pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
128 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated August 2 at 08:30pm
Contact for Availability
Kings Point
Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1253 sqft
This beachfront, high-rise property is only minutes from the Intracoastal Mall. Residents have access to luxury amenities that include a clubhouse, concierge and beautiful swimming pool. Units have full range of appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Haulover Park
15901 Collins Ave
15901 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2846 sqft
This Spectacular High Floor Condo with 3 Beds, 3.5 Baths, opens directly on the ocean with wraparound balcony and 11' ft ceilings.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
17145 N Bay Rd
17145 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1/1 with washer/dryer all wood floors assigned cover parking, walk to beach and shops. pets ok
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
18671 Collins Ave
18671 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Amazing Spacious, Bright Condo with Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean Views. Boutique Building with four units per Floor. Unit offers private elevator foyer entrance with over 2200 sq ft plus balcony, 3 Beds+den & 3.5 Baths, tastefully remodeled.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Haulover Park
15811 Collins Ave 50
15811 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A very Large 2 Bedroom with Den that has own door and own bathroom with direct Ocean Views. Trump Tower III, 2/3, Ocean Front, Beach, Pets, Pool.
Results within 1 mile of Sunny Isles Beach
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
26 Units Available
Adventure Town Center
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,689
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
11 Units Available
The Waterways
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,729
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,487
1409 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
15 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
3545 NE 166th St
3545 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
828 sqft
It is all about the views in this waterfront penthouse 1 bedroom and 1 bath unit in convenient location. Look north over the surrounding neighborhood with lots of water views. Unit has a large balcony and good storage.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
16531 NE 35th Ave
16531 Northeast 35th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1250 sqft
Waterfront, no fixed bridges, substantially remolded 3/2 with or without deeded boat dock in boutique building. World class fishing only minutes away.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3135 NE 184th St
3135 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious one bedroom unit with water and garden view. Very tranquil community located in the heart of Aventura. Close by to parks, walk in distance to shopping and grocery stores. Gated 24/7 security service.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
3566 NE 168th St
3566 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
827 sqft
AMAZING AND TASTEFULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM IN EASTERN SHORES FEELS LIKE A HOME WITH A HUGE DECK OVERLOOKING THE DECK AREA AND THEN THE CANAL, THERE ARE NO NEIGHBORS ABOVE YOU IN THIS MID-CENTURY FOURPLEX, THIS OVERSIZE ONE BEDROOM REALLY FEELS
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Adventure Town Center
3001 Northeast 185th Street
3001 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3001 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Stephanie Skilton, Keller Williams, (786) 266-5766. Available from: 06/22/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3235 NE 184th St
3235 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
beautiful renovated Fully furnished with new appliances, tv, washer and dryer on the unit, Beautifully decorated 2/2 unit. Pet friendly community. Includes cable, high speed internet, covered parking.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Adventure Town Center
2911 Northeast 185th Street
2911 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1318 sqft
911 Northeast 185th Street Apt #510, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. Pets: Small dogs allowed.
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
4000 NE 168th St
4000 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
24/7 guard gated community of Eastern Shores. Overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, Beautiful residence gated and comes with 2 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, 2 covered parking spaces.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3225 NE 184th St
3225 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated condo in prestigious Village by the Bay - resort-style waterfront gated community in Aventura. Quartz countertops, Stainless steel appliances. New central A/C unit. Washer and dryer in the unit. Pet friendly. Gated.
1 of 63
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
3302 NE 166th St
3302 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
Magnificent Waterfront Home offering 6 bedrooms and 6 and 1/2 bathrooms. Separate study/office. Over 5,000 sq ft of living space. Recently completely remodeled. Top of the Line Appliances - wolf and sub zero throughout. Home theater & game room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
19901 East Country Club Drive
19901 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
19901 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Stephanie Skilton, Keller Williams, (786) 266-5766. Available from: 06/22/2020. Pets: allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Sunny Isles Beach
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
10 Units Available
Central North Miami
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
950 sqft
This community features two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and a jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances. A variety of retail and shopping options are available along Biscayne Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
28 Units Available
Hollywood Hills
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
19 Units Available
Biscayne Landing
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
