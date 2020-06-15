All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Find more places like 5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
/
5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:19 PM

5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR

5000 Island Estates Dr · (305) 586-2207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunny Isles Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5000 Island Estates Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1106 · Avail. now

$11,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Ultra luxurious mansion in the sky. Boats welcomed! Includes 3 undercover parking spaces. private elevator entry, flow-through floor plan with 270-degree East, west, south, north water views, 2 balconies @ 420 sf each, European kitchens & bathrooms & outdoor s/s summer kitchen w/ granite counter. Porcelain floors. 4 flat tv's, Miele smudge free appliances include espresso machine & double oven. World-class service, 5 star amenities, each tower has a 2 story cigar lounge w/ private humidors, private wine storage cellars, library, billiard room, media room, business center, pet-grooming salon, electric-car charging stations, restaurant, kid’s playground, gym, spa, tennis courts, full service beach & pool, fitness center and much more. Ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR have any available units?
5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR have?
Some of 5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR currently offering any rent specials?
5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR is pet friendly.
Does 5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR offer parking?
Yes, 5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR does offer parking.
Does 5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR have a pool?
Yes, 5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR has a pool.
Does 5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR have accessible units?
No, 5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Similar Pages

Sunny Isles Beach 1 BedroomsSunny Isles Beach 2 Bedrooms
Sunny Isles Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSunny Isles Beach Apartments with Balcony
Sunny Isles Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FL
The Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kings Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity