqft
- WATERFRONT AT MARINA BAY CONDO 3 BEDROOM/3 BATHS - Panoramic views of North Bay abound from this 4th floor unit! Almost every room has floor-to-ceiling views of the Bay, from the master bedroom, living room, dining area, kitchen, and additional
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mowat Highlands
1 Unit Available
1425 Inverness Road
1425 Inverness Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2570 sqft
- 4 Bedroom 3 bath home available in the Mowat Highlands subdivision.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mowat Highlands
1 Unit Available
1704 Glencoe Dr.
1704 Glencoe Drive, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
1972 sqft
- 4BR 2BA Home in desirable Lynn Haven. Interior features include 4 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living area with electric fireplace, formal dining room and open kitchen with Corian countertops and lots of cabinets.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 Shoreview Drive
106 Shoreview Drive, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2011 sqft
106 Shoreview Drive Available 07/01/20 Executive 3 BR/2 BA Home by North Bay Haven at Villages of Mill Bayou! - Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept floor plan in the heart of Panama City! The home is located next to North
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
111 Redfish Way
111 Redfish Way, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1915 sqft
111 Redfish Way Available 07/04/20 Executive 3 BR/2 BA Home by North Bay Haven at Villages of Mill Bayou! - Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept floor plan in the heart of Panama City! The home is located next to North Bay
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3474 Cherry Ridge Rd
3474 Cherry Ridge Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
3474 Cherry Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st -Beautiful home located in Lynn Haven in the Hammocks Subdivision with 4 BD and 2 1/2 BA - Available August 1st -Beautiful home in The Hammocks Subdivision with 4 BD and 2 1/2 BA, formal
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gulf Coast VIllage
1 Unit Available
2005 Geralo Ln
2005 Geralo Lane, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1379 sqft
- 3/2 Brick home in Gulf Coast Village located in Lynn Haven. New carpet and paint, with wood floors and tile throughout . Home is very nice with many recent upgrades.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3077 Meadow St.
3077 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
-- - Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in the Hammocks, maintenance free living in a great area of Lynn Haven. Enjoy the pool and all the amenities of the Hammocks.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
762 Cason Circle
762 Cason Cir, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1702 sqft
Beautiful new construction home located in the quiet neighborhood, Andrews Plantation, Lynn Haven, FL. This home is located in one of four cul de sacs on Cason Circle which provides a very large backyard that is privacy fenced.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Forest Glen
1 Unit Available
1412 Thurso Road
1412 Tharso Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2558 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*Lynn Haven Mowat Highlands-Two story 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath custom home. Kitchen with ceramic counter tops, island, breakfast bar and adjacent dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3044 Meadow Street
3044 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military and first responders*This townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, Kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, screened in porch, and a 1 car garage.*No Pets*
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3203 Azalea Circle
3203 Azalea Circle, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1772 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3203 Azalea Circle in Lynn Haven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3009 Hawthorne Place
3009 Hawthorne Place, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1573 sqft
This home is located in Lynn Haven in the Hammocks Subdivision. Home includes a community pool with key access. Features an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle
203 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1654 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with a large floorplan. Downstairs is open concept living with beautiful new LVP flooring, crown molding, 9 foot ceilings, and sliding glass doors to the screened back patio facing the lake.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lynn Haven
1 Unit Available
1002 Indiana Avenue
1002 Indiana Avenue, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1508 sqft
This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath, located in Lynn Haven. Close to schools, shopping, and dining. Equipped with a washer/dryer connection, and an enclosed patio.*7 month lease only then month to month**No Pets*
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Leisure Shores
1 Unit Available
2525 Country Club Drive
2525 Country Club Drive, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2500 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths and study, is located in Panama Country Club in Lynn Haven. Living room equipped with a gas fireplace.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
502 Baldwin Rowe Circle
502 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1562 sqft
Baldwin Rowe Townhome - The interior offers a large open living area downstairs, hardwood floors, 9 ft. ceilings, granite tile counters, crown molding & a large screened porch. Upstairs has a split bedroom plan each with their own ensuite.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Lynn Haven, the median rent is $806 for a studio, $945 for a 1-bedroom, $1,103 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,568 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lynn Haven, check out our monthly Lynn Haven Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lynn Haven area include Gulf Coast State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lynn Haven from include Panama City, Panama City Beach, Callaway, Upper Grand Lagoon, and Miramar Beach.