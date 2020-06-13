Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:44 AM

160 Apartments for rent in Sunny Isles Beach, FL with garage

Sunny Isles Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
17050 N Bay Rd
17050 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Sunning intracoastal Views from big balcony on this spacious 2Bed/2Bath high floor residence. Close to lot of restaurants and Aventura Mall and walking distance the beach. Fully furnished. Porcelain flooring, oversized Kitchen opens to dining area.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
19390 Collins Ave
19390 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one bedroom Penthouse, remodeled, fully furnished in the popular Oceanview complex with the amazing water view. High ceiling, a lot of closet space.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
210 174th St
210 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Winston Towers 600 Sunny Isles Beach studio for rent. From this studio on 12 th floor you will great panoramic views - Atlantic Ocean, Sunny Isles Beach. North exposure, French balcony. Separated area for the bedroom set.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
16711 Collins Ave
16711 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice large 2 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms unit in the heart of Sunny Isles. Fully Furnished. 400 sq. ft. Terrace with direct view to the pool, ocean from every room, jacuzzi, 1 assigned parking space.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
251 174th St
251 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Spotless, bright, direct huge bay view! This just completely remodeled with open concept modern style split 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms unit one block off the public beach.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
18960 N Bay Rd
18960 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
Truly one-of-a-kind, this home has a stunning Mediterranean design & panoramic views of the Intracoastal waterway. This residence boasts 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms & plenty of space for an extended family.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
17145 N Bay Rd
17145 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1/1 with washer/dryer all wood floors assigned cover parking, walk to beach and shops. pets ok

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
19452 38 CT
19452 38th Court, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,995
6-Bed/4.5-Bath HOUSE with HEATED POOL & jacuzzi directly on the INTRACOASTAL; DOCK UP TO 70ft BOAT; 10 min to BEACH. Master has KING Bed, Bedrooms 2 and 3 have QUEEN beds, Bedroom 4 has trundle (2 twin beds), and Bedroom 5 has full size sofa bed.

1 of 9

Last updated June 3 at 04:26am
1 Unit Available
253 172nd St
253 Northeast 172nd Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Fully furnished 1Br/1Ba apartment across the street from the ocean in beautiful Sunny Isles Beach. Available for 6 months up to a year.

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
18555 Collins Ave
18555 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$14,899
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One of a kind unique & exclusive building, in the pristine oceanfront blue waters of Sunny Isles, take advantage to live in the best priced unit in the building 3 bedrooms with 4.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
16711 NE Collins Ave
16711 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
FOR RENT SANDS POINTE 2/2 IN SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FACING NE WITH OCEAN VIEWS FROM EVERY WINDOW. IT HAS A HIGE TERRACE TO ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL OCEAN VIEWS AND ACCESS FROM ALL ROOMS.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
210 172nd St
210 Northeast 172nd Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Great location in the heart of Sunny Isles. Walking distance to the beach. Gated community. Great value for this upscale neighborhood. PROOF OF INCOME AND EMPLOYMENT WITH OFFER.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16001 E Collins Ave
16001 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Fully Furnished 3/3 unit at Prestige Trump Towers. Split floor plan with spacious balcony facing east - Ocean & Bay views . Privet elevator entrance and foyer.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
17801 N Bay Rd
17801 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
The BIGGEST Corner FURNISHED unit in the heard of Sunny Isles Beach, Florida! Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2054 sqft unit. Big foyer entrance, Tile floors throughout, WASHER & DRYER in unit, 2 balconies with amazing Intracoastal partial views.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
301 189 ST
301 189th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,500
TRUE BUILDERS HOME! 2 STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME 5 BEDROOM 6.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
17720 N Bay Rd
17720 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
This is sunny isles at its best, renovated 2019, over sized 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, furnished, private corner with wraparound balcony with a northwest exposure of the wide bay water and a view of the ocean to the east, floors throughout, incredible

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
16699 E Collins Av
16699 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT OCEAN VIEW - WAKE UP WITH A WONDERFUL VIEW OF THE SEA - FULLY FURNISHED - BEST THAN A 5 STAR HOTEL - 2 SELF PARKING SPACES ON THE 9 FLOOR - DIRECT OCEAN ACCES - MARBLE FLOORING - STAINLESS STEEL APP - WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE - HIGH SPEED

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
100 Bayview Dr
100 Bayview Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,900
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy this beautifully remodeled modern condo at Arlen House East Building, with breathtaking direct views of the ocean! Spacious 1-bedroom with en-suite and guest bathrooms, wall-to-wall porcelain flooring.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
200 Sunny Isles Blvd
200 Sunny Isles Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
ST TROPEZ - BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED 3 BED AND 2 BATH UNIT just steps away from the beach! Enjoy amazing views of the ocean and the Intracoastal. This unit features a very modern, open, floor plan with floor to ceiling windows.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
17141 Collins Ave
17141 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
For Rent Minimum 6 months. Only in person you can really appreciate this magnificent turn-key ocean front, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths professionally decorated and no expenses spared. This is perfect for a family. The terrace with an astonishing 720 Sq.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
18335 Collins Ave
18335 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
Ocean Front beautiful furnished Studio, Electricity, cable included, Direct Ocean, Queen bed, stove, microwave,refrigerator, gated parking,in the heart of Sunny isles beach. Short term or seasonal rental $1900.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
15811 Collins Ave
15811 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
FULLY FURNISHED. BEAUTIFUL DECOR. 3 SUITES + GUEST BATH. BALCONIES EAST & WEST SIDES. BUILDING OFFERS ALL AMENITIES INCLUDING BEACH SERVICE & RESTAURANT ON SITE. GREAT LOCATION. 10 MIN FROM BAL HARBOR SHOPS & AVENTURA. AVAILABLE JUNE/1ST/2020.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16047 COLLINS AV
16047 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
Floor through unit with direct ocean and intracoastal view. Interior features include private elevator, 10 ft ceiling, marble floor, wood flooring in the master bdrm, electric shades, surround sound,...

1 of 16

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
17150 N Bay Rd
17150 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1/1 corner unit in Porto Bellagio with all the tasteful high-end finishes throughout. This Mediterranean inspired luxury community is walking distance to the beach and offers resort style amenities. Washer/Dryer in unit.
City Guide for Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Site of MTV’s 2008 annual “Spring Break” celebration!

Sunny Isles Beach, Florida is a city located in Miami-Dade County, between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway. It has a population of 20,832 and is a popular resort area for tourists from all over the states. It’s central to many other towns and has a main drag filled with diverse shops and cafes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Sunny Isles Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

