Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 PM
208 Furnished Apartments for rent in Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
17050 N Bay Rd
17050 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Sunning intracoastal Views from big balcony on this spacious 2Bed/2Bath high floor residence. Close to lot of restaurants and Aventura Mall and walking distance the beach. Fully furnished. Porcelain flooring, oversized Kitchen opens to dining area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
17100 N Bay Rd
17100 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1 sqft
1 bedroom furnished and ready for vacation 3-4 months in the luxury waterfront condominium Mediterranean -style, Porto Bellagio. This unit is walking distance to the beach and RK plaza with supermarket, Marshalls, restaurants and cafeterias.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
351 188th St
351 188th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1191 sqft
2/1.5 in great area of sunny isle min from the beach furnished ready for move in don't miss it rent include water and electric
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
17875 COLLINS AV
17875 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2735 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated gorgeous southeast corner treasure. Luxury finishes with attention to every detail. Enjoy unobstructed ocean views. Flow through 3 bedroom plus family room. Partially furnished.
1 of 88
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
19370 Collins Ave
19370 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1005 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, comfortable, and spacious apartment, totally furnished in a great location. Steps from the beach, nice restaurants, stores, and malls.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16425 Collins Ave
16425 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury condo in Oceania 1, Sunny Isles. This 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms plus spacious Den condominium, features modern furnishings & finishes, mastersuite with two queen size beds, bunk beds that accommodate 3 children, plus office desk area.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
201 178th Dr
201 178th Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
747 sqft
Fully furnished condo. Great location close to beach , shops, etc. Pool onsite and available today. Cable and internet included.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
19390 Collins Ave
19390 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one bedroom Penthouse, remodeled, fully furnished in the popular Oceanview complex with the amazing water view. High ceiling, a lot of closet space.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
16711 Collins Ave
16711 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice large 2 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms unit in the heart of Sunny Isles. Fully Furnished. 400 sq. ft. Terrace with direct view to the pool, ocean from every room, jacuzzi, 1 assigned parking space.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
200 178th Dr
200 178th Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You’ll love this stunning apartment that’s located right in the heart of Sunny Isles. Fully furnished. 1 bedroom that includes 2 queen sized beds, 1 full bathroom, towels, sheets.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
17375 Collins Ave
17375 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Condo /Hotel available right on the beautiful Sunny Islas Beach Fully furnished, all amenities building on the beach. Available monthly or yearly
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
17001 Collins Ave
17001 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLE AT THIS PRESTIGIOUS OCEANFRONT RESIDENCE. JADE BEACH OFFERS A NEW STANDARD IN LUXURY LIVING. INFINITY SUNRISE POOL, SUNSET POOL, BEACH CLUB, STATE-OF-THE-ART FITNESS CENTER, SPA AND CONCIERGE.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Kings Point
1 Unit Available
220 Kings Point Dr
220 Kings Point Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with water views! One block to the ocean- this one has it all including parking, laundry and waterfront pool.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16001 Collins Ave
16001 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2327 sqft
Gorgeous unit with amazing ocean and city views ready for seasonal or yearly lease at prestigious Trump Tower I. Enjoy a truly luxurious lifestyle...
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
17570 Atlantic Blvd
17570 Atlantic Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large One Bedroom Apartment, Now Available in Sunny Isles Beach. This unit has a small den, that can be used as a 2nd bedroom. Complete furnished. and complete upgrade unit.
1 of 9
Last updated June 3 at 04:26am
1 Unit Available
253 172nd St
253 Northeast 172nd Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Fully furnished 1Br/1Ba apartment across the street from the ocean in beautiful Sunny Isles Beach. Available for 6 months up to a year.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
150 SE SUNNY ISLES BLVD
150 Sunny Isles Blvd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1492 sqft
6 MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL***ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE****FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. 3/2 FABULOUS WATER AND GARDEN VIEWS, WATCH THE SUNRISE AND SUNSETS.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
150 Sunny Isles Blvd
150 Sunny Isles Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ST TROPEZ - BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED 3 BED AND 2 BATH UNIT just steps away from the beach! Enjoy amazing views of the ocean and the Intracoastal. This unit features a very modern, open, floor plan with floor to ceiling windows.
1 of 28
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
17315 Collins Ave
17315 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1007 sqft
Miami - Beachfront condo - Ocean views - 10th floor resort-style condo, with beach views. This is a 2/2 unit with a fully operational kitchen and living room. Unit is fully furnished with appliances, furniture, and all accessories.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
19370 E Collins Ave
19370 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Beautiful remodeled condo located in the elegant Ocean Reserve, open balcony with spectacular Ocean View, fully furnished apartment with open kitchen.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
400 Sunny Isles Blvd
400 Sunny Isles Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
400 Sunny isles /Unit 1401 3 beds/ 3 baths .Enjoy beautiful views Intracoastal and the Ocean from your balcony.Kitchen ready to use with top of line appliances, and cabinets.Huge walking closet in the master bed. Unit offered FURNISHED.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
18683 COLLINS AV
18683 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A bright apartment located right across the beautiful beaches of Sunny Isles. Fully furnished in the best style so that you and your family can enjoy an excellent vacation.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
360 190th St
360 190th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2735 sqft
Fully updated throughout. No expense spared. Porcelain tile flooring with a huge open kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Fenced in backyard. Fully furnished with high-end furniture.
