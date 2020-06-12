/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:23 PM
257 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
18201 Collins Ave
18201 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
2174 sqft
Beachfront Resort Style Building with Luxury at its best. Spacious floor plan, featuring 2 bedroom + den, and a large balcony overlooking the beach and the city.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
300 Sunny Isles Blvd
300 Sunny Isles Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1900 sqft
includes curtains and closet interiors With the offer, everything is automatically placed.
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
18911 Collins Ave
18911 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
2136 sqft
INCREDIBLE CITY & OCEAN VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM OF THIS SPACIOUS & LUXURIOUS 3/3 IN PRESTIGIOUS RESORT STYLE OCEAN III OF SUNNY ISLES! PRIVATE ENTRANCE W/ 24 HR SECURITY, CUSTOM MARBLE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, PANORAMIC EAST & WEST VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
17875 COLLINS AV
17875 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2735 sqft
Beautifully renovated gorgeous southeast corner treasure. Luxury finishes with attention to every detail. Enjoy unobstructed ocean views. Flow through 3 bedroom plus family room. Partially furnished.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
18975 Collins Ave
18975 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
Brand new Armani Casa three bedrooms,service quarters, den, five bathrooms and powder room. Enjoy direct ocean views from living room and master bedroom and intracoastal views from the other bedrooms. Private elevator landing.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
17001 Collins Ave
17001 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
ELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLE AT THIS PRESTIGIOUS OCEANFRONT RESIDENCE. JADE BEACH OFFERS A NEW STANDARD IN LUXURY LIVING. INFINITY SUNRISE POOL, SUNSET POOL, BEACH CLUB, STATE-OF-THE-ART FITNESS CENTER, SPA AND CONCIERGE.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16001 Collins Ave
16001 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2327 sqft
Gorgeous unit with amazing ocean and city views ready for seasonal or yearly lease at prestigious Trump Tower I. Enjoy a truly luxurious lifestyle...
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
17749 Collins Ave
17749 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$27,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17749 Collins Ave in Sunny Isles Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
18960 N Bay Rd
18960 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Truly one-of-a-kind, this home has a stunning Mediterranean design & panoramic views of the Intracoastal waterway. This residence boasts 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms & plenty of space for an extended family.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
330 Sunny Isles Blvd
330 Sunny Isles Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
Exquisite unit! short term rental never lived in- 3 bed 3 full baths(converted den). Professionally decorated with an eclectic design, matching the real Florida lifestyle.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
19452 38 CT
19452 38th Court, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
6-Bed/4.5-Bath HOUSE with HEATED POOL & jacuzzi directly on the INTRACOASTAL; DOCK UP TO 70ft BOAT; 10 min to BEACH. Master has KING Bed, Bedrooms 2 and 3 have QUEEN beds, Bedroom 4 has trundle (2 twin beds), and Bedroom 5 has full size sofa bed.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
19333 Collins Ave
19333 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
SPECTACULAR HIGH RISE OCEANFRONT CONDO IN THE DESIRABLE SUNNY ISLES AREA.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
150 SE SUNNY ISLES BLVD
150 Sunny Isles Blvd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1492 sqft
6 MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL***ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE****FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. 3/2 FABULOUS WATER AND GARDEN VIEWS, WATCH THE SUNRISE AND SUNSETS.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
150 Sunny Isles Blvd
150 Sunny Isles Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
ST TROPEZ - BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED 3 BED AND 2 BATH UNIT just steps away from the beach! Enjoy amazing views of the ocean and the Intracoastal. This unit features a very modern, open, floor plan with floor to ceiling windows.
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
18555 Collins Ave
18555 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$14,899
One of a kind unique & exclusive building, in the pristine oceanfront blue waters of Sunny Isles, take advantage to live in the best priced unit in the building 3 bedrooms with 4.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
18671 Collins Ave
18671 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Amazing Spacious, Bright Condo with Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean Views. Boutique Building with four units per Floor. Unit offers private elevator foyer entrance with over 2200 sq ft plus balcony, 3 Beds+den & 3.5 Baths, tastefully remodeled.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
400 Sunny Isles Blvd
400 Sunny Isles Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
400 Sunny isles /Unit 1401 3 beds/ 3 baths .Enjoy beautiful views Intracoastal and the Ocean from your balcony.Kitchen ready to use with top of line appliances, and cabinets.Huge walking closet in the master bed. Unit offered FURNISHED.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
360 190th St
360 190th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2735 sqft
Fully updated throughout. No expense spared. Porcelain tile flooring with a huge open kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Fenced in backyard. Fully furnished with high-end furniture.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16001 E Collins Ave
16001 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Fully Furnished 3/3 unit at Prestige Trump Towers. Split floor plan with spacious balcony facing east - Ocean & Bay views . Privet elevator entrance and foyer.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
18101 Collins Ave
18101 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
Beautiful oceanfront furnished unit 3 bedroom 3.5 bath in Trump Palace amazing beach club, 4 pools, restaurants, tennis courts, etc. In the heart of Sunny Isles Beach. Flow thru unit unobstructed ocean , intracoastal, city views! Face east and west.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR
5000 Island Estates Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
2979 sqft
Ultra luxurious mansion in the sky. Boats welcomed! Includes 3 undercover parking spaces.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
18101 SW Collins Ave
18101 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
spacious 3 bed rm 3.5 bath + den marble floor building has excellent ameneties 3 pools jacuzzi spa amazing fitness center tennis and much more
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
17121 Collins Ave
17121 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1487 sqft
EASY TO SHOW ! VACANT!! A 3 bedrooms 3 bath and 1 half bath! Can be rented UNFURNISHED FOR LONG TERM LEASES ONLY. Furnished price to be discussed depending on lease terms and season.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
301 189 ST
301 189th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
TRUE BUILDERS HOME! 2 STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME 5 BEDROOM 6.
