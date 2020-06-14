Apartment List
FL
/
sunny isles beach
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:06 AM

112 Apartments for rent in Sunny Isles Beach, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sunny Isles Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated August 2 at 08:30pm
Kings Point
Contact for Availability
Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1253 sqft
This beachfront, high-rise property is only minutes from the Intracoastal Mall. Residents have access to luxury amenities that include a clubhouse, concierge and beautiful swimming pool. Units have full range of appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
17100 N Bay Rd
17100 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1 sqft
1 bedroom furnished and ready for vacation 3-4 months in the luxury waterfront condominium Mediterranean -style, Porto Bellagio. This unit is walking distance to the beach and RK plaza with supermarket, Marshalls, restaurants and cafeterias.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
500 Bayview Dr
500 Bayview Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
762 sqft
Stunning Floors, Updated Kitchen w Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint throughout. Ready to Move In! Between Haulover and Golden Beach Most Spectacular Views for the Price! 1 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Low Move In Monies.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
200 177
200 177th Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extremely Motivated Sellers! EXCELLENT SUNNY ISLES BEACH LOCATION ! WALK, ACROSS THE STREET TO THE BEAUTIFUL BEACH, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, & SUPERMARKET. NICE VIEW, COMFORTABLE 1 BEDROOM PLUS DEN, 1.5 BATHROOM, IN AVILA CONDO. SECURE GATES COMMUNITY.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
15901 Collins Ave
15901 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2884 sqft
This Spectacular High Floor Condo with 3 Beds, 3.5 Baths, opens directly on the ocean with wraparound balcony and 11' ft ceilings.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16051 COLLINS AV
16051 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
2245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECTACULAR DESIGNED & DECORATED UNIT WITH AMAZING DIRECT VIEWS OF THE ATALNTIC OCEAN,ONE OF THE BEST LUXURIOUS BUILDING IN SUNNY ISLES,PRIVATE ELEVATOR,MARBLE FLOOR,TOP OF LINE APPLIANCES & COUNTER TOPS,CRESTON & LUTRON CONTROLLED TV,SHADES AND

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
18911 Collins Ave
18911 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
2136 sqft
INCREDIBLE CITY & OCEAN VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM OF THIS SPACIOUS & LUXURIOUS 3/3 IN PRESTIGIOUS RESORT STYLE OCEAN III OF SUNNY ISLES! PRIVATE ENTRANCE W/ 24 HR SECURITY, CUSTOM MARBLE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, PANORAMIC EAST & WEST VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
16699 Collins Ave
16699 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1502 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful unit boasts panoramic and unobstructed ocean and city views with 2 private balconies, 2 assigned and 1 valet parking spaces, marble throughout, washer and dryer, gourmet kitchen.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
19380 Collins Ave
19380 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1005 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom/1.5 bathrooms, Across from the ocean. Spacious bedroom with 3 walk in closets and wonderful amenities including: Tennis, BBQ, Gym, pool, party room, security, valet and cover parking. Maintenance includes AC and HOT/COLD water.

1 of 88

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
19370 Collins Ave
19370 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1005 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, comfortable, and spacious apartment, totally furnished in a great location. Steps from the beach, nice restaurants, stores, and malls.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
17050 N Bay Rd
17050 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Sunning intracoastal Views from big balcony on this spacious 2Bed/2Bath high floor residence. Close to lot of restaurants and Aventura Mall and walking distance the beach. Fully furnished. Porcelain flooring, oversized Kitchen opens to dining area.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
19390 Collins Ave
19390 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one bedroom Penthouse, remodeled, fully furnished in the popular Oceanview complex with the amazing water view. High ceiling, a lot of closet space.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
210 174th St
210 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Winston Towers 600 Sunny Isles Beach studio for rent. From this studio on 12 th floor you will great panoramic views - Atlantic Ocean, Sunny Isles Beach. North exposure, French balcony. Separated area for the bedroom set.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
18975 Collins Ave
18975 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new Armani Casa three bedrooms,service quarters, den, five bathrooms and powder room. Enjoy direct ocean views from living room and master bedroom and intracoastal views from the other bedrooms. Private elevator landing.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
17011 N Bay Rd
17011 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in ready. First month rent and 1 month deposit only. Additional association requirements. Basic cable and internet included on the rent. Laundry room steps away from the unit on the same floor. Gym, pool, BBQ area.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
17001 Collins Ave
17001 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLE AT THIS PRESTIGIOUS OCEANFRONT RESIDENCE. JADE BEACH OFFERS A NEW STANDARD IN LUXURY LIVING. INFINITY SUNRISE POOL, SUNSET POOL, BEACH CLUB, STATE-OF-THE-ART FITNESS CENTER, SPA AND CONCIERGE.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16001 Collins Ave
16001 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2327 sqft
Gorgeous unit with amazing ocean and city views ready for seasonal or yearly lease at prestigious Trump Tower I. Enjoy a truly luxurious lifestyle...

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
290 174th St
290 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOTALLY RENOVATED LUXURY 1 BEDROOM PLUS DEN WITH 1,5 BATHROOMS. HIGH STANDARD UPGRADES. DIRECT CANAL AND OCEAN VIEW FROM EVERY CORNER.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
16919 N Bay Rd
16919 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Apartment in excellent condition with 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom. Ceramic floors, stainless steel appliances, walking closet, gated community, heated pool, jacuzzi, tennis court, gym, BBQ area, Business room and much more.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kings Point
1 Unit Available
400 N Kings Point Dr
400 Kings Point Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
705 sqft
Great opportunity to rent in the Coastal Towers across the street from the beautiful beach of Sunny Isles. This 1 bedroom 1 bath has everything you need to move in. Fantastic views of the ocean and the bay from this 15th floor.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
17021 N Bay Rd
17021 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS, 1BED/1BATH, OPEN KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTER TOP, PORCELAIN FLOORS, 24 HR SECURITY, ONE BLOCK FROM THE BEACH, CLOSE TO AVENTURA MALL, BAL HARBOUR SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS, FULL AMENITIES, TENNIS COURT, BARBECUE AREA, GYM AND SAUNA.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
19333 Collins Ave
19333 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
SPECTACULAR HIGH RISE OCEANFRONT CONDO IN THE DESIRABLE SUNNY ISLES AREA.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16275 COLLINS AVE
16275 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1800 sqft
Live in a boutique building with great amenities and services. Gym, wet and dry saunas, massage room, pool, jacuzzi, beach attendant , valet , conference room, social room, including a big pool patio to relax in the shade or sun.
City Guide for Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Site of MTV’s 2008 annual “Spring Break” celebration!

Sunny Isles Beach, Florida is a city located in Miami-Dade County, between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway. It has a population of 20,832 and is a popular resort area for tourists from all over the states. It’s central to many other towns and has a main drag filled with diverse shops and cafes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sunny Isles Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

