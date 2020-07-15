148 Studio Apartments for rent in Sunny Isles Beach, FL

/
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
290 174TH ST 1415
290 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,275
732 sqft
LARGE FURNISHED STUDIO W/ OCEAN VIEWS - Property Id: 51490 Gorgeous direct ocean views from this furnished studio in prestigious Sunny Isles. All stainless steel appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunny Isles Shores
200 177
200 177th Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
620 sqft
Extremely Motivated Sellers! EXCELLENT SUNNY ISLES BEACH LOCATION ! WALK, ACROSS THE STREET TO THE BEAUTIFUL BEACH, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, & SUPERMARKET. NICE VIEW, COMFORTABLE 1 BEDROOM PLUS DEN, 1.5 BATHROOM, IN AVILA CONDO. SECURE GATES COMMUNITY.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
251 172nd St
251 Northeast 172nd Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,075
Located half block to the beach. This unit absolutely gorgeous & spacious one bedroom plus den and one bath apartment in Sunny Isles Beach! Offering a great location.
1 of 33
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
19201 Collins Ave
19201 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,500
Studio on the beach in Aventura Beach Club, Sunny Isles Beach. Two queen beds, kitchenette. Cable, Internet, Wi-Fi, electricity are included in the rent. No balcony. Great location. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
1 of 34
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
19051 Collins Ave
19051 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
396 sqft
Studio ready to be rented on a yearly basis only, vacation all year round in this furnished oceanfront studio next to the ultra-luxurious Armani/Casa, in the prestigious city of Sunny Isles Beach.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
18335 Collins Ave
18335 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
Ocean Front beautiful furnished Studio, Electricity, cable included, Direct Ocean, Queen bed, stove, microwave,refrigerator, gated parking,in the heart of Sunny isles beach. Short term or seasonal rental $1900.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
74 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2235 Madison St Apt C
2235 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
Efficiency with bathroom and kitchen .Move two months: first month and security deposit, include water and electricity. RENT MONTH: $ 850.00 (RLNE5891608)
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkside
509 S 21 Ave 201
509 South 21st Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$950
Studio, all utilities included! - Property Id: 248624 509 S 21 Ave Hollywood 33020 Map the address before scheduling. All inclusive studio on the second floor of a mixed-use building with retail on the first floor.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
8630 Byron Ave
8630 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,050
430 sqft
Cozy studio apartment, secord floor corner unit, quite, gated community , on the bay , 2 blocks from the beach , close to shopping .
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Central Beach
341 Monroe St
341 Monroe Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,050
3744 sqft
This Studio Apt. includes all utilities (electric, water, trash and sewer). Just steps from Hollywood Beach and our famous Broadwalk and is a short ride to Ft. Lauderdale Airport, Casinos, Restaurants, Shopping and more.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7640 Carlyle Ave
7640 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,125
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS** Come live in this spacious and secure top floor studio apartment in desirable North Shore neighborhood.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Beach
101 N Ocean Dr
101 North Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
Ocean view condo,totally renovated,fully furnished with ocean access,shops,kitchen,hotel style,pool,gym,restautants
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
320 84th St
320 84th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,125
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTH ** Enjoy living in this garden-view studio.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
305 69th Street
305 69th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,075
In the hearth of NOBE across Publix, one block from the beach and walking distance to restaurants and shops a nice studio with a big walking closed in a 2-story garden style MIMO building.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Beach
1315 N Ocean Dr
1315 North Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,000
650 sqft
Location, studio apartment just a couple of blocks from the ocean, unfurnished includes water and electric no parking.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7130 Carlyle Ave
7130 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$995
400 sqft
Cozy studio - Property Id: 162193 **SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS ONLY** Move right into bustling Town Center in North Beach! Enjoy this beautiful garden view, back corner apartment just walking distance to all the excellent shops and
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2206 Adams St
2206 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$975
Updated, spacious and centrally-located studio apartment in Hollywood. Located in quiet residential area just 10 minutes from the beach and 5 minutes from Hollywood Boulevard's restaurants and shops. New A/C and freshly painted.
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7116 Bay Dr
7116 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
400 sqft
Cozy studio - Property Id: 162194 FULLY RENOVATED STUDIO IN MIAMI BEACH. EVERYTHING IN NEW IN TH UNIT IN A COMPLETELY RENOVATED BUILDING. GREAT LOCATION ON NORMANDY ISLES WITH GROCERY, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND THE BEACH NEAR BY.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
463 sqft
Furnished Studio newly painted new furniture including internet service secure entrance also private entrance full kitchen minutes from South Beach laundry on site More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7340 Harding Ave
7340 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
Only one MOnth deposit. Come live in the heart of Miami Beach, just two blocks from the beach, 20mnts to Four Lauderdale airport and 25nmts to Miami airport, and 15mnts to South Beach. It has everything that you need just by walking.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
6944 Byron Ave
6944 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,195
THIS IS A BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED STUDIO FULLY FURNISHED INCLUDING FLAT SCREEN TV IN A QUIET BUILDING....PERFECT LOCATION, ONE BLOCK FROM PUBLIX AND TWO BLOCKS FROM THE OCEAN. LAUNDRY FACILITIES RIGHT ON PREMISES.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
1739 Dewey
1739 Dewey St, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$875
Beautiful STUDIO 7 min to beach, 3 blocks from Downtown Hollywood. AC, new floors. Washer dryer on site. Patio. Electricity & Water included in rent!
