2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:47 AM
341 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
13 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated August 2 at 08:30pm
Kings Point
Contact for Availability
Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1253 sqft
This beachfront, high-rise property is only minutes from the Intracoastal Mall. Residents have access to luxury amenities that include a clubhouse, concierge and beautiful swimming pool. Units have full range of appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
17878 N Bay Rd
17878 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
RELAXING WATERVIEWS IN SUNNY ISLES - Property Id: 213009 Rent now! Tremendous location a short walk to the beach. Waterviews enjoy lovely sunsets from your living room and balcony .
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
17275 COLLINS AVE UNIT
17275 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1 sqft
Short term****APARTMENT ON THE BEACH in SUNNY ISLES **** Excellent conditions ****Easy to show. Property is available from October 1, 2019iP
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
351 188th St
351 188th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1191 sqft
2/1.5 in great area of sunny isle min from the beach furnished ready for move in don't miss it rent include water and electric
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16051 COLLINS AV
16051 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
2245 sqft
SPECTACULAR DESIGNED & DECORATED UNIT WITH AMAZING DIRECT VIEWS OF THE ATALNTIC OCEAN,ONE OF THE BEST LUXURIOUS BUILDING IN SUNNY ISLES,PRIVATE ELEVATOR,MARBLE FLOOR,TOP OF LINE APPLIANCES & COUNTER TOPS,CRESTON & LUTRON CONTROLLED TV,SHADES AND
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
16699 Collins Ave
16699 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1502 sqft
This beautiful unit boasts panoramic and unobstructed ocean and city views with 2 private balconies, 2 assigned and 1 valet parking spaces, marble throughout, washer and dryer, gourmet kitchen.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16425 Collins Ave
16425 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
Luxury condo in Oceania 1, Sunny Isles. This 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms plus spacious Den condominium, features modern furnishings & finishes, mastersuite with two queen size beds, bunk beds that accommodate 3 children, plus office desk area.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
201 178th Dr
201 178th Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
747 sqft
Fully furnished condo. Great location close to beach , shops, etc. Pool onsite and available today. Cable and internet included.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
16711 Collins Ave
16711 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Very nice large 2 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms unit in the heart of Sunny Isles. Fully Furnished. 400 sq. ft. Terrace with direct view to the pool, ocean from every room, jacuzzi, 1 assigned parking space.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
400 Sunny Isles,2 Story
400 Sunny Isles Blvd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
BOATERS DREAM UNIQUE 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH DOUBLE HEIGHT CEILINGS, DIRECT BAY VIEW, 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN, 3 BATHROOM, EUROPIAN STYLE KITCHEN, EXCLUSIVE AMENITIES, DIRECT EXIT TO MARINA FROM THE BALCONY, GYM, TENNIS COURT, INFINITY POOL, SPA, MASSAGE
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
251 174th St
251 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Spotless, bright, direct huge bay view! This just completely remodeled with open concept modern style split 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms unit one block off the public beach.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
17620 Atlantic Blvd
17620 Atlantic Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEAUTIFUL, NICE, CLEAN, BRIGHT RENOVATED 2 BEDROM 1,5 BATH. ASSIGNED PARKING, MAINTANANCE INCLUDED CABLE TV. LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS NEIGHBORHOOD OF SUNNY ISLES BEACH.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16275 COLLINS AVE
16275 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1800 sqft
Live in a boutique building with great amenities and services. Gym, wet and dry saunas, massage room, pool, jacuzzi, beach attendant , valet , conference room, social room, including a big pool patio to relax in the shade or sun.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
17125 N Bay Rd
17125 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 APARTMENT IN HE HEART OF SUNNY ISLES, ACROSS THE ROAD FROM THE BEACH, WITH GREAT AMENITIES.WALKING DISTANCE TO THE STORES AND RESTAURANTS. AVAILABLE STARTING JULY 1ST, 2020.
1 of 28
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
17315 Collins Ave
17315 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1007 sqft
Miami - Beachfront condo - Ocean views - 10th floor resort-style condo, with beach views. This is a 2/2 unit with a fully operational kitchen and living room. Unit is fully furnished with appliances, furniture, and all accessories.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
300 Bayview Dr
300 Bayview Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Penthouse!!!! Faces south with AMAZING views of the Intercoastal Waterway, Haulover, and the ocean. Large bedrooms with tons of closet space. Tile floors throughout. Updated kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
250 174th Street
250 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1287 sqft
Wow! This home has direct views of the intra-coastal, sunsets, ocean, and is walking distance to the beach which is about a half mile away! Enjoy the beautiful water views from almost all of the rooms of this home.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
16711 NE Collins Ave
16711 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
FOR RENT SANDS POINTE 2/2 IN SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FACING NE WITH OCEAN VIEWS FROM EVERY WINDOW. IT HAS A HIGE TERRACE TO ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL OCEAN VIEWS AND ACCESS FROM ALL ROOMS.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
210 172nd St
210 Northeast 172nd Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Great location in the heart of Sunny Isles. Walking distance to the beach. Gated community. Great value for this upscale neighborhood. PROOF OF INCOME AND EMPLOYMENT WITH OFFER.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
17201 Collins Ave
17201 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
GREAT AND SPACIOUS UNIT IN OCEAN FRONT LUXURY BUILDING. FULL BEACH SERVICE, POOL, GYM,YOGA & ZUMBA CLASSES, RESTAURANT ON BEACH, SELF PARKING SPACE & VALET. RENT INCLUDES INTERNET & CABLE TV. A RATED SCHOOLS. NO PETS. BRING YOUR OFFER!
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
17801 N Bay Rd
17801 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
The BIGGEST Corner FURNISHED unit in the heard of Sunny Isles Beach, Florida! Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2054 sqft unit. Big foyer entrance, Tile floors throughout, WASHER & DRYER in unit, 2 balconies with amazing Intracoastal partial views.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
230 174th St
230 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Wow! You should see this unit. Amazing.
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
17900 N Bay Road
17900 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
Beautiful view, 2 bed 2 bath Condo located in the tropical barrier island of Sunny Isles Beach, FL. between the flowing intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, The condo is original.
